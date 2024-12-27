Political Hypocrisy Unveiled: Democrat and Republican Elites Exposed.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) To say that Democrats and the Republican elites are a grotesque cabal of calumniators and Erebusic marplots would be a gross understatement. They are also, perhaps first and foremost, a camarilla of unparalleled contradictions and doublespeak.

The most insulting fact of the previous paragraph is that they count on We the People being blind to their satanic machinations. Let me list just a few examples to validate my condemnation of them.

President Trump’s selection of Tulsi Gabbard to be Director of National Intelligence has been met with harsh criticism. Chief of those opposing her is the petulant mop-headed neo-con Donald Rumsfeld, who along with Dick Cheney et al. believes its only good day if American troops are dying and being maimed on the fields of battle.

This is because war and conflict handsomely benefit them financially. Rumsfeld is willing to see America’s brightest future come home in flag draped coffins in perpetuity because he benefits financially due to his close relationship with Blackwater, the world’s largest American private military contractor (read: paid mercenary killers).

Rumsfeld and Cheney have made fortunes using their influence and their respective levels of security clearance to advance conflicts around the world. So, of course, anything that threatens those purse strings is met with their fierce objections. That includes their involvement with Halliburton, which explains why Liz Cheney the erstwhile congressional elapid, is so bitterly opposed to President Trump. She’s knows he is a massive threat to her family’s financial faucet.

Rumsfeld should be demanding a forensic accounting investigation for the purpose of establishing how Kamala Harris spent nearly $2 billion on a campaign in approximately three months and ended her fake presidential campaign over $20 million in the hole? The last thing they should be doing is condemning Tulsi Gabbard. Gabbard is a patriot; Harris is a head of iceberg lettuce – my apologies to the lettuce.

For decades the Democrat mantra included the claim that the protection of Title IX and the protection of women was sacrosanct. But, with the arrival of Barack Obama, some sarcastically reference as Chicago’s prince of bathhouse legend, that mantra was quickly dismissed.

Obama introduced the idea of sexual menticide of children from kindergarten to fifth grade. The idea of men pretending to be women and cheating women out of scholarships and athletic championships now is applauded. They have re-purposed Title IX in order to promote hebephrenic and queer men at the expense of women, whom the legislation was drafted to protect. They engage in the character assassination of anyone who publicly speaks out against their hellish schemes.

The Democrats weaponized the Ku Klux Klan (KKK), turning it into their private paramilitary group of terrorists whose purpose was to suppress former slaves, Jews and Catholics. And, yet with straight faces, they readily label those who oppose them as racists. Democrats willingly support the most heinous criminal acts as long as they can call opposition to same racist.

Case-in-point: They labeled Daniel Penny a rabid racist for defending people on a New York subway who have repeatedly said they feared for their lives at the hands of Jordan Neely. Neely died as a result of his actions. New York County District Attorney Alvin Bragg, nationally recognized political hack, attempted to punish Mr. Penny for defending unarmed subway riders, many of whom believe he saved their lives.

But, somehow the same level of prosecutorial energy and media outcry is glaringly absent when a previously deported illegal alien “calmly walked” over to a sleeping female passenger and set her clothing afire. He then sat passively quiet, watching the horror unfold.

Democrats codified Jim Crow laws to suppress and oppress all persons they deemed beneath them based upon melanin.

They attacked President Trump for supposedly affirming a so-called white nationalist, but the Democratic Party hailed the late Sen. Robert Byrd who was a high-ranking KKK leader as one of the primary party leaders. Byrd filibustered passage of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 for more than 14 hours. He would later attribute his heinous act(s) as youthful indiscretion, the fact that he was 46 years old notwithstanding.

Bill Clinton’s vice president, Al Gore, was the son of a rabid segregationist and racist. Gore’s father was known to leave “their Negro housekeeper” in the family automobile with the windows closed on the hottest of days as the Gore family attended to business, including enjoying a picnic.

Let’s not forget the Congressional Accountability Act of 1995 (CAA). Every single member of Congress on both sides of the aisle with the exception of one person voted to pass CAA, which was effectively a $17 million taxpayer funded slush-fund that paid out millions of dollars to settle congressional sexual misconduct complaints. Some believe, myself included, that some of the CAA monies were used to pay for abortions of congressional staffers impregnated by congressmen.

Abortion is called a woman’s right, but letting a dog stay outside without a protective shelter is animal abuse. Declawing your cat is deemed animal cruelty in many municipalities, but take abortion pills that burn to death children in the womb is viewed as women’s health care.

Republican elites supported Merrick Garland nomination as attorney general, but they stand opposed to President Trump’s Cabinet selections.

Republican elites and Democrats alike herald Bill Clinton, even though he was, and perhaps still is, a serial molester and beater of women. Matt Gaetz is viewed as unfit to serve his country, but rumors persist regarding Clinton’s out-of-wedlock Negro son.

This is a very short list of the corrupt, duplicitous double standards of Democrats and Republican elites. I say it is time we tear down this political Tower of Babel. The American capital has become a modern-day Sodom, which further explains why both political parties and their sycophants oppose our electing President Trump. They rightfully fear he will dismantle their taxpayer flimflam schemes that are bleeding you and me dry as taxpayers.

Now is our opportunity to wage war against the political tyrants and their media mouthpieces. We must be relentless in helping President Trump tear down these bastions of constitutional subversion. If we do not, we have no one to blame but ourselves as they undermine our president.

Written by Mychal Massie

Official website; http://mychal-massie.com