Tulsi Gabbard: Defending Common Sense Against Political Smears.

(ThyBlackMan.com) A lot of cats say they are doing the work of God, or that they speak on behalf of the people. Not me mane, I only claim to represent a single voice – mine, and if I speak for any collective, it is the collective of common sense. But what I have learned recently is that conservatives and liberals live in two opposite worlds: conservatives live in reality and liberals live in that place described by Lewis Carroll.

A writer (Jack London) once pointed out that: 1. Intelligent men are cruel. Stupid men are monstrously cruel (Delphi Complete Works of Jack London) 2. The function of man is to live, not to exist (Bulletin (San Francisco), 2 Dec. 1916). With all due respect, both statements skilfully describe the simulated lividity and concocted villainy projected regarding the nomination of former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) for director of national intelligence.

Now I know a large bevy of folk don’t read no more or at a minimum, as much as I do, but these talking points against Gabbard have spread like Measles. “She’s a critic of U.S. intelligence operations. She has promoted Russian propaganda.” What U.S. Citizen has not been critical of U.S. intelligence operations? Debbie Wasserman Schultz, called her, ‘likely a Russian asset.” Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) said on CNN’s “State of the Union” that former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI), was “compromised.” The summation of her premise was based on her “going to Syria.”

On Face the Nation (11.24.24), Ret. Gen. H.R. McMaster, with Margaret Brennan, said that she “Parrot Vladimir Putin’s talking points.” Meet the Press Kristen Welker said Gabbard “made two secret visits to Syrian dictator Bashar al Assad in 2017 and amplified Kremlin talking points, blaming the U.S. for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine” in her introduction. Adam Schiff (d-calif.) in the same segment said “Tulsi Gabbard concerns me a great deal, echoed Kremlin talking points, someone who has common cause with someone like Bashar al Assad, who gases his own people.”

Tulsi is of mixed Samoan and European descent and was raised in a multiracial household influenced by Hindu beliefs. She attended Hawaii Pacific University, earning a degree in International Business. She was elected in 2002 at the age of 21 and served as the Representative for Hawaii’s 2nd Congressional District from 2013 to 2021. She is also a United States Lieutenant Colonel in the United States Army.

To assert that she is compromised and is an asset of Russia is comical. Hillary Clinton’s opinion on Tulsi Gabbard makes me love Tulsi even more. I hear no such thing when Ilhan Omar visits countries. Seems as if cats just spout off nonsense as if it’s fact. I find it interesting that the Democratic Party never said one word about Tim Waltz going to China many times. Pelosi met with Assad in 2007, does that make her a Russian asset? I guess when all else fails, ”Russia.”

Those who think Trump’s nominations are unqualified are the same people who said Kamala was qualified to be president. I don’t care who’s a “Russian Asset” at this point. That phrase has no more meaning to me anymore just like the words fascist, racist, nazi, and bigot. I am not a Russian asset but I understand that you keep your friends close and enemies closer.

Keep it a thow-wow Jones and look in the mirror. Americans hate war and this is a fact. Keep our kids home mane, On the real, fuck the Ukraine. Hello, Russian and Ukrainian people. The majority of Americans don’t want any of this for you. We wish you peace hopefully it’s soon. The citizens of the US are sorry to our Russian and Ukrainian friends. We hate our criminal government too. The main problem is that the people in power in Ukraine or the US do not represent what the majority of the population thinks.

I cannot forget Syria also. This is why they really hate Tulsi. I, like most Americans, honestly never think of Assad or Syria, but I recognize the fact that his government protected religious minorities, including an ancient Christian community and the Alawites when no one else did. Gabbard just asked the question, why is America calling him an enemy?

In 2017 when she was a member of Congress and the Obama administration had unleashed this billion-dollar a-year CIA dirty war to change the government of Syria, to dislodge Bashar al-Assad from the government, no one but she complained about paying and fighting alongside ISIS and Al Qaida.

We were told those were our existential enemies for 15 years. We fought alongside them to do it. And so many of the weapons we sent ended up in the hands of al Qaeda, ISIS, and other Islamic radical groups in Syria.

