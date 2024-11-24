Barack Obama’s Legacy: How It Impacts the Democratic Party’s Future.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) Among the many benefits of Donald Trump’s re-election that our nation and the world are already experiencing is the forever tarnished legacy of Barack Obama. In 2028, will the Democrat candidate want Obama to go on the campaign trail for him or her? I doubt it.

Obama’s Un-enduring Influence

When he was elected president (assuming that massive Democratic cheating was not in full swing in 2008), Democrats held a commanding 55- to 45-seat majority in the U.S. Senate and an overwhelming 256- to 179-seat majority in the U.S. House of Representatives.

By the time Obama left office on January 20, 2017, Democrats were down nine seats in the Senate and a whopping 62 seats in the House – they lost the majority in each chamber. Among the 50 states, there were twelve fewer Democrat governors. You’d have to look back more than 95 years to see when the Democrats did so poorly at the polls on a national and state level.

For all the mainstream media blather heaped upon Obama as some kind of political savior, at the end of his two terms, he left the Democratic Party in shambles. However, he has personally benefitted financially in extraordinary ways.

Considering the “Obama effect” on the nation’s vote totals, is any sane Democrat willing to extol the virtues of his influence on the electorate?

From Puppet Master to Political Pauper

Over the last four years, among the puppet masters presiding over the Biden/Harris Administration, Obama had a nice ride. Leading up to November 5th, however, Obama knew before the rest of America that Harris was doomed. He wasn’t in on choosing her but figured he wielded significant influence, particularly among “the brothers.” So, Obama went on the campaign trail for Harris.

Did he help or hurt? Appearing in Pittsburgh, he said, “We have not seen the same energy and turnout in all quarters of our neighborhoods and communities as we saw when I was running. I also want to say that that seems to be more pronounced with the brothers.”

Assuming that “the brothers” would vote based on race and not based on issues or credentials, Obama insulted many of those to whom he spoke.

Promoted Beyond Her Competency

It’s not hard to understand the appeal that a minority candidate, even as poor a candidate as Kamala Harris, would have in attracting minority voters. Still, one has to wonder: Were the voters Obama sought to influence willing to risk the next four years on an individual who consistently demonstrated an incapacity to lead? Would such a president be better for one’s family, community, or nation?

Harris avoided the press for more than 40 days at the start of her candidacy. She was trying to run out the clock before the masses knew much about her political views. When it became apparent that she was hiding, her handlers decided to expose her to the world. It didn’t go well. Her appearance on 60 Minutes was doctored to appear that she had given coherent answers to simple questions, which she had not.

She appeared on The View with Charlemagne tha god, with Stephen Colbert, on CNN with Anderson Cooper, and other places, fielding softball questions. When Obama hit the campaign trail, many on the Left believed that magic was in store, but Obama, who couldn’t pull the rabbit out of the hat by the end of his two terms, actually lost ground for Harris.

Pre-Scripted and Lame

As a significant percentage of black male voters across the nation and a notable number of black female voters began to recognize that Harris had been over-sold by the media, Obama’s appeal was seen as more of the same: a strained over-sell of a questionable candidate.

In a nation facing a sea of troubles, with a person who was second in command in the current Presidential administration, Obama’s gambit was to chastise black men for not wanting to cast their votes accordingly.

The clincher, not Obama’s fault, occurred when Harris was asked on The View if she would have changed anything Biden/Harris did over the last four years. She said, “Not a thing comes to mind.”

The Next Time Around

If you’re the Democrat running for POTUS in 2028, who are you gonna call to step up the plate for you? Biden will be gone, Harris ought to be a non-entity, and Obama will be ineffectual.

As for Obama’s legacy? Beyond being the first African-American president, nothing seems to be in store.

Written by Jeff Davidson

Official website; https://twitter.com/jeffdavidson