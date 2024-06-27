Reggie Jackson Exposes Racism in Sports During Rickwood Field Return.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) During a recent Fox Sports pregame show appearance, Major League Baseball Hall of Famer Reggie Jackson was asked about his return to Birmingham, Alabama’s Rickwood Field, where he played 114 games in the minor leagues. His powerful response was a stark reminder of how sports, as a social institution, is not immune to the darkest side of bigotry. To appreciate Jackson’s response, we must remind ourselves of the simplicity of sports in general and the complexity of sports when it is intertwined with a community’s prevailing social order, defined as the tendency of a social institution to resist or regulate change.

Sports plays a significant role in shaping an individual’s personal growth. In addition to the benefits of physical fitness, sports are instrumental in building a person’s character, developing strategic and analytical thinking, leadership skills, risk-taking, becoming self-disciplined, and making personal sacrifices. With sports comes the type of social interaction where the concepts of teamwork, unity, brotherhood, and camaraderie are molded, shaped, and refined. It was the brotherhood and camaraderie from teammates that made it possible for Jackson, as a Black professional athlete, to endure the onslaught of racism in the Deep South. Jackson said, “I wouldn’t wish it on anyone.

At the same time, had it not been for my white friends, had it not been for a white manager, and [Joe] Rudi, [Rollie] Fingers and [Dave] Duncan, and Lee Meyers, I would never have made it. I was too physically violent. I was ready to physically fight some – I would have got killed here because I would have beat someone’s ass, and you would have saw me in an oak tree somewhere.” Society identifies and then defines individual athletes as either a sports hero or a sports villain. The reality facing the Black athlete, from the past, present, or future, extends from the fact that the color of a person’s skin can at any time be used to label and target them as a sports villain. Sports fans, through their racial hate, can turn an arena and stadium from a sports venue into a hostile and harsh environment of hate toward any Black athlete targeted as the villain. In 1983, Georgetown University basketball head coach John Thompson pulled his team off the court after Villanova fans displayed multiple racist signs targeting star player Patrick Ewing. Fans held up signs reading “Ewing is an Ape” and “Ewing can’t read,” while another student wore a T-shirt reading “Ewing Kant Read Dis.” One fan threw a banana peel on the court when Ewing was announced during the pregame introductions.

Bill Russell led the University of San Francisco to two NCAA championships and an Olympic gold medal before entering the NBA. During his 13-year playing career, Russell holds the record for the most NBA championships with 11 titles. Russell is widely considered to be one of the greatest basketball players of all time. He changed the league landscape through his defensive brilliance and lightning–quick passes that initiated the Celtics’ fast-break offense. The racism he endured would sometimes spill into his personal life when, in 1963, he returned home only to find it broken into and vandalized with racial slurs and feces on his bed. Such instances solidified Russell’s belief that his greatness and success as an athlete would never overcome societal racism. Regardless, he remained determined not to let the racial slurs deter his on-court performance. “That was never a factor. Fans all over the country were racist and obnoxious, some places more and some less, Russell said. “But I never permitted that to have an adverse effect on my playing.” Bill Russell and Patrick Ewing’s professional careers exemplify their character and resilience to excel as players despite the harsh racial adversity they faced. One can easily say that the verbal taunts they received motivated them to be better players on the court.

The same athlete racially targeted as a sports villain by one group is also the hero by another group. Regardless, famed athletes have become a money-making commodity for educational institutions like Georgetown and Villanova. Like music, film, and television, sports are a business subset of the entertainment industry. Collegiate sports have become an economic vehicle for cities and educational institutions. One cannot forget the wealth, power, and prestige that top-skilled Black athletes bring to their colleges and universities. It is not by accident that in the two money-making sports, football and basketball, Black athletes have the highest concentration compared to golf, tennis, and baseball.

Black athletes are Black men and women first. The motivating factors behind those in the stands yelling racial taunts or carrying offensive signs come down to how they view a Black man or woman who they feel has something to offer that will benefit them personally or benefit the causes they publicly support. What type of reaction would Patrick Ewing receive from both schools if he switched school jerseys? Would the Villanova fans and students who yelled racist comments at Ewing do so if he wore a Villanova jersey? It’s the same Black man, but a different jersey. In both cases, the racist thoughts and beliefs about him are still there. When they are cheering the Black athlete representing their team, the racist feelings are still there, just suppressed for political correctness.

Written by David W. Marshall

Official website; https://davidwmarshallauthor.com/