You are here: Home BM / Devout Christians: How Do I Pray For America.

Devout Christians: How Do I Pray For America.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry

(ThyBlackMan.com) It hit me very hard. I was filled with an abundance of emotions. The like of which I have never known. I was mad, upset, disappointed, confused, outraged, dumbfounded, amazed, astonished, depressed, fearful and bewildered. How could this have happened? It shook me so much that a feeling of helplessness and hopelessness had washed over my mind. I couldn’t see a future with anything other than more wickedness and run away sin being allowed and promoted. The election was over and the right choice for president came up short. How could so many people be so blind for so long? I was upset at the whole process of voting and how easily it all could be manipulated and cheated to bend the results in the wrong or wicked direction. I prayed, how could this have come to pass? Why did this happen? I asked God to please help me to understand what this all meant. I was at a loss. I asked God how am I to pray for America?

In my prayer closet I had a vision. There were two people before me. I had the means to bless one of them that would greatly help them but only one. I didn’t have enough for two and it couldn’t be divided between them. I had to VOTE for the one to bless. The one on my left was standing looking at me with a sobering stare. Someone who was out of work, homeless and down on their luck. Looking for a hand up to help them get back on their feet again. This person looked familiar like the guy who helped someone get their car started when they were stuck along side of the road. Or the like the woman in the grocery store who pulled out some money to help pay for the person in front of her who didn’t have enough to pay their bill.

The other one on my right was sitting down with their legs crossed. This person was dirty, filthy and smelly like they hadn’t bathed in weeks. There was an arrogance about them. Everyone owed them something and that person demanded a hand out. They showed no respect for authority and only contempt and hatred for all who wouldn’t comply. Very similar to those who you would see as “occupiers” on TV urinating on police cars and beating up people.

This is what God was showing me. That the election was like these two people. It was America’s opportunity to decide which path to take. It wasn’t about the left or the right, democrat or republican, Biden or Trump. It was about choosing between right and wrong. To choose which of the two roads to go down. One road offered a hand up to get our country back on track economically and righteously with less government control. The other road is one that only offers a hand out without hope of recovery or getting back on your feet again. Where the government makes you dependent on them and strips you of your freedoms as they take control of your life. Two roads, one for a hand up and one for a hand out. To our shame the vote went for the road with the hand out.

I finally realized that all of the emotions that I was going through was all part of a mourning process. I was mourning over the United States of America. All of the things that made our country great and made us EXCEPTIONAL was all tied to God. The caring, the loving, the compassion, the courage, the boldness, the Constitution, our founding fathers and all of our freedoms are tied to God. With the choice that America made AGAIN this past election marked a turning point in our history. A turning away, a passing away from all of the great things that we once cared about and that we once were. An abandonment of all things righteous and good inspired by the Most High God. Yes, I am in mourning at the passing of a cherished friend, my country!

Putting your faith in a president to change a country back to God is foolishness. But a God fearing righteous president can help lead the people to repentance and help point a country to God. Just like a foolish president can lead the people astray into wickedness and sin away from God. Only God can change the hearts of men. And only God by His love can lead men to salvation through His Son Jesus Christ. Psalm 33:11 Blessed is the nation whose God is the LORD.

One thing seems crystal clear. We the children of the Most High God have to be more determined, committed, dedicated and obedient to the Word of the Lord than ever. The world is desperate for God but doesn’t know it. We have to show God’s love everywhere we go. Anytime we enter a room or business everyone there should see God in us and through us in all that we do and say. It is only by the way we live for God that God can shine brightly through us and the world will see Him. It is easy for the helpless to feel hopeless when surrounded by wickedness. However they should see the courage, boldness, love and compassion in each of us that draws them closer to God and His salvation.

God is still God and still reigns. He is ALWAYS on the throne and “His Will will be done on earth as it is in heaven”. Just as Jesus raised the dead in the Bible so God can revive and raise America once again. There is a great revival coming! A powerful evangelizing movement across this great country, from seashore to seashore. Bigger and more powerful than the world has ever seen. Millions will be drawn to the awesome display of God’s love as He pours out His Holy Spirit upon all flesh. Deliverance, healing and miracles will be common place amongst His children as The Spirit flows through us!

This is not a time to fear but to rejoice at the powerful manifested presence of our Lord God! Jesus is coming soon! Psalm 27:1 The LORD is my light and my salvation, whom shall I fear? The LORD is the stronghold of my life, of whom shall I be afraid? John 19:11 Jesus answered, “You would have no power over me if it were not given to you from above. Joel 2:28-32 “And afterward, I will pour out my Spirit on all people. Your sons and daughters will prophesy, your old men will dream dreams, your young men will see visions. 29 Even on my servants, both men and women, I will pour out my Spirit in those days. 30 I will show wonders in the heavens and on the earth, blood and fire and billows of smoke. 31 The sun will be turned to darkness and the moon to blood before the coming of the great and dreadful day of the LORD. 32 And everyone who calls on the name of the LORD will be saved;

So how do we pray for America? Pray for your fellow Christians that they can stand on the Word, share the Gospel, be a blessing to others and shine the love of the Father to the lost. Pray that our leaders will repent and turn back to God before it is too late. Pray that our country will not abandon Israel. Pray that God’s will be done in and through our country. Pray that all the churches, pastors and church leaders will not compromise away God’s righteousness and their beliefs. Pray that those who stand up for God’s laws and principles will have victory. Pray that those who have the courage and boldness to speak out against sinfulness, sinful living, sinful laws and wickedness will not faint or give up. Pray that though the wicked want us to fade away and never to be heard from again that they are sorely disappointed! Pray that as times get tougher we God’s children get louder with God’s Word! The lost need God and God needs us to point them to Him!

“In all things give thanks” for this is an awesome time to be alive and active in God’s kingdom and His work! 2 Corinthians 9:6-11 6 Remember this: Whoever sows sparingly will also reap sparingly, and whoever sows generously will also reap generously. 7 Each of you should give what you have decided in your heart to give, not reluctantly or under compulsion, for God loves a cheerful giver. 8 And God is able to bless you abundantly, so that in all things at all times, having all that you need, you will abound in every good work. 9 As it is written: “They have freely scattered their gifts to the poor; their righteousness endures forever.”10 Now he who supplies seed to the sower and bread for food will also supply and increase your store of seed and will enlarge the harvest of your righteousness. 11 You will be enriched in every way so that you can be generous on every occasion, and through us your generosity will result in thanksgiving to God. May God richly bless you!

Staff Writer; Steve C.



Can contact this Christian brother at; SteveC@ThyBlackMan.com.