Devout Christians: Maybe The Bible First.

(ThyBlackMan.com) There seems to be an obsession lately with wanting to be religiously deep. There was a time when study and understanding of one’s bible was considered the starting point to understanding the Christian faith. This would make logical sense. Our faith can be studied across various texts, especially ones that target certain topics, however some understanding of the primary sacred text is necessary. The bible serves as a context by which other texts can be built upon, but it seems there is an urge to “enlighten” self with no foundation or framework based on biblical understanding.

Yes, we know the bible isn’t the only book…but one can argue if we are struggling with that one maybe we should slow down on the outside text. While trying to be deep and find something different to stake one’s belief on, too many of us are failing at the basics when it comes to being a Christian. The Book of Enoch, for example, is not a necessary book for salvation, nor navigating your daily Christian walk. It could be argued that it might just confuse you because there is no base understanding. This is not to say one should limit their scope on religious study, but order is important.

Getting an understanding is important to the application of one’s faith. There is so much misinformation simply based on the fact too many of us don’t know what the bible says for ourselves. This can lead to one being discouraged in the faith as they have unrealistic expectations, or don’t have understanding of how prayer or faith works. It’s so much more than just, “God knows my heart”. There are so many challenges that believers are facing and failing. There are so many thinking to leave the faith because it just doesn’t seem to be meeting their needs. However, when asked about the bible, not all, but too may begin to tell you what they heard verses what they have read and studied. In the same moment they want you to know about the other texts they have read which cause them to wonder if they should in church or if they are missing something in the bible. Granted the bible is not every book pertaining to the faith, and yes there are books missing or not in the bible. The question that can be posed though is, if one can not digest Genesis to Revelations…how are they to handle additional texts? This is not a question meant to offend, but one to asked for sincere thoughts purpose. With all the other texts considered one can suggest that the bible is step one for the Christian Faith. The fundamentals pertaining to how to live a Christian life, walk in faith, answers regarding salvation, what we can expect from God, and what is expected of us can be found in that very bible. Without it there are simply too many important unanswered variables.

Having a zeal for something is quite dangerous without understanding; this has been established. What has to be considered is it can lead others down a path of ignorance that may lead to the same challenges I just previously spoke upon. When chatting with others about the faith, we should be able to do so around God’s Word. We don’t want to be the one’s giving the “what we heard” to another person that is going to take this as bible. When trials and challenges appear, we need to be able to reference our Source, then get the reinforcement books if necessary.

We can mean well, but what we pass to others as foundation when they have none is very important. We should encourage others to find God for themselves verses trying to give them a version of God that resonates with us. When we encourage, we lead them to the Word and they can read it for themselves and build from there. When we do this, we are also strengthened and encouraged to continue to build on a firm foundation. Once that foundation is solid, adding additional knowledge builds upon what you already have; it also puts what you find in other texts in good context for you. In this way you are truly growing in the knowledge of one’s faith and are able to share that goodness with others.

