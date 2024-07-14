Donald Trump Shot: Something Very Strange.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) Recently, it appears that some person or persons attempted to assassinate former president Donald Trump at a rally in Pennsylvania. But in my opinion, as I will cover this article, all may not be as it seems. In such case, I hope I am wrong, but I feel that I am not. Before we go down this rabbit hole, let it be known that I do not have any inside information from any source involved in any way with this incident. That being said, what are we to believe regarding this incident? Especially those of us who can see through smokescreens?

Supposedly, with all the Secret Service, state police and other law-enforcement agencies around, including on the roof tops, we are to believe that a lone gunman walked through monitored areas with a rifle in his hands, climbed up on a building without anyone noticing, stopping or challenging him and just started firing off shots at the former president? Give me a break. That scenario presumes incompetence within so many law enforcement agencies that it is almost impossible to believe.

Fortunately, I have a few theories, and I guarantee you one of them is likely to be correct, but I don’t know which one. Not yet anyway. I would like to believe that those who protect a president or former president are thorough experts at their job. Nobody is perfect, but for this to slip through raises a lot of questions.

The first theory is that the Trump camp set up the whole thing. But that they did not necessarily tell him that he would have to shed blood in the incident. Trump has a lot to lose if he does not win this election, and whenever a crime happens, criminal profiling teaches that you look at who has the most gain from it or who has the most to lose if it does not happen.

From this incident, Trump is going to raise a ton of money. He is also going to be able to reaffirm his idea that he is the “victim” and that the “deep state” wants to get him. And I guarantee you within 30 days Trump will be saying, hinting or implying that the Biden camp is trying to get rid of him. He already said the FBI was targeting him earlier this year. It is not at all likely that the FBI is trying to knock off Donald Trump. If they were, they would.

If my first theory is true, I doubt the Trump players told him that he would have to shed blood or that he agreed to that. They may just have felt like that was necessary for him to capitalize on the incident the most. Still, I believe that Trump is desperate to win this election so badly because he may go to prison if he doesn’t. So desperate that he would actually stage something like this. The old saying desperate times require desperate measures. And if this is true, Trump is well aware of the momentum it can give him, how to use that momentum and that nobody would ever believe the truth. At least probably not the hundreds of millions of Americans who don’t have an investigative mind.

The second theory is this. The higher principalities or puppet master powers that be could be sending a message to Trump that he is getting too big for his britches. That his ego has caused him to disobey what they told him to do. In such case, they would be warning him with this incident that he needs to follow their orders because he is not out of their reach and they do not consider him untouchable. People and principalities much powerful than Trump.

I doubt that it was a lone gunman. Just like the John F. Kennedy assassination where anybody with specialized training could see it was not a long gunman. I can tell you this with great certainty based on my analysis. If it was not a lone gunman, the gunman who is dead probably fired some shots, but he was a patsy and sacrificed. The real gunman would likely have been an expert, sharpshooter or marksman. But if there is an expert sniper, he is likely a ghost and he has disappeared by now.

So here is my thought on that. The gunman who is dead is likely the person who shot the people behind Trump or in the crowd. The expert is accurate enough to shoot whomever he wants, and he is likely the person who shot Trump in the ear. Unless of course Trump was never shot at all, and the damage to his ear, the blood and scratches on his face came from the fall or somewhere else. Not likely, but all possibilities must be considered until there is evidence to exclude them.

Of course, there is a possibility that an expert sniper would have actually shot other people in the crowd just to create the illusion, an untrained gunman or poorly trained gun did the shooting.

That is my analysis so far and I have several specially trained people who agree with it. We just don’t know which one of these theories is actually the right one. Not yet anyway.

But some strange things happened. Nobody ran away when three people (including the former president) were shot? Everybody is just sitting there. Even if some people are in shock, the whole crowd that you can see in view on the television did not run. That’s not normal. So none of those people had self preservation rise up in them? They just sat there like zombies watching a show. And why wasn’t the immediate area around the former president cleared of everyone for their safety and for his?

Also, what is abnormal is the fact that Trump went down on his own after being hit in the ear and not suffering massive blood loss. You can see that. So you have to ask did he actually get hit in the ear or did the fall he seemed to initiate produce the blood, that could clearly be a cover-up. I would love to see the ballistics report, even though it is quite possible that he knew to just “hit the deck”. But I don’t want to assume that is exactly what happened.

If Trump lost his equilibrium, then it would be really hard to gain it back when three or four Secret Service agents pile on top of you like a football team and you are almost 80 years old. Then you jump back up and start throwing your fist up in the air while you break through the Secret Service people trying to protect you. Just to say “fight, fight, fight”. Fight whom? What was the purpose of that message and how loud did it resonate based on the timing of it? And you put your fist up and expose your head when you supposedly were just shot in head? Then he did that again from the suburban with Secret Service agents all around him.

Apparently, Trump had no loss of equilibrium, so what made him fall over in the first place? The shot came in from the left, but then he fell to the left. So the bullet did not knock him back and make him fall, if he fell.

One thing is for sure that can be seen in the video, Donald Trump using this tragedy as a photo op several times between the time up on the podium after being shot and the time he was put in the secure vehicle. I cannot tell as of yet if he staged it or if he is just an opportunist using it as a photo op. But none of this is natural for people to do. Not the fall forward in the same direction, the bullet came from. Not the crowd sitting still with no reaction of self preservation. Sitting still as if they are watching a movie. It is not normal for a human being to expose his head continually when he knows that someone has just shot him in the head. Not even when they stood Trump up at the podium and the Secret Service allowed his head to be exposed repeatedly. Not unless Trump knew that the shooting was finished. The job of the Secret Service, in part, is to shield Trump in cases like this. Not to let him continually be exposed. Not unless the Secret Service knew that the shooting was finished.

Apparently someone knew there were no more shots coming. And the way Trump kept exposing his head and raising his fist, it appears that he did not think any more shots were coming either. How could he know that within two minutes unless either the shooter was dead in two minutes, an expert shooter was already gone, and/or it was staged?

More to come as more information comes out. But sometimes we can learn a lot by what they don’t tell us, even more than what they do. And sometimes conspiracy theories are true, not just theories.

Staff Writer; Trevo Craw

A Free Thinker, who loves to talk about Politics, etc. Also, all about uplifting the Black Community even if it doesn’t fit your mindset. One may hit me up at; TrevoCraw@ThyBlackMan.com.