Devout Christians: Routines.

(ThyBlackMan.com) It is how most of us live, in and with our routines. So much so that at times if something interrupts them or one is taken away our world seems to crash. Case in point I have to have my cup of coffee in the morning. If not then moving through the rest of the morning is like navigating through mud, slow tedious and forgetful. I refer to it as having a heavy “funk” over my head and my brain struggles with it all morning long.

Now most routines are good in that they help keep us on track and productive. It is easier to remember to do daily chores when you make them part of your daily routine. I also have my morning routine of spending time with God in daily bible reading and in prayer. My days ALWAYS seem to go smoother when I do then when I don’t. Praying and praising God through out the day is always a good routine too!

Lately I have been thinking and praying about my routines. To God having His children thinking of Him, praying to Him and praising Him is a good thing. How sad it is that many “Christians” barely have time for God. They may squeeze Him in twice a year at Christmas and Easter. There are those who don’t even bother going to church at all let alone make time for God. For any of His children to remember Him at all can be amazing. To God it is probably more heartache then blessing.

God is not a robot! He is not a genie ready at our beckon call. God is not an alien. God is not some spirit being who cares nothing for His creation. We are made in His image so for us to have emotions means that God also has emotions. The difference is that His emotion intensity is far beyond anything that we could ever imagine. The bible speaks of His emotions. “The JOY of the Lord is our strength“. It speaks of God’s love, compassion, mercy, anger, wrath, hatred, jealousy, patience, kindness, being truthful, unselfish, trusting, believing, hopeful, and enduring which all can describe God’s character.

So I thought of my daily “routines” with my Father God. Again, routines aren’t always bad so developing a daily routine with God is a good thing! Routines, when done daily, become habits, habits become character and character is who you are. But if you want a deeper and closer relationship with Father God then your routine has to change. If you read your bible every day do you do it to fulfill your daily routine or do you do it to study God’s Word? Doing something for the sake of just doing it doesn’t encourage an intimate relationship. That would be like taking out the trash twice a week so you can be more romantic with your wife!?!

I have heard some Christians say that they don’t go to church anymore because they’ve already “put their time in“. I never knew that going to church was like a prison sentence. Making time for your creator every day should be something to look forward to not just putting in your time.

Just like any good close honest relationship you have to be open and honest with your God. Always treating Him with fear and respect but having a conversation that would be similar to one that you would like to have with your loving earthly father. The kind of talk where you bear your soul and tell God what’s on your heart. I am always amazed how often God will share with me some close personal things that are close to His heart after I have done the same with Him. Those are the special times spent with Father God that are precious and treasured!

Isn’t it time for you to start a close special relationship with your heavenly Father? Isn’t it time for you to develop a NEW daily routine that goes beyond the hum-drum, the ordinary, the normal and the usual? Isn’t it time to really get to know your God and creator in your new routine and let the Holy Spirit reveal Jesus to you?

