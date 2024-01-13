You are here: Home BM / Devout Christians: The Two Witnesses Could Appear This Year, Part 1 of 3.

Devout Christians: The Two Witnesses Could Appear This Year, Part 1 of 3.

(ThyBlackMan.com) Why did Yeshua come to Earth? Aside from bringing salvation to mankind, it was to fulfill the Old Covenant scriptures. One such scripture is found in Daniel chapter nine.

Daniel 9:24-27

24 Seventy weeks are determined upon thy people and upon thy holy city, to finish the transgression, and to make an end of sins, and to make reconciliation for iniquity, and to bring in everlasting righteousness, and to seal up the vision and prophecy, and to anoint the most Holy.

Let me explain. Seventy sevens, or 490 years, had been firmly decided upon and put into place concerning the role that the Jews, and the city of Jerusalem would play in the remaining history of all mankind. The future time had been set when wrongdoing would be called out, and living a life of repeated sins would come to an end. The pathway of reconciliation between the Creator and mankind was going to be made, and the ownership of Earth and mankind’s soul would be taken away from Satan, and the glory of God would sit on the throne of the world.

25 Know therefore and understand, that from the going forth of the commandment to restore and to build Jerusalem unto the Messiah the Prince shall be seven weeks, and threescore and two weeks: the street shall be built again, and the wall, even in troublous times.

Again, let me explain. Ezra the priest, and the third wave of Hebrews crossed the Euphrates River, in the year 457 BC. Forty-nine years later, which was seven sevens, was the year 408 BC, when the second temple was completed. Sixty-two sevens, or 434 years after that, is when Yeshua crossed the Jordan River after becoming the Messiah in the wilderness. It was on the first day of Aviv, the first month of the Hebrew year, Saturday March 29, AD 27.

26 And after threescore and two weeks shall Messiah be cut off, but not for himself: and the people of the prince that shall come shall destroy the city and the sanctuary; and the end thereof shall be with a flood, and unto the end of the war desolations are determined.

The first part of verse 26 is now speaking of actual days and weeks. Yeshua was baptized on Sunday, February 16 AD 27. He immediately went into the wilderness for 41 days, and returned on the 42nd day, which was Saturday March 29. From Sunday February 16 AD 27, to Saturday April 24 AD 28, was sixty-two weeks.

The year AD 28 was a leap-year, and also had an Adar Bet, which means that it had a second 12th Hebrew month. The same is expected this year, being AD 2024. The barley crop in the Kidron Valley was not yet aviv, meaning that it was not ripe enough at the end of the regular 12th month, named Adar.

March 17, AD 28 was the end of the month Adar. When the priests examined the barley, it was not ripe enough to be used for the First Fruits offering in two weeks. So a second twelfth month was declared, which is called Adar Bet. The first Hebrew month, Aviv, of that year began at sundown, Tuesday April 14th.

Saturday, April 24 was the tenth day of the month of Aviv, when the premier lamb is chosen to be killed for Passover four days later, which is the first feast of the Spring. This was the end of the 62nd week, when Yeshua rode into Jerusalem ahead of the high priest Caiaphas, who was returning from Bethlehem with the lamb he had chosen. However, Yeshua was the Lamb of God that would be sacrificed. Yeshua was crucified in the middle of the 63rd (the next) week of His ministry. We will come back to this.

The second part of verse 26 now begins speaking of the anti-Messiah, and starts to reveal what the anti-Christ will do at the end of the 70th week of Daniel. He will gather his army and lead an assault against Jerusalem, and will destroy the new Temple.

27 And he shall confirm the covenant with many for one week: and in the midst of the week he shall cause the sacrifice and the oblation to cease, and for the overspreading of abominations he shall make it desolate, even until the consummation, and that determined shall be poured upon the desolate.

Let me explain. Verse 27 now speaks of the beginning of Daniel’s 70th week, which is seven years. I am of the opinion that the present war in Israel will be resolved with a seven-year peace treaty, which the anti-Christ will be a part of. If so, this would be about the time that the two witnesses would appear, and would identify, and begin to prophecy against the anti-Christ. They would also direct where the new Temple should be built. It is not expected to be on the Temple Mount. I would also expect the red heifer sacrifice to now take place.

After 3½ years, the anti-Christ will suffer and recover from, a fatal head wound, and kill Elijah and Enoch in the early morning, maybe around 7:00 AM local Jerusalem time. Three and a half days later, in the evening, they will rise, view the renewed Moon, and be called back up to Heaven.

End of Part 1.

Staff Writer; Herman Cummings

