Devout Christians: I Am Determined!

(ThyBlackMan.com) I don’t think that it’s just me. The world is getting stranger where good is called evil and evil good. There has always been the uninformed populous but most would at least hold a conversation and reason out what is truth, not nowadays. Those with opposing views would just as soon call you names, cuss you out and beat on you rather than to reason out ANYTHING.

But I’m not ignorant to the fact that it isn’t those mindless fools who act that way but the Devil in them. Ephesians 6:12 “For our struggle is not against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the authorities, against the powers of this dark world and against the spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly realms.”

It is a sign of the times that the Devil is busy spewing his lies, temptation and sinfulness. He attacks and oppresses any child of God that he can. The attacks come from every direction and the Devil uses people and circumstances to bring them. I read once on a FB post that said “God, why do you lead me through the deep waters of trials and tribulations? And God replied, ‘Because your enemies can’t swim!’”

It’s like those news reporters that you see on TV standing outside facing the mighty wind of a hurricane. They’re doing their best to stay on their feet and stand without falling down or being blown away. In fact if you try to stand still, straight with your feet together you will surely get blown down. If you notice the reporters will place one foot about two feet in front of the other knees slightly bent for bracing. They also lean forward into the wind to help steady themselves and stand their ground.

That is how I see myself against the attacks of Satan. The attacks come in an overpowering forceful wind. His objective is not to just blow me down but to blow me away so I can’t get back up. But the Word of God doesn’t say anything about retreating. On the contrary… Ephesians 6:13 “Therefore put on the full armor of God, so that when the day of evil comes, you may be able to stand your ground, and after you have done everything, to stand.” The scripture goes on to describe the full armor of God which does not include any covering for your back or backside. NO RETREAT for God has your back!

It always comes back to knowing who you are in Christ and who Christ is in you! Jesus took the power and authority that Father God had given Him and delegated it to us His children. Luke 10:19 “I have given you, (all power and),authority to trample on snakes and scorpions and to overcome all the power of the enemy; nothing will harm you.”

But if you allow Satan to blow you down and push you around with his attacks, temptation and sin then you are not exercising that power and authority over him and his demons! You end up empowering Satan to rule over parts of your life. You have to be willing and determined to give up whatever it is that you have been holding on to that gives him his foot hold. Doing so will bring you deliverance and freedom from those sinful habits, routines and sickness that have imprisoned you!

Taking Matthew 16:19, which is one of the most powerful scriptures in the Bible, and making it a declaration carries tremendous power and authority in your life. Try this declaration next time you feel like all of the problems coming at you are attacks of the evil one. “Jesus, according to your Word you have given me the keys of the kingdom of heaven; whatever I bind on earth will be bound in heavenlies, and whatever I loose on earth will be loosed in heavenlies.”

“Right now by the name that is above ALL names, the name of Jesus ALL POWER AND AUTHORITY of heaven has been given me by my Lord Jesus through the Holy Spirit directly from the throne of God the Father; I come against and rebuke ALL the devils and demons and their evil schemes, plans, temptations, sins, sickness and infirmities and bind you all with the unbreakable blood stained chains of heaven on earth and in the heavenlies. I take the key of heaven that locks, that imprisons, that holds captive and secure and I lock those chains tightly around all of you.”

“You will not come around me, my family or my friends. You are not welcome or tolerated around my house, my job, my school or any computer device that I use. Your trespassing days are OVER! I cast you into the pit from whence you came, never to return and never to mess with a child of the Most High God ever again!”

“By that same Word of God I now take the other key that Jesus has given me and I unlock the lock that sets free, releases and loosens on earth and in the heavenlies ALL of God’s blessings for me, my family and friends. Blessings of healing, deliverance, prosperity and ALL spiritual blessings and giftings. I loosen all warrior, guardian and hedge angels over us. Father I loosen your will fulfilled in and through all of us in Jesus name AMEN!””

You have ALL the power and authority of heaven and it’s time for you to exercise it now in your life.. “I am determined!”

Staff Writer; Steve C.



Can contact this Christian brother at; SteveC@ThyBlackMan.com.