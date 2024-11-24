Joe Biden Administration Scandal: Valisure Ties, Corruption, and National Security Risks.

(ThyBlackMan.com) Outgoing President Joe Biden, along with his allies in the political and corporate spheres, has repeatedly proven that he is willing to sacrifice the American taxpayer and the nation’s safety for political gain.
After President Donald J. Trump’s historic re-election and clear leadership mandate, a potential corruption scandal in the Biden administration is becoming clearer.
The Biden Department of Defense (DOD) appears to have a deeply troubling relationship with Valisure, a controversial medical testing company. Through some questionable contacts and contracts, the DOD has aligned itself with an entity whose financial incentives and loose grasp on scientific integrity jeopardize the well-being of American soldiers and the citizens they are sworn to protect.
Valisure, a company that rose to prominence through its claims of independently testing medications and products, has been anything but a bastion of scientific rigor, according to court decisions and media reports. Its methods are widely regarded as suspect, subjecting products to extreme and abnormal conditions that do not reflect real-world use. This practice is hazardous when applied to medicines that affect the health and well-being of our military personnel, who are forced to trust that the drugs they are prescribed meet the highest standards of safety and efficacy.
Yet, despite these glaring issues, Valisure has maintained and strengthened its foothold in the defense sector. Likely due to political pressure from allies like Connecticut Sen. Chris Murphy and Rep. Rosa DeLauro, Valisure secured a cooperative agreement with the DOD to “test” medications. In a grotesque display of favoritism, this partnership unfolded even though the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had raised serious concerns about Valisure’s lack of scientific rigor and discrepancies in its findings. This appalling situation reminds us just how much corporate lobbyists and trial lawyers have undue influence in the Biden administration.