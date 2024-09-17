Why Donald Trump’s Re-Election Threatens Washington Elites and Special Interests.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) There are many people whose future would be far less bright if Donald Trump is elected president again. They use every option open to them to prevent his reelection.

My father liked old movies, preferably slapstick comedies. He said that from his experiences as a child in Nazi Germany, he did not have the stomach to watch heavy dramas. One of his favorite films was The Man in the White Suit, starring Alec Guinness, partly since the star of the movie is a chemist as he himself was. Guinness invents a fiber that does not get dirty and cannot get torn. Initially, those in the textile trade were happy for his great discovery.

Then they realized that there will be less clothes to wash and less to sell as the new clothes made from his invention will last forever. Those who see their future prospects dimmed because of the invention work to either take the invention away or take care of the character, Sidney Stratton. In the end, the white suit Stratton wears from the new material comes undone, at which time labor union members, managers and dry cleaners are relieved that life will just continue along as before.

Donald Trump is disliked by many people. There are those who do not like the mean tweets (“I hate Taylor Swift!”) or his coarse language or possibly his MAGA policies. But there are many people who do not like the former president because he represents the biggest threat to their access to the gravy train known as Democracy, Inc. Who are some of those who would lose their access and/or power if Donald Trump is reelected president?

– Hollywood, Sports and other Grandees: No more invitations to state dinners, no more dropping by the White House to talk policy and no more pet projects funded by the federal government.

– Donors: Donald Trump being independently wealthy has created a beast not known in recent times in Washington: a politician not beholden to somebody writing the checks. All of the heavy hitters who cobbled together half a billion dollars for Kamala Harris a mere few weeks after Joe Biden’s departure would find that their influence and money have been neutered by the return of Trump to the Oval Office.

– Reporters: Think of all of the reporters in the tank for the Democrats. Those geniuses who told us that Biden was fit as a fiddle or that the Afghan departure was pure brilliance. They look forward to a future where their calls to the White House go unanswered and their articles leave them high and dry with Trump voters. Vogue could get Jill Biden for the price of a cover; they can forget about Melania.

– Tech Companies: Just imagine all of the investigations that could take place with an honest Department of Justice and a reformed FBI. All of the dirt that came out of the “Twitter Files” would be reproduced in one form or another at all of the big tech companies—how they colluded with the government to push their favorite narratives and shut down voices that gave alternative opinions and explanations. Maybe that Section 230 rule will be modified to assign financial liability to the social media companies for posts on their sites, at which time they go out of business.

– Other Businesses: Think of the green companies, banks, and various business sectors that have benefited from huge amounts of money and influence from the Biden White House. Trump’s support of fracking could mean the end of many sketchy green firms, while others who supported the Bidens in return for positive regulatory and/or financial considerations will realize that with Trump they are barking up the wrong tree.

– The Armed Forces: If Donald Trump is reelected and takes the advice of several ex-officers, he will get rid of most of the generals and admirals who have driven the US armed forces into the ground. He will demand accountability and a new direction to make all of the branches fit for combat and not drag time story hour. Trump’s desire to end the war in Ukraine would mean an end to the gravy train military contractors have been enjoying for the past two years.

– The Permanent Bureaucracy: Imagine Elon Musk actually running an efficiency board that made federal offices more effective and cheaper to run. Think of an FBI that goes after bad guys and not grandmas praying across from abortion clinics. Think of a closed Department of Education or a Department of Energy with guys who do not wear dresses and steal women’s luggage. There are lots of potential losers here if Trump returns to power.

Like Alec McGuinness in The Man in the White Suit, Donald Trump has generated numerous enemies. He did not call them names or threaten them. Rather, his possible return to the presidency is an outright threat to the benefits they have enjoyed under the Bidens/Obamas as well as working with the anti-Trump permanent bureaucracy. Trump’s mere existence represents a threat to business as usual where private and special interests benefit and enrich themselves at the expense of the American people. I did not even mention the many NGOs receiving millions to move illegal aliens into and throughout the country.

One can learn a great deal about a person through his friends. The same is true from his enemies. Looking at the list of those who stand to lose should Donald Trump win, one realizes that the Republican nominee stands with the American people, and not with the special interests that make off well but leave the US worse off in the process.

Written by Alan Joseph Bauer