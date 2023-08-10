You are here: Home BM / Devout Christians: The Whole Truth of Biblical Salvation, Part 4 of 5.

Devout Christians: The Whole Truth of Biblical Salvation, Part 4 of 5.

(ThyBlackMan.com) The name of our Creator (God) is Yehovah.

Exodus 6:3

And I appeared unto Abraham, unto Isaac, and unto Jacob, by the name of God Almighty, but by my name Jehovah was I not known to them.

There is no “J” sound in Hebrew. A man named Nehemia Gordon found the proper Hebrew spelling and vowel pointings in the Aleppo Codex. Yehovah is pronounced “Yee-ho-vaah”.

Consider the following verse:

Matthew 1:21

And she shall bring forth a son, and thou shalt call his name Jesus: for he shall save his people from their sins.

The above is not the correct translation. It should have been written as the following:

And she shall bring forth a son, and thou shalt call his name Yeshua: because he shall save his people from their sins.

Yeshua is the Hebrew short form of saying “Yehovah saves” or “Yehovah is our salvation”!! Yehovah (Yeshua the Messiah) has honored the name “Jesus”, because that was the name given (in His written Word) to Western Civilization. There is no need to be re-baptized using the name “Yeshua” if you were previously water immersed under the name “Jesus”. However, we should wean away from “Jesus”, and call Him by His correct name, “Yeshua”, or “Yeshua Hamashiach” which means Yeshua the Christ or Messiah.

Yeshua said the following:

Matthew 26:28

For this is my blood of the new testament, which is shed for many for the remission of sins.

The above verse should say “my blood of the renewed covenant”. It is the shedding of blood that allocates remission of sins (Hebrews 9:22). Yeshua came to renew the covenant (Old Testament) that Israel had broken and die in their place. Please read John 11:49-52. It is the name of Yeshua, which is the cleansing agent, that washes away sins. How was that made possible? Just saying that Yeshua died at Calvary is not the reason. Shedding blood on the Ark of the Covenant is the reason.

Leviticus 16:14

And he shall take of the blood of the bullock, and sprinkle it with his finger upon the mercy seat eastward; and before the mercy seat shall he sprinkle of the blood with his finger seven times.

Once a year, on the Day of Atonement (Yom Kippur), the high priest would enter the Holy of Holies, and sprinkle animal blood on the east end of the Ark. This gave Israel forgiveness of sins for only the past year. That was under the Old Covenant. However, the Renewed Covenant (New Testament) also required blood.

The east end of the Ark was the left-hand side of the throne of God. The West end, which was the right-hand side of God’s throne, was reserved for sinless human blood to be sprinkled for everlasting remission of sins. This was accomplished at Calvary, linking the name of Yeshua with the Lamb’s blood! Only a Levite, of the priestly line of Aaron, could become high priest, and sprinkle blood on the mercy seat.

This is why the following verse is so important:

Acts 4:12

Neither is there salvation in any other: for there is none other name under heaven given among men, whereby we must be saved.

Yeshua had been ordained as the Cohen Gadol, the divine High Priest, at His transfiguration, seven months before He died on the cross at Golgotha. His ordination was on Tuesday, September 30, AD 27, four days after His 30th birthday, in the presence of Peter, James, and John (Matthew 17:1-3). This was on the Day of Atonement, the tenth day of Tishri.

The following explains how using the name of Yeshua, Him being the Divine High Priest, was conjoined with the blood, which provides remission, or the washing away of sins, when immersed in water. A man named Ron Wyatt, discovered the Ark of the Covenant and other artifacts, about 2:00 PM local time in Jerusalem on January 6, 1982. As it turned out, Jeremiah the Levite priest, and his associates, had hidden the Ark and the Holy of Holies furniture in a cavern in Mt. Moriah, in the year 587 BC.

King Solomon’s Temple had a sand hydraulic elevator system that would drop the Holies room down into a cave system below, such that the top of the room matched the floor above once the room had descended. So when the Babylonians entered the Holy of Holies, it just looked like an empty room. The Ark was never lost.

Jeremiah and company took the furniture into the cave system and hid them in a cavern that happened to be directly under where Yeshua would be crucified, 614 years later. So, you atheists, how about that for Divine advance planning!!

Ron Wyatt saw that there was dried blood on the ceiling and on the Ark. He took samples of it to a laboratory for analysis. After reconstituting the blood, it was found to have only twenty-four chromosomes. Normal humans have forty-six. From our mother, we have twenty-two autosomes, and an “x” chromosome. From our father, we have twenty-two autosomes, and an “x” or a “y” chromosome. An “x” would make us female, and a “y” would make us a male.

In the case of Yeshua’s blood, He had twenty-two autosomes, and an “x” chromosome from Mary. He would not have been able to develop as a human without the autosomes from Mary. But also, the blood had a “Y” chromosome, which the lab determined was not from a human male. It was from Yehovah! So we now had scientific proof that Yeshua “was the Son of God”. Also, the lab technicians saw, and were amazed, that the blood was still alive after 1,954 years!!

The earthquake at Passover, Wednesday April 28th, made a crack in the rock mountain under the cross (Matthew 27:51). When the soldier pierced Yeshua’s side, the blood (and water) flowed down His legs, down the cross into the crack in the rock. The crack ran down to the ceiling of the cavern where Jeremiah had hidden the Ark, which was about twenty-five feet below the cross. The blood then fell from the ceiling onto the West end of the Ark. Yeshua arose and invisibly passed through the tomb walls on Saturday, at about 5:30 PM.

Water baptism, using the name of Yeshua, is the “birth of the water”, spoken of by Yeshua to Nicodemus in John 3: 5, which says;

Jesus answered, Verily, verily, I say unto thee, Except a man be born of water and of the Spirit, he cannot enter into the kingdom of God.

The “kingdom of God” is original (true) Christianity, also known as the “Apostles’ Doctrine”.

Acts 2:42

And they continued stedfastly in the apostles’ doctrine and fellowship, and in breaking of bread, and in prayers.

End of Part 4.

Staff Writer; Herman Cummings

