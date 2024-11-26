Joe Biden’s Ukraine Escalation vs. Donald Trump’s Plan for Peace: What’s at Stake?

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) Since his election, President-Elect Donald Trump has worked quickly to assemble a first-rate cabinet that will disrupt the “Deep State” and bring much-needed change to our federal government.

Unfortunately, we must wait until January 20, 2025, for his inauguration. Until then, the entire world is in danger of being plunged into a nuclear war, compliments of President Joe Biden and the team of warmongers controlling him.

Last week, it was announced that Biden had given Ukraine approval to use long-range American missiles, MGM-140 Army Tactical Missile Systems, to strike deep inside Russia. After the decision was announced, Ukraine waited only one day to launch six of the American-made missiles into Russia. Ultimately, Russia destroyed five of them and damaged another one. The remnants of the remaining missile struck a weapons arsenal, resulting in a fire and minimal damage.

This was a massive escalation of American involvement in the war and support for Ukraine. Not surprisingly, Biden’s decision prompted a counterattack from Russia using an advanced missile that Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed cannot be destroyed by any defensive systems available to Ukraine. The attack targeted the Ukrainian city of Dnipro.

Putin also announced a new policy that lowers the threshold for Russia to use nuclear weapons. The decree states that “aggression against the Russian Federation and (or) its allies by any nonnuclear state with the participation or support of a nuclear state is considered as their joint attack.”

The Russians knew that the Ukrainians needed American technical expertise to launch the attack. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said, “Without the Americans, it is impossible to use these high-tech missiles.” He claimed that the missile attack was a sign that the Biden administration wants “escalation.”

Indeed, Biden is not mentally competent enough to make decisions at this point. During his June 2024 debate against Trump, his mental deterioration was apparent, and his performance was so horrific that he was forced to exit the presidential race and surrender the Democratic Party’s nomination. Since that time, his condition has only worsened. Last week, he forgot the name of the Boston Celtics basketball team being recognized at the White House.

Now, two months before he exits as President, mentally incompetent Biden is supposedly making critical judgments that may lead to nuclear war. This decision lacks both wisdom and public support. Remember, two weeks ago, the American people overwhelmingly elected Trump, who promised to end the war in Ukraine, not escalate it quickly, and rejected Vice President Kamala Harris, who vowed to maintain Biden’s policies.

By taking this action, Biden is trying to prevent Trump from pursuing a peaceful end to the war. Throughout his administration, Biden has done nothing to advance diplomatic solutions to the war. Instead, his policy has been giving Ukraine massive amounts of military equipment and money.

For example, last week, Biden moved to cancel $4.7 billion in loans that Ukraine owes to our country. The loans were part of a $61 billion aid package for Ukraine that was approved last April by Congress.

The military-industrial complex has been emboldened in the Biden administration and is moving forcefully ahead in Ukraine despite Trump’s election victory. However, their policies are not only detested in the United States but also unpopular in Ukraine.

A new Gallup poll released last week on the 1,000th day of the war indicated that only 38% of Ukrainians want to continue fighting. In comparison, 52% “are tired of the war and want a negotiated settlement after two and a half years, even at the cost of some territorial concessions.”

Despite the wishes of the people of the United States and Ukraine, Biden is escalating our military involvement. His approval for Ukraine to use our missiles was blasted by U.S. Congressman Thomas Massive (R-KY), who posted on social media that by “authorizing long-range missiles to strike inside Russia, Biden is committing an unconstitutional Act of War that endangers the lives of all U.S. citizens. This is an impeachable offense, but the reality is he’s an emasculated puppet of a deep state.”

This “puppet” could be threatening the lives of people throughout the world since Russia has 5.500 nuclear warheads, more than any other country. Experts estimate that “Detonating just one nuclear weapon alone over New York would cause an estimated 583,160 fatalities.”

As podcast host Joe Rogan recently noted, “There should be some sort of pause for significant actions that could potentially start World War III. Maybe that would be a good thing that we would like to avoid from a dying former president. The whole thing is nuts…We voted Trump in and his idea to stop all this… hopefully he can do that.”

This viewpoint was echoed by Donald Trump, Jr., who posted on X, “The Military Industrial Complex seems to want to make sure they get World War 3 going before my father has a chance to create peace and save lives. Gotta lock in those $Trillions. Life be damned!!! Imbeciles!”

Once Biden is finally gone, President Trump will hopefully be able to pursue peace in the region. Reportedly, he is considering choosing Ric Grenell, his former acting Director of National Intelligence, as a special envoy for the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Grenell can spearhead efforts to end the war quickly. He supports “autonomous zones” in Ukraine and has opposed their North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) membership. One of Putin’s foremost demands has been that Ukraine remain neutral and not join NATO.

In addition, Grenell has significant experience brokering peace deals. During Trump’s first term, he served as his envoy in the economic normalization talks between Serbia and Kosovo, which resulted in a historic agreement between the two nations.

During his first term, President Trump created prosperity at home and peace abroad. He will achieve the same results in his second term, but first, we need to survive the last weeks of the Biden administration.

Written by Jeff Crouere

Official website; http://twitter.com/jeffcrouere