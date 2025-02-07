Lamar Jackson’s MVP Snub: The Biggest Award Robbery in NFL History.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 3

(ThyBlackMan.com) When Lamar Jackson fell to the Baltimore Ravens with the 32nd overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, many doubted his ability to play quarterback at a high level in the NFL. The critics said he was a run-first quarterback, questioned his accuracy, and even suggested he should switch positions. Fast forward to today, and Jackson has once again proven why he is the most electrifying player in football.

Jackson didn’t just put up MVP numbers this season—he led the Baltimore Ravens to one of the most dominant offensive seasons in NFL history. Under his command, Baltimore became the first team ever to notch 40 passing touchdowns and 20 rushing touchdowns in a single season. His dual-threat ability also helped the Ravens become the first team to eclipse 4,000 passing yards and 3,000 rushing yards in the same year, finishing with the third-most total offensive yards in league history.

But apparently, none of that was enough.

On Thursday night, the NFL announced Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen as the league’s MVP, leaving Jackson—who had the better stats, better efficiency, and a better record—on the outside looking in. It was a brutal, head-scratching decision that will have Ravens fans fuming for a long time.

Lamar Jackson’s Historic 2024 Season

It’s hard to overstate just how dominant Jackson was this year. He threw for 4,172 yards, 41 touchdowns, and just four interceptions—an efficiency level rarely seen in NFL history. His passing efficiency was off the charts, and he was the driving force behind Baltimore’s offensive explosion.

Then there’s his rushing ability, which remains unparalleled among quarterbacks. Jackson ran for 915 yards and added four more touchdowns on the ground, making him a legitimate dual-threat nightmare for opposing defenses. He played better against playoff teams, dominated against top-10 defenses, and was, in every sense of the word, the most valuable player in the league.

Yet, somehow, the voters went with Allen instead.

Why Josh Allen Winning Makes No Sense

Allen had a great season—no one is denying that. But 3,731 passing yards, 28 touchdowns, and six interceptions don’t stack up against what Jackson did. Allen had 531 rushing yards and 12 rushing touchdowns, which is impressive, but it still doesn’t close the gap. Jackson was simply better in every statistical category.

The argument that Allen did more with less is absurd. Both quarterbacks play with 52 other NFL-caliber players. Just say you got bored with Jackson winning and wanted a fresh face.

The reality? Voter fatigue probably played a role. Jackson had already won two MVPs (including last year’s), and some voters likely wanted to see a new name on the trophy. The media’s love affair with Buffalo also played a factor, and suddenly, the best player in the league was left empty-handed.

The Bigger Picture for Jackson and the Ravens

While it’s a massive slight for Jackson, the truth is he didn’t need the award or want it. Jackson and Baltimore have bigger goals anyway. With a full offseason ahead of them, anything is possible. This team is so close, and everyone can see it. It took Peyton Manning and John Elway time to win their first Super Bowls, too.

If history tells us anything, it’s this: A motivated Lamar Jackson is the scariest player in football. And after getting robbed of his third MVP? He’s about to remind everyone why he should have won it in the first place.

Fan Reactions

Social media erupted following the announcement, with fans and analysts alike calling the decision one of the worst MVP snubs in NFL history.

@RavensNation: “I’m done with the NFL awards. This was Lamar’s MVP. No question.”

“I’m done with the NFL awards. This was Lamar’s MVP. No question.” @NFL_Analyst: “Hard to justify Allen over Jackson. Stats don’t lie. Voter fatigue is real.”

“Hard to justify Allen over Jackson. Stats don’t lie. Voter fatigue is real.” @Fan_4_Life: “They robbed Lamar because they didn’t want him to win 3 MVPs before Mahomes got his second. Rigged.”

“They robbed Lamar because they didn’t want him to win 3 MVPs before Mahomes got his second. Rigged.” @SkipBayless: “Lamar Jackson was the best player in football this season. Period. The MVP voters should be ashamed.”

Jackson may not have taken home the trophy, but if anything, this snub will only fuel him further. The Ravens are knocking on the door of a Super Bowl, and Jackson’s revenge tour is about to begin.

Staff Writer; Jamar Jackson

This brother has a passion for poetry and music. One may contact him at; JJackson@ThyBlackMan.com.