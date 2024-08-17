Kamala Harris: The Novice on the World Stage – A Crisis in Foreign Policy.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) “The difference between the novice and the master is that the master has failed more times than the novice has tried.” – Ansatsu Kyoushitsu

The above quote is taken from a Japanese science fiction comedy manga series written and illustrated by Yusei Matsui called Assassination Classroom (Ansatsu Kyoushitsu). The plot centers on a group of elite Middle School students who have to assassinate their teacher, a tentacled octopus alien who has destroyed the moon and plans to do the same to the Earth. They have been tasked to do so by the national government, but in order to do so, they have to figure out his weaknesses.

Chance are you have not heard or read anything on the foreign policy goals and objectives of a presupposed Kamala Harris administration. If I had to speculate, you won’t if the DNC and mainstream media has anything to do with it. But personally, it is a matter of utmost significance to me. At the bare minimum, she has several regional conflicts to address that arose under her watch when there were no such occurrences under the prior administration. This hullabaloo is due mostly to the Biden-Harris administration’s Afghanistan debacle, removing sanctions on Iran, the calamity in Ukraine, and Israel-Gaza conflict.

Harris is a novice in this area and the quote from the aforementioned Japanese anime sums up her foreign policy acumen succinctly. As I write this (which will be schedule for publication the second or third week in August), the U.S. Embassy in Beirut is asking all Americans still in Lebanon to leave ASAP. Airlines were ahead of the game and had already suspended or cancelled flights from the country before the announcement from the state department.

Kamala has demonstrated no indication of having a workable U.S. foreign policy agenda. If the Afghanistan withdrawal and her border outcomes is her standard, then Lord, bless her little heart. Shit, Afghanistan has taken a turn for the worse. If leaving $7 billion worth of weapons and equipment in Afghanistan was not enough proof of the Biden-Harris Administration ineptitude, then their State Department leadership, failing to comply with its own counterterrorism vetting requirements by giving the Taliban $239 million in development assistance is just icing on the cake. This is just breast milk baby food the way I see things for my real concern apply to her approach to deal with Iran, China, Russia, and the Ukraine.

Let s examine Iran first. I have written about U.S. foreign policy extensively since 1990. My most salient effort is my book Nobel Neocolonialism: U.S. West Asian, North and East African Foreign Policy Under the Obama Administration published in 2016.

Just in the last days of July this year, Iran-backed groups employed rocket attacks against US coalition bases in Syria. Did not hear much about it but the intel is solid and not a statement from Biden or Harris, or question directed toward them on the occurrence. Now we are sending more navel vessels to the region and nary a peep, if any about, or on this. Not to mention that Turkey’s President Recep Erdogan has overtly fated to invade Israel in support of the Palestinians. Precisely he stated:

“Just as we entered Nagorno-Karabakh, just as we entered Libya, we might do the same to them [Israel]. There is nothing we can’t do. We must only be strong.”

This is big shit to me. I was under the impression that since 1952, Turkey has been a member of NATO. Add to this the steady attacks on vessels in the Red Sea by Iran supported Houthi militants, which continue to disrupt this shipping route vital to east-west trade, Harris needs to go on the record to explain her approach to addressing this, as should any presidential candidate in my opinion. The longer she waits, in concert with protracted rerouting of these vessels, only outcome will be negative, being increased freight rates and clogging in Asian and European ports. This means higher cost here at home. Way things are going, the Gulf of Aden, the Red Sea, and the Bab el-Mandab Strait, are becoming more dangerous than the Southside of Chicago or Memphis.

Josh Shapiro could help, but placing him on the ticket will offend the DNCs pro-Hamas base. Strangely this just a continuation of the Democrat Party long history of anti-Semitism.

So I merely ask, what will she implement to preserve vital US national security interest. Will Harris focus efforts now to hault the Houthis and hold Iran accountable, is all I am asking, and what will be her plan to contain Tehran’s nuclear weapon program.

Over the past four years, President Biden has tried several times to revive the nuclear agreement with Iran. All these attempts have failed. Meaning Iran’s nuclear project and juncture to a nuclear weapon are much more immediate.

Any real solid cat would know that the United States needs to bargain for more and ask Iran to make more compromises. But this will be hard seeing that Biden policy has made Iran feel they have stronger leverage over the Americans and might led them to demand higher concessions, making the negotiations more challenging. Way I see it, Harris appears unlikely to depart markedly from Biden’s approach.

If elected president in November, Harris would inherit a slate of global conflicts, including Israel’s war with Hamas, Russia’s war in Ukraine and increasing military competition with China – things we all know she is ill prepared for.

Harris was one of the first senior U.S. officials to demand a cease-fire and pressure Israel to do more to facilitate aid deliveries to Gaza. This is complicated because she does not have a relationship with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

As far as the Ukraine and Russia front, like China, we have nothing to go on and the mainstream media seems to be cool with that. Not me. I do know that when she went to Europe February 2022 to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, a few days later, Russia invaded Ukraine. As far as China, I couldn’t find jack. But I am supposed to believe she is or will be solid making deals on trade to nuclear weapons. Again, miss me with that shit. I teach statistics and neuroanatomy and feel that I would be better at dealing with China than she is.

To sum it up, leadership isn’t her strong suit and she rides the foreign policy short bus. Add to this all world leaders see this from Putin to Erdogan and Xi Jinping. Her push away from Israel unbeknownst to her, is seen as by Hamas, Iran and Hezbollah as weakness, just like everyone else.

Staff Writer; Torrance T. Stephens

Can also purchase any of his books over at; Amazon – TTS Books.