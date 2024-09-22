Press Release: Jomilla Denae Launches Inspirational Podcast About Faith, Healing, and Real-Life Struggles.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry

(ThyBlackMan.com) Jomilla Denae, a seasoned journalist and storyteller, is excited to announce the premiere of her highly anticipated podcast, *JOMILLA DENAE*, set to launch on September 22. This podcast promises to be a raw, intimate journey through the ups and downs of life, faith, and the power of redemption.

Jomilla, known for her candid storytelling and authentic voice, draws from her own life experiences, including surviving trauma and finding her way back to God. Through heartfelt conversations and thought-provoking monologues, she shares her journey of overcoming adversity, battling depression, and reclaiming her spiritual path. *JOMILLA DENAE* is not just a podcast but a safe space for listeners who are struggling with their faith, life challenges, and personal growth.

“I wanted to create something that speaks directly to people who feel like they’re trying, but not perfect,” says Jomilla. “This podcast is for anyone seeking healing, inspiration, or a reminder that they are not alone in their struggles.”

With 10 years of marketing experience and a background in journalism, Jomilla Denae brings her storytelling skills to the forefront, offering a mix of personal anecdotes, faith-based reflections, and interviews with other individuals who have faced their own battles. *JOMILLA DENAE* will cover a variety of topics, including faith, resilience, mental health, and the importance of community in healing.

The podcast will be available on major streaming platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Google Podcasts. Listeners are encouraged to subscribe, follow Jomilla on social media, and join the conversation with the hashtag #JomillaDenaePodcast.

### **About Jomilla Denae**

Jomilla Denae is a Nashville native with over a decade of experience in marketing and journalism. She has worked as a managing editor for Nashville Pride Newspaper and hosted several shows, including the successful MASSCTV podcast. Her upcoming podcast, *JOMILLA DENAE*, is a reflection of her personal journey, blending faith and resilience into powerful storytelling.

For more information, please contact Jomilla Denae at Contact@JomillaDenae.com or visit JOMILLADENAE.com.

