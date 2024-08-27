Kamala Harris: Is She Just More of the Same or a Bigger Threat to America’s Future?

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) Greetings, y’all. Well, the Democratic National Committee convention is over, and I think someone forgot to tell the gathered masses of progressive socialists that they have been in charge of this country for the past three and a half years. As a matter of fact, over the past 16 years, the Democrats have had control of the White House for twelve. Therefore, I found it somewhat disingenuous that the apparent theme of their convention was that it would be a new era. As well, I kind of wonder who is in charge of the country right now. After all, Joe Biden is off on a two-week vacay in California, and Kamala Harris is out campaigning against her own administration’s record.

Ya know it is somewhat hard to take the Democrat party seriously, all that talk about women’s rights, and they trounce out Bill Clinton, who went about in his speech condemning the state of America right now… Uh, hello, McFly, it is the result of the Biden-HARRIS administration. It was truly grand to hear Clinton say that we must restore peace, not war. Dang it, Bill, there was peace under the Trump administration, even the Abraham Accord, which ensured peace in the Middle East. Not now…

It seems the objective of the DNC convention was to make us believe that Kamala Harris just kinda showed up. She has been the vice president, and part of this debacle has become the Biden-HARRIS administration. She does not get a pass, especially in a week when we learned that there was a downward revision of 818K jobs from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, which the Biden-HARRIS administration Commerce Secretary, Gina Raimondo, had never heard of. The DNC convention also came at a time when the Taliban, a designated Islamic terrorist organization, just like Hamas, was celebrating the third anniversary of the Biden-HARRIS surrender of Afghanistan and the abandoning of over $80B of US military equipment, which they paraded. Oh yeah, the five senior Taliban leaders that Obama released from GITMO attended the parade.

Somehow, all of this was omitted during the DNC convention. There was a lot of talk about Donald Trump, however. I guess that whole toning down the rhetoric and temperature thing was not for real.

The title of this message comes from the song by The Who, and it is a very appropriate line. The Democrats want us to believe that Kamala Harris has no responsibility and is not accountable in any way, share, form, or fashion for the State of our Union, which ain’t strong. Don’t believe me, heck, the Democrats said so last week at their convention. She is indeed the new boss but the same as the old one. Actually, Harris will be worse than the old boss, Joe Biden. Her thrown-together Marxist economic policies have been ridiculed and rejected even by former Obama economic advisors…but she brings joy.

Yes, the new boss, Kamala Harris, does bring joy: joy to Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin, Ayatollah Khameini, Islamic jihadists, and transnational narco-criminal terrorists.

During the Biden-HARRIS administration, where she lied and deceived the American people about Joe Biden’s mental acuity (the truth), numbers speak for themselves.

We have more single military-age illegal males in our Country than the active duty strength of our US Army. Definitely more than our US Marine Corps, which is at World War I levels.

We have lost 250K Americans to fentanyl poisoning in the past three and a half years. During the Vietnam War, we lost 58K, and during the Korean War, we lost 37K.

Yes, people are struggling to buy food, pay rent, buy a house, and put gas in their cars. Those are all results of the policies of the Biden-HARRIS administration. When the Biden-HARRIS administration took office, the inflation rate was 1.4%, and the GDP was near 6%. The new Boss, Kamala, wants to institute government food commodity price and rent controls. That’s just an old tactic from the Marxist playbook that has never worked.

The Democrats talked a lot about women’s reproductive rights, something I have yet to find in the U.S. Constitution. But what they are advocating for is infanticide, which Tim Walz has already instituted in Minnesota. Barack Hussein Obama, the one who promoted this idea as a State Senator and asserted that he would not punish his daughters with having a baby…invoked Republican President Abraham Lincoln, referring to the “better Angels of our nature.”

Somehow, I do not believe that the Angels would agree with dismembering babies all the way up until the time of their birth and allowing them to die — the law in Minnesota. And let’s not forget how tough Kamala Harris was as California Attorney General. She went after the individuals who had uncovered that Planned Parenthood, an organization founded by a white supremacist and racist, was selling dismembered baby parts for profit.

Funny, I did not hear anything about stopping and ending child gender mutilation or support for educational freedom for parents. After all, the new Boss believes that YOUR children belong to everyone, especially the government — another delusional and dangerous leftist ideal.

The Who song is entitled “Won’t Get Fooled Again.” Last week at the DNC convention, we witnessed a cacophony of emotional rhetoric that soothes the feelings of the masses of useful idiots — Vladimir Lenin’s words. The DNC convention and Kamala Harris remind me of the window repairman in Frederic Bastiat’s essay “The Law.” At night, the window repairman goes about the city and bursts out the glass and does damage. The next day, he showed up to offer his services to repair what he had broken. There is no better description of Kamala Harris and the Democrats.

Bastiat also coined a very astute and relevant term for the progressive socialist leftist concept of wealth redistribution. Ya know, that quote from Karl Marx, “From each according to their ability, to each according to their need.” Bastiat called it legal plunder, and if you listen to the new Boss Kamala, lots of that will happen.

This time, we won’t get fooled again.

Written by Allen West

Official website; https://twitter.com/AllenWest