Black Americans: Is Your House Haunted?

(ThyBlackMan.com) Before you quickly say “of course not”, I suggest you read this article. But before you do, make sure the lights are on, the doors are locked, the closets are closed and you don’t look under the bed.

This time of year quite a few people are amazed by what goes bump in the night. And many of you simply dismiss or try to ignore it. Especially those of US in the African-American community because we don’t plan on moving and “we don’t play that”, lol. Still, maybe uncanny occurrences are happening at your house. Do you have any idea what is happening when you are not home? What about when you are asleep?

Have you ever seen something out of the corner of your eye, but then, when you turned in that direction, there was nothing there? Have you ever put something down only for it to instantly disappear? Do you find yourself writing that off as just being a little absent minded? Is that what really happened? What about when the hairs on your arm stand up as you get a sudden chill? Did something pass by you?

What about the occasional knock that seems to come from nowhere or that cold spot in a certain place in your home? What about when your pet seems to just stare at something, but you don’t see anything?

Then there all the orbs that most of you like to think of as dust, but they aren’t. They are much too large, they move much too fast and they can be seen passing through walls and floors and ceilings, while changing speeds and moving in all directions.

The naked eye cannot usually see orbs, but if you have an infrared camera or a home security camera system, turn it on, look around and see what happens. And what about when you are home alone but you get that strange feeling that you are being watched? It cannot be simple paranoia nor imagination, because most of us have experienced these things.

Clearly, there is a spirit world or realm that our five senses cannot pick up on. Clearly there are other dimensions, and sometimes those dimensions overlap with ours. Clearly our eyes can only see certain spectrums of light, and our ears can only hear certain frequencies. But there are others. Others that operate outside of our spectrum to see, our frequency to hear and our other senses.

Some people like to be scared, I don’t. Freddy can stay right where he is and take Jason and the girl from the Exorcist with them. They can make a wrong turn and stop to pickup jeepers creepers while they are on the way in the opposite direction from where I am. Michael Myers can grab the witch, Casper the ghost, and take the werewolf and all their vampire friends with them somewhere else. I don’t plan to be outside at twilight.

So this October, whether you believe these things are real or not, you have to admit what goes bump in the night is worth thinking about. And while you may simply say this is just the stuff movies are made of, I dare you to walk outside tonight by yourself and read this article all over again before you do.

What if you are not imagining things? And what if bloody Mary, the boogeyman and the visitor under your bed all have an interest in you? So the next time something else goes bump in the night and you are at home, grab a flashlight and whatever else you need to be ready. Your house might just be haunted. Boo!

