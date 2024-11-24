Joe Biden Administration Scandal: Valisure Ties, Corruption, and National Security Risks.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 3 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) Outgoing President Joe Biden, along with his allies in the political and corporate spheres, has repeatedly proven that he is willing to sacrifice the American taxpayer and the nation’s safety for political gain.

After President Donald J. Trump’s historic re-election and clear leadership mandate, a potential corruption scandal in the Biden administration is becoming clearer.

The Biden Department of Defense (DOD) appears to have a deeply troubling relationship with Valisure, a controversial medical testing company. Through some questionable contacts and contracts, the DOD has aligned itself with an entity whose financial incentives and loose grasp on scientific integrity jeopardize the well-being of American soldiers and the citizens they are sworn to protect.

Valisure, a company that rose to prominence through its claims of independently testing medications and products, has been anything but a bastion of scientific rigor, according to court decisions and media reports. Its methods are widely regarded as suspect, subjecting products to extreme and abnormal conditions that do not reflect real-world use. This practice is hazardous when applied to medicines that affect the health and well-being of our military personnel, who are forced to trust that the drugs they are prescribed meet the highest standards of safety and efficacy.

Yet, despite these glaring issues, Valisure has maintained and strengthened its foothold in the defense sector. Likely due to political pressure from allies like Connecticut Sen. Chris Murphy and Rep. Rosa DeLauro, Valisure secured a cooperative agreement with the DOD to “test” medications. In a grotesque display of favoritism, this partnership unfolded even though the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had raised serious concerns about Valisure’s lack of scientific rigor and discrepancies in its findings. This appalling situation reminds us just how much corporate lobbyists and trial lawyers have undue influence in the Biden administration.

The ties between Valisure and the plaintiffs’ bar, those legal vultures who profit from unnecessary litigation, are equally disturbing. Allegations abound that Valisure has participated in offering—or withholding—testing information for cash. This corrupt “pay-for-play” business model, where the truth takes a backseat to profits, is a clear conflict of interest. Instead of prioritizing the health and safety of the American people, Valisure seems more interested in fueling a cycle of lawsuits and recalls, all of which benefit the trial lawyers who keep the wheels of this litigation machine greased.The financial incentives behind Valisure’s flawed testing and certifications are not hard to decipher. The company has developed a model where its “independent” testing leads directly to legal action and the sale of certifications, profiting from the very panic it creates. While Valisure promotes itself as a consumer advocate, its actions suggest a different agenda: sow alarm, profit from chaos, and leverage the legal system to extract settlements from manufacturers. This system only enriches the trial lawyers and corporations at the expense of taxpayers and consumers.

But there is more at stake here than just Valisure’s unsavory business practices. The broader consequences for consumer safety, particularly regarding our military personnel, are far-reaching. It is one thing to sow doubt with the general public with questionable test results; it is quite another to place the lives of our soldiers in jeopardy. The very people who rely on the DOD for protection and health care are instead being exposed to the fallout of shoddy testing and flawed findings—all for the benefit of political cronies and trial lawyers.The incoming Trump administration must take decisive action to turn this situation around. First, we must demand that the DOD sever its ties with Valisure and other companies operating under similarly questionable standards. No longer can we afford to play fast and loose with the health of those who serve our country. It is time for the DOD to refocus on its true mission—protecting America from external threats—and not serve as a playground for trial lawyers and special interest groups.