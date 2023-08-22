You are here: Home BM / Devout Christians: When To Expect The Two Witnesses, Part 1 of 2.

Devout Christians: When To Expect The Two Witnesses, Part 1 of 2.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry

(ThyBlackMan.com)

Revelation 11:3-4

3 And I will give power unto my two witnesses, and they shall prophesy a thousand two hundred and threescore days, clothed in sackcloth. 4 These are the two olive trees, and the two candlesticks standing before the God of the earth.

When the two witnesses come down from Heaven, the political landscape of the whole world will experience a great upheaval. There has been a lot of debate on who the two witnesses will be that are prophesied to appear in Jerusalem. But how often is it spoken of about when they will appear? That would be more advantageous.

So, let’s speak about who they are, when to expect them, and why they are called “witnesses”. First, the two witnesses are now presently in Heaven (two candlesticks). We only know of two men of modern mankind that were taken from the Earth to be in Heaven without seeing death. First, it was Enoch, in 3280 BC, and the second one was Elijah, in maybe close to 758 BC.

Moses doesn’t even come into the picture. No one who now is in Heaven, has their body buried in the Earth. Yehovah interred Moses at a secret place near Mt. Nebo so that the children of Israel would not ever know where his body was. The soul of Moses was taken to the righteous part of Sheol (bosom of Abraham), not Heaven.

The archangel Michael, and Satan, contended over the soul of Moses (Jude 1:9), not his body. Therefore, anyone saying that Moses is one of the witnesses, is speaking in ignorance. The appearance of Moses and Elijah, who accompanied Yeshua at the transfiguration, was merely a precursor that Yeshua would obtain authority first in Paradise, and then in Heaven. It had nothing to do with who would qualify to be the two witnesses, or who would testify against the anti-Messiah.

While we are “in the neighborhood”, absolutely no one goes to Heaven when they die. At funerals of (righteous) adults, or innocent children, people may say “they have gone to Heaven to be with the Lord,”, but that is as false as Yeshua being born on Christmas day. It is such a false and ungodly notion, that I hope to write a follow-up piece titled “The Wife of the Messiah”, to explain why.

By the time Yeshua returns to take His bride, only twenty-seven people will have died and gone to Heaven from the era of modern mankind. They are the twenty-four Old Testament saints (elders) that Yeshua presented to Yehovah for the First Fruits Offering, also Enoch and Elijah, and then Yeshua Himself. Everyone else that dies, either goes to Paradise (Luke 23:43), or to Hell (Luke 16:23). There never was any such place as “Purgatory,”, which is one of several Catholic falsehoods formulated to extract money from parishioners. Whether Paradise is still a part of Sheol, or if it has been taken to be somewhere else, is open for debate.

Now, when should we expect them? Their appearance is associated with Passover, and the barley crop in the Kidron Valley outside Jerusalem. At the end of the twelfth Hebrew month (Adar), the barley crop in the Kidron Valley is examined to see if it has reached the stage called “aviv.”. It must be ripe enough to be used in the First Fruits offering on the morning of the first day of the week following Passover.

In the English bible, the stage is mistranslated as “in the ear”.

Exodus 9:31

And the flax and the barley was smitten: for the barley was in the ear, and the flax was bolled.

If it is not yet “aviv,”, a second twelfth month is observed called “Adar Bet,”, when the subsequent renewed Moon is seen (first sliver) for the next month is declared. This gives the barley another 29 days to ripen. The lunar cycle is 29.530588853+ days, from lunar crescent to lunar crescent.

So about half the time, the months are twenty-nine days long, and other times it is thirty days long. If on the twenty-ninth day, the renewed Moon is not seen because of clouds or rain, a 30th day is observed, and the next day following is the first day of the new month by default.

Point of information. The ungodly Pharisees changed the name of the first month from “Aviv” to “Nisan”, while the House of Jacob was exiled in Babylon. In the KJV bible, it is misspelled as “Abib”.

Deuteronomy 16:1

Observe the month of Abib, and keep the passover unto the Lord thy God: for in the month of Abib the Lord thy God brought thee forth out of Egypt by night.

In defiance of the Torah, Israel observes the seventh month as the first month of the (civil) year. Yehovah commanded that the month of Aviv was to be the first month of the year.

Exodus 12:1-2

1 And the Lord spake unto Moses and Aaron in the land of Egypt saying, 2 This month shall be unto you the beginning of months: it shall be the first month of the year to you.

With the first month (Aviv, not Nisan) established, on the tenth day of the month, the high priest would go to Bethlehem to pick out the most perfect male lamb and bring it back to the temple in Jerusalem. The people would be lined up in the streets waiting to see if a lamb would come, or if a man would come riding on a donkey.

It was a yearly rehearsal for the expectation of the coming of the Messiah. It was prophesied that the Messiah would ride into Jerusalem on that day (see Zechariah 9:9). That is why the people were there to acclaim Yeshua when He rode in on Saturday April 24th AD 28. Four days before every Passover, this would occur.

In a similar manner, seven days before Passover, the two witnesses are to appear. It is because their prophecy against the anti-Messiah is to last 1,260 days, which is exactly 180 weeks. How did we suddenly come to this conclusion? We will explain that in part two.

End of part one.

Staff Writer; Herman Cummings

You may also purchase this writer book which is entitled; Moses Didn’t Write About Creation.

Note: Recently Herman published a new book which is entitled; The Sabbath That Assassinated Atheism Kindle Edition.