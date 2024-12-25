Time for a Fresh Start: Reversing Joe Biden’s Policies and Rebuilding America.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) ‘Twas the night before Christmas and…you know the drill. Since it is Christmas tomorrow and we are only three weeks away from booting Joe Biden and the Democrats out of power, it’s time to get the professional cleaners to come out and remove the stench of what they’ve done over the last four years. The budget and the country need a deep, deep cleaning to remove what it is they’ve done, then we need to resolve to never allow it to happen again.

Joe Biden’s legacy is disgraceful. May his last memory be one of realizing the American people rejected him and what he’d done, overwhelmingly favoring his opponent from 2020 over his protégé.

The only positive thing accomplished during his tenure was that Jimmy Carter got his wish to live long enough to see someone do a worse job as president than he did. However, unless you are Jimmy Carter (which it’s highly unlikely you are), the list of positive Biden accomplishments shares a number with the number of Super Bowl appearances by my Detroit Lions.

The difference is the Lions have hope, Biden has the prospect of his administration becoming more of a cautionary tale than it already is the further away from it we get. As the books are written and staffers scramble to distance themselves from what they were a part of, the picture will only grow darker for “Lunch Bucket Joe,” a nickname he gave himself, not something any other human being ever called him.

As for Republicans coming into the trifecta of DC power – White House, House and Senate – the goal is put the country back on the right track, and there’s no faster and better way to do that than to wipe out as much of the Biden administration’s policies as possible, especially the ones that allocated a fortune of our tax dollars but have yet to actually distribute or spend the money.

In April, Reason Magazine wrote “Nearly $100 billion of money allocated to help state and local governments through the COVID-19 pandemic remains unspent.” That’s a damn good place to start.

That was April, so surely a bunch of it was Hoovered up by locals since then, and since the election they have likely gone into Hunter Biden mode – snorting up even more, as quickly as possible. The Trump administration should make it known that these state and local government should stop, right now, and leave that money where it is. If they do not, anything they take, as well as all funds taken since the pandemic ended, will be clawed back by reducing the amount of federal money they get, no matter who much they would have otherwise qualified for. Hell, maybe add in a 10 percent punishment for anything taken during the lame duck period.

It’s time to get serious.

How many billions of the so-called “Inflation Reduction Act” have yet to be spent? Hell, trillions. Stop anything left. In fact, repeal the whole damn thing. There are literally trillions in “green” subsidies that monstrosity obligates the federal government to spend over the coming year, according to the Cato Institute. Kill it, kill it now.

Kill the government’s power grab into health care for seniors, where they will cost-shift prescription drug co-pay savings (which sound great) to increased premium costs for everyone (which is horrible) for prescription drug coverage, a 21.5 percent increase, according to The Hill. Know any senior citizens ready and able to absorb a hit like that for the drugs they need to stay healthy?

For reasons that only makes sense in Washington, DC, these were both part of the “Inflation Reduction Act.” Why? Because Democrats wanted these things and inflation, or allegedly “reducing” it, was the cover they needed to get them. You didn’t think that bill had anything to do with reducing inflation, did you?

Just imagine how much more worthless, power-grabbing wastes of money are in that monstrosity.

If history is any guide, Republicans will only hold this power, slim as it is, for 2 years before at least either the House or Senate flips back to Democrats. If they aren’t willing to do whatever they can, as quickly as possible, to undo the damage Democrats have done…well, then what was the point? If they fight, if they do what they should, maybe they will be rewarded with an extension, but you can never count on that. The time to act, the time for bold action, is now.

Written by Derek Hunter

Official website; http://twitter.com/derekahunter