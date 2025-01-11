Travis Scott, Future & SZA Sued for Copyright Infringement Over ‘Telekinesis’.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) The year 2025 has started with a bang in the music industry, but not for the reasons Travis Scott, Future, and SZA might have hoped for. The trio has found themselves embroiled in a copyright lawsuit over their 2023 collaboration “Telekinesis,” a track featured on Scott’s highly anticipated Utopia album. The suit, filed by Roc Nation artist Victory Boyd, alleges that “Telekinesis” borrows heavily from her 2019 song “Like The Way It Sounds” without her permission. With accusations flying and legal papers served, this drama promises to keep fans and the industry alike buzzing.

The Lawsuit in a Nutshell

Victory Boyd’s lawsuit, filed in federal court in New York on January 8, is aimed at Travis Scott, SZA, Future, the credited songwriters of “Telekinesis,” and luxury watchmakers Audemars Piguet. Boyd alleges that the song directly lifts lyrics from her track and uses them in the hook of “Telekinesis.” She also claims that her song was shared with Kanye West (now Ye) in November 2019, who in turn shared it with Scott. From there, Boyd argues, the track made its way to Future and SZA, culminating in the release of “Telekinesis.”

In a particularly bold twist, Boyd claims she had explicitly denied permission for her song to be used, even when Audemars Piguet approached her about using it in an advertisement. Despite this, the luxury brand reportedly used “Telekinesis” in their campaign, further entangling themselves in the legal drama.

The Evidence: Is Victory Boyd on Solid Ground?

One of the strongest points in Boyd’s favor is her existing credit as a composer on Spotify for “Telekinesis.” According to Boyd, this acknowledgment came directly from the defendants she is suing. She also states that she was recently offered an eight percent stake in the song — a move she claims demonstrates that Scott and his collaborators knew her claims had merit. These details could play a pivotal role in court as Boyd seeks justice for what she alleges is the unauthorized use of her work.

The Industry Buzz

While Roc Nation has yet to comment on the lawsuit, fans and critics are already weighing in. Some have pointed out the increasingly common trend of major artists being accused of plagiarism or copyright infringement. For example, high-profile cases involving Ed Sheeran and Katy Perry in recent years have set a precedent for how such claims are handled, with outcomes that could sway this case in either direction.

Others are skeptical, questioning whether Boyd’s claims are as concrete as they appear. Legal analysts note that proving copyright infringement often requires substantial evidence, including direct similarities in composition, lyrics, or melody that go beyond general creative inspiration. Boyd’s assertion that lyrics were “directly copied” from her song will be scrutinized closely.

Travis Scott’s Legal Troubles: Another Chapter?

This isn’t the first time Travis Scott has faced legal issues. The Utopia rapper’s career has been marked by a mix of high-profile success and controversies, most notably the Astroworld tragedy in 2021, which resulted in multiple lawsuits and public backlash. While Scott has since worked to rebuild his image, the Telekinesis lawsuit could be a significant setback.

Scott’s fans, however, seem to remain loyal. On social media, they’ve flooded comment sections with defenses of their favorite rapper, suggesting that Boyd might be looking for attention or compensation by targeting a high-profile artist. Whether these opinions hold weight in the court of law remains to be seen.

SZA and Future’s Involvement

The inclusion of SZA and Future in the lawsuit adds an extra layer of intrigue. Both artists are powerhouses in their own right, with SZA riding high on the success of her album SOS and Future continuing to dominate the rap scene. While their direct involvement in the alleged copyright infringement is unclear, their connection to the song has made them targets in the case. Fans have expressed mixed emotions, with some calling for the lawsuit to be dropped and others demanding accountability.

Audemars Piguet’s Role in the Drama

The luxury watchmaker Audemars Piguet may seem like an unlikely defendant, but their use of “Telekinesis” in a marketing campaign has pulled them into the fray. According to Boyd, the brand approached her for permission to use her song, but she refused. Their decision to use the Scott track instead, which Boyd alleges contains elements of her song, has raised questions about ethical practices in advertising and the responsibility of brands to verify the origin of music used in their campaigns.

What’s Next for Travis Scott?

Despite the legal complications, 2025 is shaping up to be a significant year for Travis Scott. He is set to headline Coachella’s Saturday night slots on April 12 and 19, and festival organizers are promising a performance that will go down in history. Paul Tollett, president of Goldenvoice (Coachella’s parent company), has described Scott’s plans as a “separate immersive experience” that will redefine what festivalgoers expect.

“This is going to be the most significant experience the festival has ever had,” Tollett told The Desert Sun. “Anything that gives you a chance to walk around and see something that’s interesting, that’s what discovery is all about.” Scott’s team has remained tight-lipped about the details, but fans are already speculating about the creative twists and surprises La Flame has in store.

Fan Reactions

As always, the court of public opinion has been vocal. On platforms like Twitter and Instagram, reactions to the lawsuit have ranged from outrage to indifference. Some fans have taken Victory Boyd’s side, arguing that smaller artists deserve recognition and protection from industry giants. Others have dismissed the lawsuit as a money grab, defending Scott, SZA, and Future as artists who wouldn’t need to “steal” from anyone.

Memes and debates have also sprung up, with fans humorously imagining Kanye West’s reaction to being indirectly named in the suit and speculating about the potential fallout for Scott’s Coachella performance. Some even joked that the lawsuit could inspire a new song for Utopia 2.

The Bigger Picture

The Telekinesis lawsuit is just one example of the challenges facing the music industry in an era where collaborations and crossovers are more common than ever. As artists draw inspiration from one another, the lines between homage and infringement can blur. This case will likely reignite conversations about copyright laws and the responsibility of artists, producers, and record labels to ensure originality in their work.

Whether Boyd’s claims hold up in court or not, the Telekinesis lawsuit serves as a reminder of the complexities of creativity and ownership in the music industry. For Travis Scott, Future, and SZA, the outcome of this case could have far-reaching implications for their careers and reputations. For fans, it’s another chapter in the ever-evolving saga of their favorite artists — one that promises to keep everyone on the edge of their seats.

As the legal drama unfolds, one thing is certain: the music world will be watching closely. Will this lawsuit end in a settlement, a trial, or perhaps even a new wave of hits inspired by the controversy? Only time will tell. For now, all eyes are on Travis Scott as he prepares for what could be the performance of a lifetime at Coachella.

Staff Writer; Jamar Jackson

This brother has a passion for poetry and music. One may contact him at; JJackson@ThyBlackMan.com.