Gabbard, as a member of the military but also as a member of Congress, wanted to go to Syria and see what was happening for herself. And then she spoke with Syrian officials and got an opportunity to speak with the Syrian president. Based solely on that, she’s now accused of being a Russian agent, being some sort of, treasonous sympathizer of Bashar Assad. Think about it, Nixon went to China, and Reagan negotiated arms deals with the Soviets. This is now prohibited.

Personally mane, these attacks on Gabbard remind me of McCarthyism. No biggy, just go around accusing people of being Russian agents with no evidence, destroying their reputation, and their lives, kind of like what they’ve tried to do to Donald Trump for the last eight years.

This is the playbook. These cats do not CARE. They are salty over losing an election and will destroy the entire world to achieve their goal. We voted for peace. May peace reign.

Tulsi like me, simply asks, why should I be opposed to Assad in Syria? Why should I be opposed to Vladimir Putin? Any solid well-read cat would know that the assertion that Putin is an absolute dictator who can do whatever he wants, is not the case. It’s not the case. A lot of rich Russians think he is a 3-6 Mafia – Weak azz Bich.

Then add the interference shit. When Clinton was secretary of state, the United States openly spent millions of dollars funding opposition groups and organizing protests in Moscow. Clinton was openly funding protests and anti-Putin agitated outside agitators inside Russia in the 2010 election, in 2012, 2011.

Comical because years later they claim that Russia was our existential enemy because of their claim that they interfered in the 2016 election. Before that, the Obama administration and the Putin government cooperated in many ways.

I think cats in Washington misunderstand Putin and think he’s a monarch with absolute power, which is not true. Russian politics is more complex than that. Putin is very concerned with his approval within Russia. and cannot appear weak.

Imagine if some major country, China, Iran, Russia, whoever gave missiles to Canada, if we were at war with them or Mexico or Cuba and said, we’re giving you these specifically for you them to use them inside the United States, we would consider that a grievous act of war, not just on the part of the countries shooting them, but on the part of the country, providing the weapons. So if the U.S. would think such and act in response, why would a person think Putin would not respond in kind? Tulsi is against this type of thinking and the uniparty simply hates her for having common sense.

She is against actions like what Biden just did. Biden didn’t just give Ukrainians missiles and say, feel free to use them inside Russia. We are going to participate in the bombing of Russia. There’s no way the Ukrainians can launch these missiles on their own, which means now our military and our intelligence community are participating in missile attacks inside the country of Russia.

Gabbard, like the average, ordinary American voter, does not believe that their life is affected in any way by who rules various provinces in the Donbas in Eastern Ukraine. Nobody thinks about Ukraine, let alone the Donbass, or the eastern Ukraine.

Tusi understands and speaks openly about this. The Obama administration removed the democratically elected leader of Ukraine before his constitutional term expired in 2014 because we perceived him as being too friendly to Moscow, which is what the Ukrainians voted for. Victoria Nuland constructed a government and they were replaced by a government that was more pro-U.S.. Imagine if the Russians engineered a coup in Mexico to take out the government because they were too friendly to us and put in a hard-line, pro-Russian, anti-American, anti-NATO president. Imagine how threatening we would regard that. That’s exactly what we did in Ukraine. However, none of this has anything to do with the national security of the American people. No American is threatened by who governs Ukraine.

All of this hurts America. Some suggest that The supply of advanced U.S. air defense and air-to-air missiles to Ukraine is depleting stockpiles needed for deterring China.

They or whomever, are just trying to smear her. Here’s Nancy Pelosi years ago talking about what they do, admitting that Democrats use a tactic called a “wrap-up smear?”

In summary, when Debbie Wasserman Schultz calls you “a Russian asset” you know you’re doing just fine. These smears on Tulsi are disgusting. Tammy Duckworth should be ashamed of herself and her voters should let her know to knock it off. These folk are acting like kids who just got news they have to eat their vegetables when dad gets home. The fact remains that most Trump voters would vote for Tulsi for president because she is the most honest politician out there. Tulsi has all the integrity in the world. And she has all my support. I think she should sue every single last one of them for defamation.

With that said, I will see you all next Tuesday. Happy Thanksgiving to you all and God bless America.

See you in December. Happy Thanksgiving America.

Staff Writer; Torrance T. Stephens

