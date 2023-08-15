You are here: Home BM / Devout Christians: The Whole Truth of Biblical Salvation, Part 5 of 5.

Devout Christians: The Whole Truth of Biblical Salvation, Part 5 of 5.

(ThyBlackMan.com) From part four, immersion in water, using the name of Yeshua the Messiah, is the definition of the “birth of the water”. So what about the “birth of the Spirit”? When the 120 disciples were baptized with the Ghost of Yeshua on the Day of Pentecost, they all spoke “in other tongues” (Acts 2:4). Other examples of converts being born of the spirit are found in Acts 10:46 and Acts 19:6.

The “birth of the Spirit” is receiving or obtaining the Ghost of Yeshua, what is commonly called “the Holy Ghost”. The receiving of the Ghost is evidenced by the one-time occurrence of speaking in “other tongues”, no matter if the person is mute and cannot speak on their own. It is the Ghost that is speaking. The person may speak for a few seconds or a couple of minutes. What controls that, I really don’t know.

This is not what unbelievers call a “spiritual gift”, but is actually another category altogether. If fact, there are three categories of tongues. First, there is the required “sign” of tongues.

1 Corinthians 14:21-22

21 In the law it is written, With men of other tongues and other lips will I speak unto this people; and yet for all that will they not hear me, saith the Lord.

22 Wherefore tongues are for a sign, not to them that believe, but to them that believe not: but prophesying serveth not for them that believe not, but for them which believe.

This “sign” of tongues was instituted to be showcased to everyone else in the vicinity that a “change” has come upon the new convert. A biblical example of this is found in Acts 8:16-19.

16 (For as yet he was fallen upon none of them: only they were baptized in the name of the Lord Jesus.)

17 Then laid they their hands on them, and they received the Holy Ghost.

18 And when Simon saw that through laying on of the apostles’ hands the Holy Ghost was given, he offered them money,

19 Saying, Give me also this power, that on whomsoever I lay hands, he may receive the Holy Ghost.

The “He” in verse sixteen was the Ghost of Yeshua. Simon saw and heard the new converts speak in other tongues, and he was fascinated.

The second category of tongues is prophesying, praying, or generally speaking in tongues. This is one of the gifts (1st Corinthians 12:1-10) that Yeshua gives to the person. Some new converts may receive more than one gift. I received the gift of biblical understanding, and of teaching.

What I will call the “junior class” of gifts, which you see most often, is the gift of tongues. Paul the Apostle had to admonish the Corinthian church because they were “going hog wild” with the gift, to the point that it had become problematic and embarrassing:

1st Corinthians 14:23

23 If therefore the whole church be come together into one place, and all speak with tongues, and there come in those that are unlearned, or unbelievers, will they not say that ye are mad?

The “gift” was not a “toy” to play with. The gentile church was young, a bit immature, and needed more guidance.

The third category of tongues is the “interpretation of tongues”. When Yeshua has a message that He wants to give to the assembly, He will send the message by means of a saint in the audience. Uncontrollably, the saint will generally stand up (in an orderly manner) and start speaking in other tongues (Hebrew? who knows?). It should not last more than thirty seconds.

Then, someone else in the assembly, with the gift of interpretation of tongues, will stand up and repeat the message in the native tongue of the congregation. If people in the audience (that may be visiting) happen to speak a different language, they will also hear the message in their native tongue. An example of this is found in Acts 2:6-8.

Not only is water baptism and speaking in “another tongue” required in order to enter into the kingdom of God, but it was also required of the House of Jacob.

Let’s go to 1st Corinthians 10:1-2.

Moreover, brethren, I would not that ye should be ignorant, how that all our fathers were under the cloud, and all passed through the sea;

And were all baptized unto Moses in the cloud and in the sea;

Moreover, the children of Israel were given the new language (tongue) of Hebrew, when Yehovah shouted down from Mount Sinai, at the first enactment of the Day of Pentecost. Israel had only spoken Canaanite and the Egyptian languages before then.

Just as using the name of Yeshua the Messiah, is preferable over the name of (Lord) Jesus Christ, saying “the Ghost of Yeshua” is preferable over saying “the Holy Ghost”. It more accurately defines who “the Comforter” is. Citing 2nd Corinthians 3:17 –

Now the Lord is that Spirit: and where the Spirit of the Lord is, there is liberty.

The reason that “the Comforter” could not be given before Yeshua ascended to Heaven, and merged with Yehovah, is because only the Eternal (Yehovah) Spirit could bestow His Spirit within another entity or person. That is how the giving of the Ghost of Yeshua was made possible. Therefore we should not say “Holy Spirit”. Again, the difference between a spirit and a ghost, is that a ghost has experienced human habitation, whereas a spirit has never dwelled within a human body, unless you are speaking of demons, which are of another category, and another article.

When Yeshua ascended for the final time to Heaven (June 10, AD 28), ten days before the Day of Pentecost, He physically merged with Yehovah, such that they became one being. If Yehovah was the color yellow, and Yeshua was the color red, when Yeshua ascended to Heaven, they became the color orange. Once you have the color orange, you can’t separate the colors into red and yellow again.

You don’t have two colors; you only have one. Therefore, there is only ONE entity in the godhead, and His (saving) name is Yeshua. Granted, the name of the Eternal Spirit is still Yehovah, but the name of Yehovah does not wash away sins. That is reserved for the name of Yeshua!!

End of Part 5. An epilog follows.

