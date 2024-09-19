Why Kamala Harris’s Policies Are Dangerous for the African-American Community.

(ThyBlackMan.com) Today in America some of you dislike Donald Trump so much that you will sell your soul through Kamala Harris to the devil himself. Especially for a higher paying job, a better economy, or the right to rip innocent unborn children from the womb. And well, you need to know that the devil can make 1 million promises, those promises are trapped doors, not open doors of opportunity. Sometimes things are not what they seem and people are not who they appear to be. Then again, sometimes they can show you who they are and you still won’t believe it because you don’t want to. That makes them even more deceptive, even more dangerous and even more effective at it.
I am an African-American man, educated and intellectual. Eyes wide open. I am not a Republican, but I will debate you all day long about Kamala Harris and how she is not fit to be President. Not because she is a woman, not because she is a woman of color, but because she is doing somebody else’s dirty work. And most of you Black people are just as blind to what she is doing as you would have been to the Tuskegee experiment when you walked in the door and set in the chair.
If Kamala says at the convention all those things she is going to fix, she just admitted all the things that are wrong under her watch as co-captain with Biden. All the things she has done nothing about for 3 1/2 years. But many of you Black people still believe that Kamala will save you.
Fourth of all, Kamala Harris supports planned parenthood, an organization which was founded by eugenics, genocide depopulation racist Margaret Sanger. Do the research. And since the largest numbers of abortions in America are by black women, Kamala is working for the genocide of people who look like her. Maybe Kamala’s mother who was a divorced mom with two daughters should have utilized her “women’s reproductive rights”. But then we would not be having this discussion. I gave her mother all the credit because she had her children. Kamala how many did you give birth to? And since the answer appears to be zero, is that why you are so cold when it comes to millions upon millions of abortions?