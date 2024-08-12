Donald Trump vs. Kamala Harris: Choosing Wisely for America’s Future in November.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry

(ThyBlackMan.com) Preacher Andy Stanley did a whole series on the most important question we must ask in every decision we face: On the basis of your past experience, in light of the current circumstances, and with awareness of your dreams and hopes for the future, what is the wise thing for you to do? His focus was on helping Christians discover God’s will in every decision they make. In this critical election year, a variation on this question could prove useful for those still trying to determine their vote: On the basis of your past experience, in light of the current circumstances in America, and with awareness of your hopes and dreams for the future of this great country and your family, what is the wise vote to make in November?

Both parties have a history to compare, both face the challenge of leading America in perilous times, and both will have competing visions for the future of America. When you look to the past, you have both the promises made and what they delivered when in office. As to the present circumstances, there are glaring realities that have and are impacting the lives of every citizen.

Trump has been very clear about his policy promises; Harris has yet to have her positions statements posted on her website and has refused interviews that could provide more clarity. Assuming that Harris will continue with the Biden/Harris policies, what the candidates promise for the future are vastly different. There are four top issues worth exploring to understand those differences: energy to drive the future, border security and handling Illegal Immigrants, the economy and inflation, and law and order in our cities.

Energy policy differences are based on different assumptions for the future. Democrats assume the threat of global warming demands a reduction in the use of fossil fuels and a growing dependence on alternative energy. On the basis of past comments and the current administration’s actions, Harris/Walz will continue to limit fracking, drilling, and domestic production, meeting domestic needs by purchasing fuel internationally and using national oil reserves. The cost of fuel would be expected to remain high, impacting the cost of transportation, groceries, in fact, all goods and services.

The Republicans question the scientific validity of man-caused global warming. Their promise is to support an “all-of-the-above” energy plan welcoming expanded development of fossil fuel and all alternative energy options. The promised goal is to develop America’s energy independence in order to lower inflationary prices and provide a powerful export opportunity. Which promise do you expect will be better for your future? For America’s future?

There are drastic differences on how each party will handle border security and the unchecked increase in illegal immigrants streaming across our Southern border. Republicans under Trump had a remain in Mexico policy to help determine which immigrants deserved entry. They put an emphasis on expanding the Southern border wall and were quick to deport illegal immigrants. If reelected, Trump promises to complete the border wall, eliminate entitlement benefits for illegal aliens, deport all illegals starting with those committing crimes, and provide no path to citizenship for illegal immigrants. Democrats under the Biden/Harris administration have opened the border encouraging well over 10 million illegal immigrants to enter our country without vetting, overwhelming services in many American cities. Although some limits have been initiated as they get closer to the election, Kamala Harris has made it clear that not only are illegal immigrants deserving of services previously provided only to citizens, they also deserve a path to citizenship.

In Minnesota, Tim Walz, her Vice-Presidential candidate and governor of MN, has made Minnesota a sanctuary state, even giving illegals the right to receive public-funded healthcare and other benefits at taxpayer expense. Which promise for the future do you feel is best for your future? For America’s future???The common-sense answer to who wins the election in November has always been-“It’s the economy that matters most!” You have heard the question asked: “Were you better off under Trump or Biden?” How would you respond? Many factors contribute to that answer: the availability of good jobs, taxes, government spending, discretionary spending, and inflation’s impact on housing, food, and transportation. Certainly, COVID has impacted the economy for both administrations, but clear differences in economic policies remain.

At the end of Trump’s term, inflation was at 1.9%. Inflation has increased nearly 20% since Biden took office. Has your increase in income kept up? With the higher cost of living, many middle-class Americans are living paycheck to paycheck and are not happy. Harris has not posted her plan or been available for interviews, but if they continue the Biden policies, they will support increasing the minimum wage, increasing taxes “on the rich,” and increasing government spending which would be expected to increase inflation. The GOP promises to lower the cost of fuel, keep taxes lower, decrease costly regulations on small businesses, and increase tariffs on foreign goods to incentivize American businesses and manufacturing. Which party promises do you feel are better for your family, your business, and America’s economy? Finally, far too many Americans feel unsafe in their communities and their homes.

They complain of district attorneys who refuse to prosecute criminals and are quick to let them go without any consequences. In far too many Democrat-controlled urban areas, law enforcement agencies are facing lower budgets and bruised reputations. Rioters at our universities are not held accountable. The Harris/Walz track record when facing destructive riots in Minneapolis should be frightening to every American. Gov. Walz let the rioters burn city blocks for three days, and Kamala Harris helped set the burners free by calling on supporters to help fund their bail. What a team! Kamala, in her 2019 campaign, promised less funds for law enforcement and more funds for other community services. Trump couldn’t be clearer, taking a strong stand for law and order, accountability, police support, and incarceration for criminals. If people do the crime, do you want them to do the time? In light of what the candidates are likely to do, what is best for your family, your community, and for America? Look at what both parties have delivered in the past, what they promise to do if elected, and what best ensures a promising future for America.

The media is not demanding that Democrats even define their positions. Harris is playing Biden’s past strategy from any press conferences: avoid tough questions, stay with the teleprompter, and attack Trump. Trump has laid out his policy promises, has taken interviews from even hostile groups, and is calling for three debates. Demand the same from Harris/Walz. Now, let’s revisit that initial question: On the basis of your past experience, in light of the current circumstances in America, and with awareness of your hopes and dreams for the future of this great country and your family, what is the wise vote to make in November?

Now, be prepared to vote proudly with that answer in mind!

Written by Terry Paulson

Official website; https://Twitter.com/terrypaulson