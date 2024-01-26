You are here: Home BM / Black Americans, Asian Americans, Mexican Americans and White Americans: 2024 President – None of the Above.

Black Americans, Asian Americans, Mexican Americans and White Americans: 2024 President – None of the Above.

(ThyBlackMan.com) The Republican Party has lost its soul because Donald Trump has it in a vice grip. Many of them are willing to vote for a man who has 91 felony charges, a man who in a civil suit was found guilty of ####, a man who made fun of handicapped people and called war veterans losers. A habitual liar. A man who had secret Russian meetings in his own hotel. A man who was impeached. A man of lawlessness who said he might need to suspend the constitution, the same constitution he took an oath to uphold.

A man who tried to steal an election and still lost by 7 million votes. A man who has no loyalty to anybody and many of his supporters went to prison. A man who stole confidential documents and then shared them with people who did not have security clearance. A man who cheats on his wife and then pays off a #### star. A man who said on live television that he would do his own daughter (Howard Stern interview). A man who said that he “grabs women by the #####” without even asking (caught on Access Hollywood tape). A man who launched an insurrection against congress with his dangerous rhetoric, and tried to illegally overturn an election, but failed at that too. A repeat loser who convinces people that he isn’t. A man who bankrupts businesses and does not pay contractors. A man who half the time does not even pay his lawyers.

A man who took millions and millions of dollars from people and said he was going to build a wall, but did not do it. A man who added billions and billions of dollars to the national debt, just like Biden did. A man who has not won much of anything since 2016. A man who lost his civil court case in New York, and has to pay $250 million and possibly lose his business licenses for his crooked business practices. A man who was sued by the justice department twice for racism and discrimination and his golf clubs.

So ask yourself, if you support Donald Trump, why? Joe Biden is no prize either, but his track record is nothing like the awful track record of Donald Trump. And Joe Biden does have the experience. The crazy part is that Donald Trump may become president again because he represents white racist opportunist capitalist America without the Klan robe on.

Ron DeSantis said there were upsides to slavery. The same governor, who wanted to remove black history out of schools in Florida. Ron, you can’t keep trying to erase the truth because many people will never forget the origins of America. Nikki Haley says America was never racist. What planet did she come from? Because if you cannot even acknowledge the truth when you are running for president, why would you stand on the truth if you got to be president? People are showing you exactly who they are. And not only was America based on racism, it is still heavily racist today. A fact that Nikki Haley should definitely know as the governor of South Carolina.

Here is the crazy part. LGBTQ and abortions in the African-American community will become worse under a Democratic president. Kamala Harris promotes the killing of unborn children at the convenience of women. Therefore she does not see the father, nor the unborn child as having any rights, only the woman. That is feminism at its worst and irresponsibility at its worst. That is immorality at its worst and ungodliness at its worst. And while the African-American population severely decreases because of convenience-based abortion, women who don’t want to be responsible for their actions are using abortion as retroactive birth control. Somebody needs to speak the truth.

While I hate to say it, the African-American unborn child is likely safer in the womb with a Republican president than with a Democrat president. Numbers don’t lie. And think about this, as long as the Democratic Party can guarantee the black vote, it does not have to give the black community much of anything. All it has to do is make the black community think that the Republican party is always the only bogeyman.

The government is larger and spends more under a democrat president. The borders will stay wide open under a democrat president. And the Democratic president does not care any more about African-Americans than those Republicans who are white racist. The Democratic candidates only want your vote and they are willing to tell you anything or promise you anything to get it.

That’s both sides of the coin. Today the Democratic Party is still the party of immorality, food stamps, free handouts, dependency on government and everybody does anything because anything goes, even killing unborn children and defending that behavior. Remembering that the Democratic Party was the slave party of the South who supported the Klan. Who voted against the civil rights act. Who voted against the voters rights act. Who voted against women’s right to vote. And who still secretly believes all of those same things today. They just cover it well because they want your vote instead of you giving it to the Republican candidate.

America is stuck in a mess and its weeds are coming back up to the surface. Do the research on how many African-Americans Kamala Harris was responsible for incarcerating. And as soon as she could, she ran and married a white man. Do a little research about how she rose to power and know the truth. Just because somebody looks like us, that does mean that they are of us. And once you realize this, it is equally scary to have Kamala Harris or Donald Trump as president. In either case, no experience and unqualified.

On the ballot to select the next President of the United States, that should be an option to select “none of the above”.

