Cicley Gay and BLMGNF: Fact-Check Joe Biden’s 3.8% March Unemployment Rate, as the Real Rate Hits 7.3% – the African American Rate, 10.0%.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry

(ThyBlackMan.com) The chanting or mantra of “Black Lives Matter,” was born out of the tragic death of Trayvon Martin at the hands of George Zimmerman in Sanford, Florida. Indeed, the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation web site states this, “#BlackLivesMatter was founded in 2013 in response to the acquittal of Trayvon Martin’s murderer.” So, the organization as we see it today grew from a tragedy that resonated around the world. A black child’s life was ended, and our justice system was found to be lacking in its response.

Because of racial based killings of Black Americans in the United States, Black Lives Matter chapters grew across the nation. But it was the tragedy involving the killing of George Floyd, that resulted in the enormously wealthy organization, we see today called Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation (BLMGNF). With the death of George Floyd at the hands of the Minneapolis Police Department officer, Derek Chauvin, on May 25th, 2020, it was BLMGNF that received the lion’s share of donations from around the world. They sucked into their coffers as much as $90 million out of the United States bank accounts and people from around the world at the hike of the George Floyd protests. Corporations and individuals gave money in the name of helping Black Americans achieve racial equity in the United States.

Unlike their sister civil rights organizations, who have struggled in recent years with donations, and who have done far more to advance civil rights, BLMGNF has very little to show for the money it has spent in terms of major achievements, that can be pointed to, when it comes to the advancement of the social, economic, and legislative wellbeing of Black Americans, and indeed all Americans. The organization is benefitting from donations due to racial discrimination of Black Americans. Yet, when it comes to what they are going to do, their words are very powerful.

Here is a statement from the current Board Chair for BLMGNF Cicley Gay:

“We recognize that we are in a moment, a moment full of promise and peril. This is not new for Black people. What is new is the unprecedented resources under Black control that can be used to build Black Power for Black Liberation . This is an opportunity and a blessing, wrought by the work of those who came before us, by the organizing and leadership of BLM’s founders and leaders, and the amazing work of the Black Liberation Ecosystem at large.” BLM today controls roughly $30 million in assets , according to an article by the Associated Press, dated 5/26/2023, titled “New Black Lives Matter tax documents show foundation is tightening its belt, has $30m in assets.”

Mr. Biden is making all of us poorer , as he undercounts the unemployment rates of American workers. The challenge, that of exposing the scam of undercounting our unemployment rates by the Biden-Harris administration, to Cicley Gay, and the Board of Directors of Black Lives Matter Global Network, is rightfully placed. They are well suited to taking on this task, because of their financial strength and independence, due to the sincerity of donors wanting to help Black Americans. This is going to be an uphill battle when it comes to this fixable civil rights issue; an issue Biden and Democrats don’t want to talk about. Yet, they want us to blindly vote Democratic, without any consideration for our economic wellbeing. Undercounting the Job rates of American workers, as economic immigrants flood across our borders creates untold hardships in communities across this nation. Biden does not need Congressional approval to end this scam.

None the less, as Gay said above, “This is a moment full of promise and peril. ” The Democratic Party with its leaders, former president Bill Clinton, the former first African American president Barack Obama, members of the main street media, such as MSNBC Morning Joe program, the MSNBC cable network itself, the New York Times and Philadelphia Tribune newspapers and various radio and other cable networks shows are not going to want to stop supporting the lie that the U-3 category rate of 3.8% is comprehensive of the nation’s unemployment situation. The REAL unemployment rate for March is U-6 at 7.3% with a Black American rate averaging 2.7% higher, at 10.0%. This places Black America, as a worker group squarely, in a Great Recession, with no official financial resources to speak of. America was declared to be in a Great Recession under Mr. Obama in 2008, when unemployment reached 10%. For detail and factual evidence, Biden and Democrats are actively doing this, undercounting our Job rates, click on the article at this link now, https://thyblackman.com/2023/10/06/president-joe-biden-and-democrats-undercount-our-job-rates-as-a-recession-looms/ .

Findings, which have been shared with readers of my articles here, at ThyBlackman.com, when it comes to evidence the Biden-Harris administration is undercounting our unemployment rates have been sent to BLMGNF, directly to the chair, Cicley Gay. To help BLMGNF expose this scam, I offer as a writer and consultant, who has over the last several years written about, and researched this vile policy, and the saga of understating Job rates, my services, which will lead to the end of this scam. We can dismantle this system of economic oppression, which will make every worker in this nation, including Black American workers better off economically simply by fact-checking Mr. Biden, which is really not hard to do. Often the test of courage is stepping up and doing what is right, and just. He can be fact-checked. The act of conducting an Economic Information Program, which is what they will need to do, explaining, and exposing this scam to American voters, showing how U-3 got to be our official unemployment rate is, a courageous undertaking, and the cost, as explained to BLMGNF is, minimal.

If the Biden-Harris administration were forced to stop, today, undercounting the unemployment rates of American workers, including the rates of Black Americans, who have the highest unemployment rate of any worker group, it would require the Biden-Harris administration adopt an economic policy that will grow our economy, based on the Real unemployment rate of 7.3% and not his political rate. That’s economic liberation, for ALL American workers, wouldn’t you all agree?! What we are seeing in real time is the power of a LIE about our unemployment rates. A 3.8% (U-3) Job rate economy is radically different from the Real 7.3% Job rate economy. The lie about our unemployment rates distorts and economically damages every life it touches. President Biden crisscrossed the nation, embracing a rigged and embarrassingly untrue unemployment rate when he stated, “And [un]employment has been the lowest — been below 4 percent for the longest stretch in 50 years.”

Will BLMGNF throw American workers a lifeline, indeed Black American workers , by addressing “ the Legitimate Grievance ” of undercounting our unemployment rates? Biden and the Democratic Party will not stop undercounting our unemployment rates, unless forced to do so. To sum up this article in one statement; Mr. Biden’s numbers simply don’t add up when fact checked. That should matter! (You can’t LIE the real economy, away). It was during the Clinton administration this scam was started; however, it was the Obama administration which could have ended it, but chose instead to sustain, and continue it. Now, the Biden administration wants to make this LIE and scam permanent, denying what economists have established and identified, as the REAL unemployment rate. This is unacceptable.

Staff Writer; James Davis

Mr. Davis is a Financial Analyst. His articles are about relating facts in a usable, truthful, and understandable way. That way, WE ALL WIN . James is, the author of three books, among them, “The Fix This Time,” Boost Your Retirement Income! Simultaneously Create Jobs and Spur Economic Growth (https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00MI3PD2M). Reach out to James @ his blog https://thefixthistime.com.

Question? Comment? One may use this email address; MrDavis@ThyBlackMan.com.