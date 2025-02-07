Jayden Daniels Wins 2024 AP NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year: A Historic Season for the Commanders QB.

Daniels received 49 of 50 first-place votes, accumulating 495 total points from voters. He comfortably outpaced Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (214 points) and Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (153 points). Other finalists included Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (82 points) and New York Giants wideout Malik Nabers (51 points), but none came close to matching Daniels’ impact on the league in his first year.

A Rookie Season to Remember

From the moment Daniels was drafted No. 2 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft, expectations were sky-high. As the 2023 Heisman Trophy winner, he had already proven himself as an elite playmaker at LSU. But what he accomplished in just one NFL season was nothing short of historic.

Daniels not only earned the starting job in training camp, but he also completely revitalized the Washington Commanders, a franchise that had been struggling for years to find consistency at the quarterback position. He led the team to a 7-2 start, with his breakout moment coming in Week 8 against the Chicago Bears, where he connected on a miraculous Hail Mary touchdown to secure a last-second victory. That play officially put him on the national radar, but for those who had been following his season closely, it was just another example of his clutch ability and poise beyond his years.

Despite suffering a rib injury early in the season, Daniels displayed unmatched resilience, helping lead Washington to the playoffs for the first time in years. The Commanders not only clinched a postseason berth, but they also shocked the league with a road playoff victory over the Detroit Lions. Their Cinderella run ended just one game shy of a Super Bowl appearance, but by then, Daniels had already cemented himself as the face of the franchise.

Breaking Records & Setting the Standard

Statistically, Daniels had one of the greatest rookie seasons ever for a quarterback. His numbers speak for themselves:

Completion Percentage: 69% (NFL rookie record)

(NFL rookie record) Passing Yards: 3,568 yards

Passing Touchdowns: 25

Interceptions: 9

Passer Rating: 100.1

Rushing Yards: 891 yards (Broke Robert Griffin III’s rookie QB rushing record)

(Broke Robert Griffin III’s rookie QB rushing record) Rushing Touchdowns: 6

Total Touchdowns: 31

Not only did Daniels rewrite the record books, but he also joined elite company. He became only the fifth rookie in NFL history to record 30+ total touchdowns in his first season, alongside Justin Herbert, Cam Newton, Russell Wilson, and fellow 2024 rookie Bo Nix.

Perhaps more impressively, Daniels joined Dak Prescott and Ben Roethlisberger as the only rookie quarterbacks since at least 1935 to win 12 games. His dual-threat abilities made him an unstoppable force on the field, creating a level of excitement Washington fans haven’t experienced in decades.

More Than Just a Football Star: A True Role Model

While his on-field performance was spectacular, what makes Jayden Daniels even more special is the person he is off the field. He is humble, hardworking, and a natural leader, qualities that have made him a role model for aspiring athletes across the country.

From day one in Washington, Daniels has embraced his role as a leader in the community. He has been active in youth programs, regularly visiting schools, football camps, and community centers, where he motivates young kids to work hard and chase their dreams. He understands the power of his platform and is committed to uplifting the next generation.

Daniels has also earned the respect of his teammates and coaches, not just for his play but for his work ethic and humility. Many NFL veterans have pointed to him as an example of how young players should carry themselves in the league.

NFL Players Could Learn From Daniels

In an era where young quarterbacks are often rushed into stardom and some struggle to handle the pressure, Daniels is showing the right way to approach success. His maturity, focus, and ability to block out distractions have been invaluable traits that many other young players could learn from.

Instead of letting fame change him, Daniels remains grounded—dedicated to improving his game and leading his team the right way. His approach is reminiscent of legendary quarterbacks like Drew Brees and Russell Wilson, both of whom built their careers on strong leadership, discipline, and an unwavering commitment to their teams.

Even off the field, Daniels is known for his positive influence. Unlike some young stars who become wrapped up in controversies or social media drama, Daniels lets his play do the talking. He is living proof that staying humble, working hard, and focusing on the game leads to long-term success.

Fan Reactions: The Future is Bright in Washington

Commanders fans have every reason to be excited about the future. Social media exploded with celebrations and praise following the announcement of Daniels’ award:

CommandersFan4Life: “Jayden Daniels is HIM. We finally have a franchise QB, and the whole league is about to find out what we’ve known all season. Let’s goooooo!!!”

NFLInsider21: “This kid is the real deal. He has EVERYTHING you want in a franchise QB. Washington struck gold with Daniels!”

FootballMinds: “49 of 50 first-place votes?!? Yeah, Jayden Daniels earned this. Absolute baller. The Commanders are back!”

Even NFL legends have taken notice:

Patrick Mahomes: “Huge congrats to Jayden Daniels. The future of the league is in great hands.”

Peyton Manning: “Daniels has that ‘it’ factor. He’s a natural leader and someone Washington fans should be proud of.”

What’s Next for Jayden Daniels?

As he heads into his sophomore season, the expectations will only grow for Daniels. Washington will undoubtedly build around him, ensuring that he has the right weapons and protection to continue his meteoric rise.

The Commanders have already taken a massive leap forward, but with Daniels only scratching the surface of his potential, the sky’s the limit. His combination of arm talent, athleticism, and leadership suggests that he’s not just a great rookie—he’s a future MVP candidate.

With his name already in the record books, it’s clear that Jayden Daniels is here to stay. Washington has found their franchise quarterback, and the rest of the NFL better be ready.

The Jayden Daniels era has officially begun.

Staff Writer; Jamar Jackson

This brother has a passion for poetry and music. One may contact him at; JJackson@ThyBlackMan.com.