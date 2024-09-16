Donald Trump Survives Multiple Assassination Attempts: Security Failures and Campaign Resilience.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) Once again, the grace of God spared the life of Donald Trump, the most persecuted President in American history. He has survived two unfair impeachments, illegal surveillance, an unprecedented raid on his home, gratuitous lawfare from the Department of Justice and affiliated leftwing Democrat prosecutors, while being subjected to outrageous civil judgements, a mugshot, indictments, a politically motivated conviction, and an upcoming criminal sentencing.

After the first attempted assignation attempt failed in July, Trump’s opponents tried to derail his campaign by conspiring with ABC News to stage a rigged debate. Fortunately, it failed, and Trump is still positioned to win the upcoming election.

Before the evidence has been presented about the motive of the shooter and the egregious errors committed by the Secret Service in the first attempted assassination attempt in July, there has been another attempted assassination.

The alleged suspect in this case, Ryan Wesley Routh, is a crazed supporter of Ukraine who might have wanted to assassinate the President because Trump desires an end to the war. Routh was well positioned next to Trump International Golf Course, hiding in the bushes. He was equipped with an AK-47 rifle, a gun scope, backpacks, and a Go-Pro camera.

Thanks to an alert Secret Service agent, who engaged Routh by firing four shots at him, after noticing the muzzle of his gun protruding from the bushes, he was not able to kill the President.

After he was detected by the agent, Routh fled, leaving behind his equipment. Fortunately, an observant bystander was able to capture his license plate, give police a description of his vehicle and he was subsequently apprehended.

Although credit must be given to the heroic witness and the agent who noticed the potential assassin, there are more troubling questions for the U.S. Secret Service. This incident should never have happened, especially after the first Trump assassination attempt two months ago.

After Trump was exposed at the Butler, Pennsylvania rally, with the closest building not being secured, he should have subsequently received the maximum level of security. Incredibly, once again, President Trump was not adequately protected.

With the President playing golf, a street adjacent to the course was not secured, giving Routh access and time to set up his gear and prepare to shoot Trump. If not for the watchful eye of the agent, Trump may have been assassinated and it may have been captured on Routh’s camera and posted online.

Why was the security so lax for President Trump? According to Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw, it was because he was only a candidate and not the incumbent President. He said, “At this level that he is at right now, he’s not the sitting president. If he was, we would have had this entire golf course around it. But because he’s not, security is limited to the areas the Secret Service deems possible.”

Really, after he had almost been assassinated in July! Bradshaw continued, “I would imagine that the next time he comes to a golf course, there’ll probably be more people around the perimeter. But the Secret Service did exactly what they should have done.”

No, Sheriff Bradshaw, the Secret Service did not do “exactly what they should have done.” They should have protected Trump and secured the perimeter but did not. They allowed a potential assassination between “300 and 500 yards” away from the President with a high-powered rifle equipped with a scope.

In a flippant manner, Bradshaw said that “next time” President Trump plays golf, there will “probably be a little bit more people around the perimeter.” No, sir, there needs to be dozens more agents protecting the President on golf courses, at rallies, and wherever he goes over the next seven weeks.

He is in extreme danger, and the organization tasked with providing his security is either dangerously incompetent or compromised. The FBI also needs to be asked questions. Was Routh on their radar, especially after his extreme online comments about Ukraine? How did he exploit such a vulnerable area next to the golf course?

The pathetic Republican leadership in the U.S. Congress needs to do more than hold meaningless hearings. It is time to use every power available to the House Republicans to extract answers as to why the President’s security is so inadequate.

It is time for massive upgrades to President Trump’s security detail immediately. There are gaping holes in this security, which allowed deranged individuals close access to attempt his assassination.

Trump has also been targeted by the terrorist regime of Iran, which has the resources to recruit professional assassins who would have superior training and weaponry. Can Americans trust the Secret Service to protect Trump from more dangerous threats? Of course not, and this is why House Republicans need to take aggressive action immediately.

Sadly, as President Trump faced another potential assassination, his critics on the political left were making outlandish comments. Rachel Vindman, wife of “whistleblower” Alex Vindman, posted online, “No ears were harmed. Carry on with your Sunday afternoon.” MSNBC host Alex Witt asked a guest, “Do you expect to hear anything from the Trump campaign about toning down the rhetoric and the violence, or would that be atypical of the former president?”

This is utter insanity, as the “violence” is not coming from President Trump; it is being directed at him. Instead of calling for “violence,” President Trump made this statement after the incident, “I AM SAFE AND WELL! Nothing will slow me down. I will NEVER SURRENDER. I will always love you for supporting me. Unity. Peace. Make America Great Again.”

President Trump’s courage in the face of these relentless attacks is inspiring. It should give Americans who love this country faith in his leadership and his commitment to “never surrender.”

In the final seven weeks of this crucial presidential campaign, let us pray for his safety and victory, which is essential to save our country.

Written by Jeff Crouere

Official website; http://twitter.com/jeffcrouere