The Greatest Christmas Gift: How Donald Trump Saved America.

(ThyBlackMan.com) Do you believe you will get a great Christmas present this year? Is it one you have wanted and dreamed of for years?

Well, I have news for you. No matter how amazing the Christmas present you are about to get may be, you were already given the greatest present of your lifetime on November 5th. That present given to you by Donald J. Trump.

I have literally lost count of how many people I have spoken with – Republicans, Democrats, and independents — since the election on November 5th who have told me: “I am so thankful that President Trump won. I have not felt this relaxed, unburdened, or hopeful in years. I truly believe that with his victory, he saved our nation and the futures of our children and grandchildren.”

In case you have not been paying attention, countless high-level people I know either formerly in government or currently employed at the federal level, literally and truly believe that President Trump just saved The United States of America from complete and everlasting destruction from within. This fact cannot be stressed enough. Had Kamala Harris — or in reality, the sinister cabal operating from deep within the shadows of Washington, D.C. which controlled her – won, what was left of our nation after Barack Obama, Joe Biden, and Harris had erased much of it with multiple strokes of a pen, would have disappeared in a vortex of wokeness, Socialism, Marxism, and hate.

This Christmas Day, take a moment to pause and reflect upon the draconian damage these far-left politicians and their bootlickers in the media, academia, and entertainment have done to our Republic: Our borders are gone; our Military is woke, obese, and anti-traditional values; our universities are woke, useless, and have become epicenters of anarchism, bigotry, and violence; our hospitals and major science centers and publications now put wokeness and identity politics before merit, medical care, and facts; our failed public schools are indoctrinating tens of millions of children; our inner-cities are on the verge of violent and total collapse; our energy grid is failing while the far-left worships at the altar of the greatest Ponzi scheme in the history of the world – that being fake “green” energy; faith in God is under constant attack; and oh, yes, the world is on the verge of WWIII.

Now, pause to think of what Santa Trump just delivered under your tree with his decisive victory: Our borders will be secured; our Military turned around; our Universities and colleges told to get back to the business of real education and out of the business of indoctrination, bigotry, and violence or lose their hundreds of billions in federal money; the corrupt teachers unions destroying the education of our children will be confronted; our police departments will be funded to the max as they work to fight crime and corruption in our largest cities; our nation will become energy independent once again; faith will be celebrated; and the world made instantly safer.

As President Trump himself posted on Truth Social earlier this week: “All over the world, they are calling it THE TRUMP EFFECT, because even before taking office, we are already bringing jobs, opportunity, safety, and Common Sense back to the USA!… Standing before you today, I can proudly proclaim that the GOLDEN AGE OF AMERICA IS UPON US!… My administration will live by the motto ‘Promises Made, Promises KEPT.’”

I have stated this in the past, but I truly believe that President Trump will eventually be proclaimed as the greatest president in our history. He will be named so because of what he overcame; his decades of real-world business experience and massive global success; the disasters that were our nation and the world that he inherited; the “It Factor” which he possesses which cannot be given, bought, or faked; his toughness and resolve to put “America First” when so many others went far-left “Globalist,” and the common sense policies he is infusing into our nation and the world which are taking root in record time.

This Christmas Day, pause to think about what you almost lost: your liberty, your voice, your safety, your. healthcare, your education, youride for your children, and…your very nation.

Now, think about the peace of mind and sense of hope Trump just delivered under your tree. No matter if you get the Christmas present you have always dreamed of or not, you were just blessed with the greatest gift of all.

President Trump literally has given us our nation; our liberty; and our hope back. Oh, and he also made it normal again to say, “Merry Christmas.”

A gift for the ages.

Written by Douglas MacKinnon

Official website; https://Twitter.com/DougOfSkye