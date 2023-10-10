You are here: Home BM / Devout Christians: Questions Of Doubt.

Devout Christians: Questions Of Doubt.

(ThyBlackMan.com) Wanting a closer relationship with Father God brings a desire to do those things that you know will please Him. It’s a child of God’s desire to be a “God pleaser” instead of a “man pleaser”. But what if what you are trying to do isn’t the right thing or the right time to do it?

I’ve had those questions, those doubts. What do I do? What if the thing that I do isn’t what God had in mind? What if what I do makes their situation worse? If I say or do something that they take wrong or misinterpret, maybe I shouldn’t have interfered? If I stay silent how can I show God’s love and compassion to others?

There has been times when I felt a “check” in my spirit when I gave a word or said something that I felt compelled to say. At one point I thought that maybe I shouldn’t say anything rather than say the wrong thing. Would doing nothing be the right decision or just more doubt from Satan to silence me and the Word of God?

Trying to understand what to do brought memories back to me of people I’ve known who couldn’t or wouldn’t make a decision. Deferring the decision to someone else so that they wouldn’t be blamed. This became so bad with one person and happened so often that he became ineffective as a supervisor. If the phone system had gone down I have no doubt that this person would have driven over to my house to ask for my decision.

Just as a parent desires their own child to be able to make decisions on the own so does God expect His children to do likewise. To make no decisions is to make a decision to do nothing. That can be the worse decision that you make. Satan will throw doubt at you to keep you from obeying God.

As Christians Jesus commanded us… Mark 16:15-18

15 And He said to them, “Go into all the world and preach the gospel to all creation.

16 He who has believed [in Me] and has been baptized will be saved [from the penalty of God’s wrath and judgment]; but he who has not believed will be condemned.

17 These signs will accompany those who have believed: in My name they will cast out demons, they will speak in new tongues;

18 they will pick up serpents, and if they drink anything deadly, it will not hurt them; they will lay hands on the sick, and they will get well.” That command sure doesn’t mention anywhere about us doing nothing!

You can’t step out in doubt and expect results. It takes faith and courage to speak up and step out. You will make mistakes, your timing will be off, your choice of words might be wrong but you will not know if you don’t at least try! I heard a radio preacher recently say that stepping out because “God spoke to you” was not the right thing to do and should not be done. How “it may be the pizza you ate the night before and not God”.

The more I thought about what he said the more angry I became. What if it was God and not the pizza? Wouldn’t you feel foolish standing before God on that day when you find out that it was God? I’d rather error on at least trying then to be so self-conscience and miss the opportunity that was set before me! Yes, we are to be lead by the Spirit and trust in His timing. But “what if”? Sometimes the window of opportunity is open but for only a few seconds. Praying, fasting and searching the scripture may not be an option. So do you do nothing because you’re uncertain or do you step out in faith and declare the Word of truth?

