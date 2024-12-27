How Joe Biden and Kamala Harris Policies Fueled Economic Decline: Lessons from the 2024 Election.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) Since the presidential election we have been exposed to all kinds of erroneous expenditures made by the Harris campaign: for interviews, celebrity endorsements, and countless perks. These revelations help to solidify the view that Kamala Harris, just like Joe Biden, could never have intelligently steered our economy back to health.

By contrast, when Donald Trump left office on January 20, 2021, more than two-thirds of American families could afford to buy a home at the nation’s median price. By mid 2024, only 51% of families could afford the same. A 17% drop in less than four years is dramatic – far fewer families had the financial capacity than they did under President Trump.

So Bad, So Quickly

How could such a startling shift have happened in so short a time span? Having no capability to manage the economy, the Biden/Harris administration ushered in an era of rising prices unlike most people can even remember.

Under Trump’s first term, inflation averaged 1.9% a year. Under the Biden/Harris administration, it has been a different tale with inflation has averaging 5.7% a year. And in one year, inflation reached a staggering 9.1%, which represents the high mark over the last 40 years.

What did Biden and Harris do to quickly cripple the economy? It wasn’t merely the billions and billions in stimulus checks given haphazardly to people and businesses across the union. The Administration did everything it could to diminish U.S. energy production and to undo numerous programs and policies that Donald Trump had put in place.

As such, the cost of gasoline rose by 59% while home energy heating and cooling costs grew by 31%. Food, including that which is consumed both at home and away, rose 22%. It now costs you $1.22 to buy would have cost $1.00 only four years ago. Walk into a Dollar Tree store and nothing is available for one dollar anymore. The least expensive items cost $1.25. So it is across the nation.

Open Border, Rising Prices

Consider the staggering numbers of illegal gate crashers streaming over our borders. They also add to inflation. How so? More people competing for the same housing drive up housing prices, likewise in relation to other goods and services. Then add in the Biden/Harris administration policy which essentially gives a lucrative basket of goods to these gate crashers: welfare for millions of illegal aliens.

Such payments take away from the general coffers and from American citizens. U.S. military veterans roaming the streets, as well as everyday middle to lower class workers, virtually never experience the benefits that Biden/Harris has bestowed upon illegal immigrants.

For 47 months, the Biden/Harris administration has repeatedly demonstrated that it has no concern about what impact hordes of gate-crashers have on our economy. The administration is still focused on its over-arching goal of having as many illegals as possible cross our borders and then be shuttled to the seven election swing states. If such states and local jurisdictions will sign up illegals to vote, the ploy can usurp future elections.

Aided and Abetted

All told, the Biden/Harris administration has been a disaster regarding the cost of living for the average American family. And the complicit mainstream press is still covering for them around the clock. We are subjected to endless articles and features in print, on the internet, and over the airwaves stating that prices are stable and inflation is heading down!

Alas, if inflation reached 9.1% one year and drops to say 4% the next year, both of those figures are staggering but, yes, annual inflation did decrease. However as any math student can tell you, 9% inflation, followed by 4% inflation adds up to more than 13% because you have compounded inflation on top of the previous inflation.

The nation’s bottom line: Of the two candidates for president only Donald Trump had the capacity to lower prices and hence lower inflation. Harris had no idea what she was doing and didn’t care about her administration’s effect on the middle class.

If she had been elected, Harris would have quickly added to inflation as a result of massive spending programs, the continued allocation of goods and services to illegal aliens, restrictions on American energy production, and so many other economically warped policies. Then she would have continued to blame so-called price gougers.

Everything is Peachy

All the while, the lapdog press would have cover for her, making it seem as if everything is hunky-dory, while the American middle class suffered financially in ways that simply would not happen without an incompetent, ill-advised Democrat administration. With the November 5th results, we are surely blessed.

Written by Jeff Davidson