Black Americans, Asian Americans, Mexican Americans and White Americans: Some Conservatives Seem to Celebrate America’s Original Sin.

(ThyBlackMan.com) It is a common saying in the U.S. that slavery was America’s original sin. Few people will disagree with that statement.

The Civil Rights movement was America’s attempt to address the issue of slavery and the racism that led to it.

Last week, January 15, I spent two hours with my dear friend, Steve Bannon, co-hosting his popular podcast, Warroom where we celebrated the legacy and federal holiday in honor of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. I began to be inundated with phone calls, text messages, and emails about an ignorant racist named Charlie Kirk.

Kirk is the founder and executive director of Turning Point USA whose stated mission is to identify, educate, train and organize students to promote freedom. I have no idea what the hell this is supposed to mean!

Can one of my dear white folks in the conservative movement please explain to me how a thirty-year-old white boy like Charlie Kirk can be such a RACIST at such a young age?

Kirk who grew up with white privilege in the suburbs of Chicago. So, one day he wakes up and decides all the praise he had for the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. in the past was all a lie and now he says King was a bad person and the Civil Rights Bill of 1964 was wrong.

Yes, you heard me right, a 30-year-old white man thinks that the passage of the Civil Rights Act was bad for America.

You can’t make this up. And you wonder why the conservative movement has trouble getting Blacks to work with them?

As is par for the course, buffoons like Kirk think it’s a badge of honor when people criticize him for his stupidity. They use this to send emails to donors to say look, the liberal media is criticizing me; so, please send me more money!

Well, I am not the liberal media. I have done more for the conservative movement with my pinky finger than Kirk has in his whole life.

In my decades of being a columnist, I have rarely, if ever, called anyone a racist. Kirk’s racism is on overwhelming display.

Don’t believe me? Just click on this link.

And of course, this saga wouldn’t be complete without said racist finding at least one Black who was willing to co-sign on said racist act.

The turncoat in this instance is some guy named Vince Ellison. I have no idea who he is and none of the Black conservatives who have credibility with the Black community and the conservative movement know who he is.

His comments were beyond ignorant and factually untrue. He was simply saying what he thought his massa’s wanted him to say.

I have had the privilege to sit at the feet of some of the biggest names from the Civil Rights era from Jesse Jackson, Andy Young, Maynard Jackson, Frank Watkins, Bernard Lafayette, Bill Coleman, Bob Brown, Art Fletcher, etc.

I am in touch with the three remaining confidants of Dr. King. And I can guarantee that Ellison has never talked with anyone who was in the room with King.

He is simply posturing himself for a job in the Trump administration, but if Trump surrounds himself with Blacks like Ellison and others named in this column, then they will do so without my involvement.

My professional services are for sell, but not my soul!!!

He showed up on Kirk’s podcast, you guessed it, last Monday on King’s federal holiday to participate in Kirk’s denigration of one of Ellison’s own people. You can’t make this up! On King’s holiday!!!

I strongly encourage you to listen to the show by clicking this link.

I must warn you, the conversation is cringe-worthy. I have never heard members of the KKK say the vile things that Kirk said about King. And to have a person that self-identifies as Black co-signing is unimaginable.

Oh, and Vince, if they talk about Dr. King like this to your face, what do you think they say about you when you are not around? Think about it.

To hear and see the level of ignorance coming from this self-identified Black person click on this link.

Again, this is why Blacks, rightfully, ignore conservatives and associate the movement with racism.

As grandmother used to say, “Your actions speak so loud, I can’t hear a damn thing you are saying.”

As if the plot couldn’t get any deeper, I was stunned to see the participation of Human Events senior editor, Jack Posobiec in the racist act.

I thought Jack was a good conservative, but obviously I was very wrong.

I am not surprised by the usual cast of Black conservatives who have come down with a sudden severe case of laryngitis.

Where is the outrage from Silk, of the minstrel group, Diamond and Silk? Where is the righteous indignation from political mercenary Candance Owens, who never misses an opportunity to say something dumb? What about perennial candidate Kimberly Klacik? And of course we can’t forget about political gadfly, CJ Pearson. You are constantly running your mouth, but you can’t find the guts to criticize your overseers, hmmmmm. Alveda King, are you OK to let Kirk denigrate your family with no pushback? Where I come from what he did and said are fighting words.

Donald Trump, Jr., you can’t find a microphone? You have a comment about everything else, but can’t muster the fortitude to distance yourself and your father’s campaign from one of the most vile displays of racism in recent times.

And let me say for the record, if former president Trump and his campaign refuse to distance themselves and the campaign from Kirk, I will not have anything to do with it.

I will not have anything to do with a racist like Kirk.

For Nikki Haley to speak out and distance herself from Kirk would require a spine, something she has never displayed.

There was absolutely nothing funny about what Kirk did last week. To see and hear him and his side-kicks laughing at King’s legacy was quite offensive.

King was a man that gave his life to make America and the world a better place; and in his death, we indeed do have a better world.

Charlie Kirk, how have you made America better? Hell, you couldn’t even finish junior college let alone a Ph.D like Dr. King.

I challenge all “credible” Blacks to refuse to associate with anything Kirk is involved in; regardless of how much money he offers you until and unless he publicly apologizes!

Kirk and his views are a clear and present danger to MAGA and the conservative movement.

