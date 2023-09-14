Devout Christians: Overcoming the Spirit of Unbelief.

Mark 6:1-6

[ 1] And He went out from thence, and came into His own country; and His disciples follow Him.

[ 2] And when the sabbath day was come, He began to teach in the synagogue: and many hearing Him were astonished, saying, From whence hath this Man these things? and what wisdom is this which is given unto Him, that even such mighty works are wrought by His hands?

[ 3] Is not this the carpenter, the son of Mary, the brother of James, and Joses, and of Juda, and Simon? and are not His sisters here with us? And they were offended at Him.

[ 4] But Jesus said unto them, A prophet is not without honour, but in His own country, and among His own kin, and in His own house.

[ 5] And He could there do no mighty work, save that He laid His hands upon a few sick folk, and healed them.

[ 6] And He marvelled because of their unbelief. And He went round about the villages, teaching.

There are two things we need to always understand about Jesus, His Person and His principles. His Person was who He was, but His principles are the things He taught. When we learn how to apply, to make the Word of God applicable for daily living, we see the manifestation of the Word. It is not like we are waiting to go to heaven for something to happen. This thing is happening right here, right now.

Two things blew the mind of God. That is what is meant when you see that word in scripture, “marveled.” There are two things that blew the mind of God, for which we have biblical evidence. One is the spirit of unbelief. Now, why would unbelief here marvel Jesus? By now, you have to understand, His fame and His credibility had gone throughout the region. All throughout the area, people knew about the miracles, signs and the wonders He had done. But when He came to His own country, where He thought He should be celebrated the most, He found that was the place where people lacked the faith that they needed to receive Him. Hebrews 11:6 says that “Without faith, it is impossible to please God, for he that cometh to God must believe that He is, and that He is a rewarder of them that diligently seek Him.”

I have to make this a settled issue, because my unbelief hinders the flow of God in my life. Not somebody else’s unbelief, my unbelief. And it was one of the things that blew Jesus’ mind. Two things that blew God’s mind in the lives of human beings. Two spirits that blew His mind, marveled Him, made Him wonder.

Now, give me Matthew 8:8-10. “[8] The centurion answered and said, Lord, I am not worthy that thou shouldest come under my roof: but speak the word only, and my servant shall be healed. [9] For I am a man under authority, having soldiers under me: and I say to this man, Go, and he goeth; and to another, Come, and he cometh; and to my servant, Do this, and he doeth it. [10] When Jesus heard it, he marvelled, and said to them that followed, Verily I say unto you, I have not found so great faith, no, not in Israel.”