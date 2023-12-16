You are here: Home BM / President Joe Biden and Shifting Allegiances: The Rise of Economic Conservatism Among Black and Hispanic Voters.

(ThyBlackMan.com) The political landscape is changing in an unprecedented way: An increasing number of men of color, particularly Black and Hispanic voters, are becoming more receptive to Republican ideologies. This shift, underscored by concerns centered on economic opportunity and financial sustainability, suggests these men are seeking an environment that empowers them to fulfill their roles as providers and active community members. The growing consensus is that under Republican leadership, the economic outlook is generally more favorable, aligning with a philosophy that values economic freedom, liberation and growth — principles rooted in the conservative thought traced back to Adam Smith’s “The Wealth of Nations.”

Recent polling data, including an ABC News-Washington Post poll, further highlights this trend. Conducted from April 28 to May 3, 2023, the poll indicates a significant decline in President Joe Biden’s support among Black voters, dropping from 82% approval at the start of his presidency in 2021 to just 52%. This 30-point decrease marks the lowest approval rating of Biden’s presidency and signifies a broader sentiment of dissatisfaction within the Black community. Additionally, 27% of Black voters have expressed a probability or definite intention to support former President Donald Trump, more than doubling his 12% support in the 2020 presidential election.

This shift in political allegiance among Black men is not merely a reaction to current events but reflects a deeper alignment with conservative values, particularly in economic policy. Core principles of conservatism, such as promoting a pro-business environment, advocating for lower taxes and reducing regulatory burdens, are in sync with aspirations for economic growth and stability. The conservative emphasis on self-reliance and individual responsibility is also resonating within the Black community, which seeks to move beyond a narrative of dependency on government assistance.

For the GOP, this evolving landscape presents a unique opportunity to engage with Black voters in a meaningful way. This requires more than a critique of the Biden administration; it demands a consistent presence in Black communities, engaging in dialogue and building relationships beyond election cycles. Advocating for policies that promote economic growth within the Black community, such as supporting small businesses and job creation initiatives, is crucial.

Addressing criminal justice reform is vital for the GOP to build trust within the Black community. Historically viewed as tough on crime, a commitment to addressing systemic inequalities in the justice system can help bridge gaps and build rapport. Amplifying diverse voices within the GOP, particularly those of Black conservatives, is crucial in providing perspectives that resonate with the Black community and demonstrate the party’s commitment to inclusivity.

Advocating for school choice and educational reforms is also important, aligning with the desires of many Black families seeking better opportunities for their children. The decline in Biden’s support among Black voters, especially men, signals a more profound shift in the community’s political landscape. This moment calls for a genuine, sustained effort by the GOP to understand and address the concerns of Black voters.

Through a nuanced approach that emphasizes economic growth, educational opportunities and criminal justice reform, the GOP can effectively engage with the Black community, presenting a compelling alternative to the current political status quo. This opportunity allows the GOP to showcase its commitment to inclusivity and diversity in its policies and ranks, reflecting a deep understanding of the diverse needs and aspirations of the Black community.

In addition to the shift among Black voters, the ABC News-Washington Post poll also reveals a similar trend among Hispanic voters. Only 40% of Hispanics approve of Biden, with 43% expressing a likelihood to support Trump or lean toward him in a potential rematch. This marks an 11-point increase from the 32% of the Hispanic vote Trump received in 2020. This data further underscores the broader realignment occurring within these key demographics, emphasizing the need for the GOP to present a robust, inclusive and responsive political alternative.

This evolving voter sentiment among Black and Hispanic communities presents a crucial moment for the GOP to articulate and demonstrate how its principles and policies can effectively address the economic, educational and social needs of these communities, thereby reshaping the political landscape in a more inclusive and representative manner.

