Devout Christians: What Is Christianity? Part 1 of 4.

(ThyBlackMan.com) In Wikipedia, Christianity is defined as is an Abrahamic monotheistic religion based on the life and teachings of Yeshua (Jesus). It is the world’s largest and most widespread religion with roughly 2.4 billion followers representing one-third of the global population. Its adherents, known as Christians, are estimated to make up a majority of the population in 157 countries and territories.

First, what is religion? It has been said that religion is a range of social-cultural systems, including designated behaviors and practices, morals, beliefs, worldviews, texts, sanctified places, prophecies, ethics, or organizations, that generally relate humanity to the supernatural, transcendental, spiritual elements, or anything that is considered to be of a higher plane than mankind himself.

Second, what is an Abrahamic religion? An Abrahamic religion is one of four groups of religions, which is said to be centered around the worship of the God of Abraham, but not really! The four are Baha’i, Christianity, Islam, and Judaism. Abraham was the first of mankind since the flood of Noah (in 2611 BC) that Yehovah (God) spoke to, and gave Abraham a promise of lineage and blessings.

Genesis 12:1-4

Now the Lord had said unto Abram, Get thee out of thy country, and from thy kindred, and from thy father’s house, unto a land that I will shew thee:

2 And I will make of thee a great nation, and I will bless thee, and make thy name great; and thou shalt be a blessing:

3 And I will bless them that bless thee, and curse him that curseth thee: and in thee shall all families of the earth be blessed.

4 So Abram departed, as the Lord had spoken unto him; and Lot went with him: and Abram was seventy and five years old when he departed out of Haran.

Abraham was born (with the name Abram) in the year 2318 BC, 191 years after the confusion of the Tower of Babel. His stepsister Sarah, was born (with the name Sarai) in the year 2308 BC. Abraham married Sarah in 2290 BC, when he was 28 years old, and she was 18. In the year 2243 BC, Yehovah “called” Abram to leave his family and to “cross over” (the meaning of the word “Hebrew”), into the land of Canaan, which God promised that Abram’s descendants (through the lineage of Isaac and Jacob) would inherit forever.

What does the Baha’i faith teach? They believe that throughout history, God has sent to humanity a series of divine Educators (known as Manifestations of God) whose teachings have provided the basis for the advancement of civilization. These Manifestations have included Abraham, Krishna, Zoroaster, Moses, Buddha, Jesus, and Mohammed. Bahá’u’lláh, the latest of those Messengers, explained that the religions of the world come from the same Source and are in essence successive chapters of one religion from God.

The followers of Baha’i believe the crucial need facing humanity is to find a unifying vision of the future of society, and of the nature and purpose of life. Such a vision is found in the writings of Bahá’u’lláh.

Who was Bahá’u’lláh.? Bahá?u’lláh (born ?usayn-?Alí) is the founder of the Bahá?í Faith. He lived from November 12, AD 1817 to May 29, AD 1892. He was born to an aristocratic family in Persia and was exiled due to his adherence to the messianic Bahá?í Faith. In AD 1863, in Iraq, he first announced his claim to a revelation from God and spent the rest of his life in further imprisonment in the Ottoman Empire. His teachings revolved around the principles of unity and religious renewal, ranging from moral and spiritual progress to world governance.

The bottom line for Baha’u’llah. He was a false teacher that played the same game as Muhammed and Joseph Smith, claiming to have a new (revised) revelation, and to be one of a line of messengers sent by God. Those that follow him fail to realize that he was a sinner, who was starting a false religion. Satan tries to hide the true faith, by having his minions create many false religions.