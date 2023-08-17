You are here: Home BM / The Whole Truth of Biblical Salvation: The Epilog.

The Whole Truth of Biblical Salvation: The Epilog.

Hebrews 6:1a

Therefore leaving the principles of the doctrine of Christ, let us go on unto perfection;

The correct procedure of obtaining salvation is one of the principles of the Apostles’ Doctrine. Advancing from that, is learning to live holy in this sinful world, and the learning about Yeshua (Matt 11:29).

Of course, there are those who will still want to cling to the false Catholic/Protestant teaching of “the Trinity,” the “no works” (faith alone) doctrine, “the (unbiblical) sinner’s prayer”, or other non-sense that can’t be found in the bible, such as “just accepting Jesus into your heart”. It grieves my spirit to see all of the lies put on the internet. If you think you can board the flight to Heaven with something other than the documented credentials, you are mistaken. Depending on who will be your judge at the White Throne Judgment, because of your unbelief, you may be cast into the Lake of Fire to be tormented forever. It is well worth the extra effort.

One popular (defensive) argument is that “the thief on the cross wasn’t baptized”, which is another example of spiritual laziness. Why wouldn’t you want to be baptized? The blood of Yeshu had not yet anointed the Mercy Seat, and the thief died before then . Also, false teachers often point to the jailor in Acts 16:26-31 and stop at verse thirty-one. They avoid verse thirty-three, where the jailor and all his house were baptized.

Woe unto them that only base their salvation on what they read in the epistles, instead of the directives in the book of Acts. The first altar call made by the church is found in Acts 2:38 which says:

Then Peter said unto them, Repent, and be baptized every one of you in the name of Jesus Christ for the remission of sins, and ye shall receive the gift of the Holy Ghost.

You will find this baptism procedure given to converts in Acts 8:16, 10:48, and 19:5. Many perform what is called “the gospel long jump”. They run as fast as they can through Matthew, Mark, Luke, and John, then take a big leap (over the book of Acts) and land on Romans 10:9, which says,

That if thou shalt confess with thy mouth the Lord Jesus, and shalt believe in thine heart that God hath raised him from the dead, thou shalt be saved.

They avoid the directives in the book of Acts. That is spiritual laziness and a trick of Satan, embraced by those that try to counterfeit their way to Heaven. They bypass the “no trespassing” warning sign given at Romans 1:7, which says,

To all that be in Rome, beloved of God, called to be saints: Grace to you and peace from God our Father, and the Lord Jesus Christ.

You have to become a saint first before Romans 10:9 applies to you.

Another falsehood that Satan’s minions use is the misuse of Ephesians 2:8-9. The correct understanding of the two verses is that nothing that mankind created or installed on his own, provided salvation. Again, they run past the “no trespassing” sign at Ephesians 1:1, which says the letter is for the saints, and not for sinners.

Those that follow the “watered down” gospels are the ones that need “assurance of salvation”, because they have not experienced the real rebirth yet.

Now it is up to you to decide what path in eternity you want to take. If you want to make the rapture, you must

(1) repent of all wrongdoing,

(2) be water-immersed using the name of Yeshua (Lord Jesus),

and

(3) receive the Ghost of Yeshua. It does not matter if you receive the “Ghost” first, before water baptism.

Remember, Matthew 28:19 in the English bible is a Catholic forgery. Jesus never said any such thing. However, if you just want to live forever in peace in this universe, just repent, be righteous, and do not take the mark of the beast. But you will stand trial at the White Throne Judgment, and you will have to hope that whoever is your judge will let you live forever in serenity.

One concern that I have is the dilemma of Trinitarian Pentecostals, such as the Assemblies of God denomination. They have the Ghost of Yeshua, but do not have remission of sins, since they water immerse using the Catholic forgery. They could very well be caught up in the rapture, but still be sent to everlasting torment.

Please read the following verses in Matthew – 7:21-23, 8:11-12, and what I think is the rapture – 25:31-46. It could be that even having the Ghost of Yeshua, and making the rapture, not having remission of sins may cause them to be later cast into everlasting torment, because of their unbelief in His name. But I don’t know.

However, I do know that they will be separated from those that have taken on the name of Yeshua the Messiah, to a place that they do not want to be.

In closing, please go read Matthew 13:24-30. It is the “wheat and the tares” parable that Yeshua gave to His disciples.

Now let me explain. After the Apostles died, many men started inventing their own doctrines. Constantine wanted an “universal religion” for his empire, so Babylonian sun god worship was blended with parts of early Christianity that evolved into Catholicism. Using a man named Muhammad, Catholicism gave birth to Islam, because the Pope wanted control of Jerusalem. With awareness of the evils of the Catholic church, but out of ignorance of the truth, various Protestant faiths were born out of the Reformation.

Also, there have been evil men that have started religions, and people have been foolish enough to follow them. Ever heard of Joseph Smith, Charles Taze Russell, or Elijah Robert Poole? There are presently thousands of churches, even with huge memberships, that merely “water down” the gospel. That is why so many people flock to those assemblies. Only the original Apostles’ Doctrine will provide salvation from sin and spiritual death. Satan could not destroy the original faith, so he created many false religions in order to hide the true faith.

Therefore, with this information that has been given to you, the choice is yours to make. What do you think Yeshua will accept?

The end.

Staff Writer; Herman Cummings

