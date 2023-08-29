You are here: Home News / Tezlyn Figaro Represents Everything that is Wrong with Today’s Radical Liberal Women.

Tezlyn Figaro Represents Everything that is Wrong with Today’s Radical Liberal Women.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) For those who are fortunate enough to have never heard of Tezlyn Figaro, you should thank God for your blessings.

She is everything that is wrong with today’s radical liberal feminist Black woman of today. If she is the future of Black women, then you can expect most of these Black women to die alone because no “real” Black man will tolerate a woman of this type.

Figaro is a “wanna be” radical liberal Democrat consultant who “self-identifies” as a female who claims to be intelligent, without evidence to support the claim.

My question to her is very simple. If she were accused in a court of law of being intelligent, would there be enough evidence to convict her? My obvious answer is an emphatic NO!

She is under the perverted illusion that being arrogant, foul mouthed, and condescending to people who are very accomplished and could very well be her parents is acceptable.

And the rachet, x-rated, fact free Breakfast Club radio show is her platform to spew her ignorance. She is one of their commentators.

They give radical liberal Democrat operative Roland Martin a run for the money when it comes to being one of the most vulgar, insignificant shows in media. They both do more damage to the Black community than any white guy with a white hood over their face!!!

Both shows are nothing short of buffoonish when it comes to content.

Click on this link to read my April column about Martin’s rachet show.

In a similar manner, The Breakfast Club happily promotes the radical liberal agenda of their white massas, the Democrat Party, especially Figaro.

I have known her for decades and have debated her for many years on TV. She used to be an extremely intelligent, well thought of political operative; but I guess she concluded she could make more money being ignorant, rachet, and unintelligent. Which makes her a perfect fit for The Breakfast Club.

She makes “wannabe” media personality Eboni Williams look like a virtuous, intelligent woman by comparison. To read my column about Eboni click on this link.

Getting back to Figaro. She bought two degrees from the University of Phoenix, that should be your first red flag.

On The Breakfast Club, she never misses an opportunity to be rude and downright ignorant to the few Republican guests on the show, while constantly sucking up to anyone who wears the scarlet letter of D for Democrat.

Her childish, rude treatment of Republican presidential candidate, Vivek Ramaswamy is exhibit A. Click on this link to watch the video. He was tooooooooo afraid to verbally pimp smack Figaro because she self-identifies as a Black female.

Now, juxtapose that with her rude, imbecilic treatment of another Republican presidential candidate, Larry Elder. He wiped the floor with everyone on The Breakfast Club and thoroughly made Figaro look like the big fool that she really is. Click on this link to see the beatdown Elder gave her.

Where do people like Figaro get so much arrogance and condescension having accomplished so little in her life?

And she wonders why she can’t find a “real” man? No “real man” would ever put up with such a foul mouth, unread, ego-maniacal person. She is everything that is wrong with today’s Black woman.

She is more masculine than the two hosts of the show, Charlemagne and DJ Envy.

So, the folks on The Breakfast Club, people like Eboni Williams and Roland Martin can best be described by the statement of famed British broadcaster, James Burke: “Never before have so many people understood so little about so much.”

In the immortal words of one of my homies, Michael McDonald of the famed Doobie Brothers, “What a fool believes he sees, no wiseman has the power to reason away; ‘cause what seems to be is always better than nothing at all.” Tezlyn Figaro is truly a fool.

The only way to deal with a person such as her is to simply ignore her and run from her like a bat out of hell.

She is another incarnation of Omarosa Manigault, the former Trump aide. I warned the campaign and the white house to not engage with her. Anyone who deals with her will always end up with mud on themselves.

Trump and his folks didn’t listen to me and they ultimately paid the price.

Similarly, Figaro will dirty up any and everyone that engages with her. Why do you think she was fired by the Bernie Sanders campaign during the 2016 presidential campaign.

As I am fond of saying, “When all is said and done, there’s more said than done. Figaro has much to say despite having done a lot of nothing.

Staff Writer; Raynard Jackson

This talented brother is a Pulitzer Award nominated columnist and founder and chairman of Black Americans for a Better Future (BAFBF), a federally registered 527 Super PAC established to get more Blacks involved in the Republican Party. BAFBF focuses on the Black entrepreneur. For more information about BAFBF, visit www.bafbf.org. You can follow Raynard on Twitter; RealRaynardJ; on Gettr: RaynardJackson.

Can also drop him an email at; RaynardJ@ThyBlackMan.com.