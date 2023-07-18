You are here: Home BM / Devout Christians: Continue the Conquest!

Devout Christians: Continue the Conquest!

Now thanks [be] unto God, which always causeth us to triumph in Christ, and maketh manifest the savour of his knowledge by us in every place. 2 Corinthians 2:14 KJV

Agents of Conquest

In previous articles, we dealt with the victory Christ gained for us on Calvary and how this applies to our lives. What was the purpose of obtaining this achievement? Dear Christian, my answer is that we are to continue the conquest!

The Lord Jesus did not suffer a humiliating death acquiring triumph over our foes just for us to lose it in life. We are privileged to be extensions of Christ, ambassadors who can speak to others on His behalf and maintain what He has obtained. This continual conquest demonstrates Christ’s unwavering and decisive defeat of the enemy and allows residual effects of His dominance.

We have been deputized. The authority and power we possess are not our own. We have been made agents of the Kingdom of God to exact God’s will on earth as it is in Heaven. As agents, we are glaring reminders that satan is a loser and that we can subject everything contrary to Christ and place it under our feet by His name. This lasting effect, this fragrance, is to be spread throughout the world wherever the enemy may lurk as we plant the flag of Christ through the proclamation of the gospel.

Gospel Fragrance

Our continued conquest is depicted as an odor, fragrance, or savor. Our noses are keen to pick up smells, whether noxious or appealing. This sense leaves an indelible impression on our minds and memory. This impression is no different from the knowledge of Jesus Christ and His gospel as lived in the life of a believer.

When we preach the gospel or make the truth of Christ known, it is as spraying perfume into the spiritual atmosphere reminding Satan of his defeat and alerting the hearer to the possibility of victory. This scent sends signals, as it were, to announce the presence of the Lord and His overcoming reputation.

Sin Stinks

We mustn’t forget that sin is the stench of this world. This toxin that infects human lives is a fetid reminder of the necessity of cleansing. When we encounter the reek of sin’s influence within society, it naturally turns our stomachs.

The gross display of wickedness around the world is foul. The rotten behavior of men against their neighbors and brothers of humanity is miasmic. Yet, graciously, by the power of the gospel, we can be washed from this smell by the power of Christ. Malachi 3:2 But who may abide the day of his coming? and who shall stand when he appeareth? for he [is] like a refiner’s fire, and like fullers’ soap.

Pour the Ointment

Song of Solomon 1:3 says, “Because of the savour of thy good ointments thy name [is as] ointment poured forth, therefore do the virgins love thee.” We love Christ because the mention of His name reminds us of a war we couldn’t win and a victory we couldn’t obtain. Jesus Christ successfully achieved this through His sacrifice. It is as a precious ointment poured forth, odorous, aromatic, and one we’re obliged to share until the end of time.

Let us boldly walk in the aroma of this truth, filled with the waters of Life wherewith we have been cleansed, and let’s us pour this ointment and divine fragrance, we’ve been blessed to carry in earthen vessels, upon whomever we come in contact with. By this we spread further the victories of Christ upon those captive by the evil one, and continue the conquest of the King of Kings.

Staff Writer; C. E. Davis

This man of God can also be found online over at; InfiniteTruth Devotion.

One may also drop an email: CEDavis@ThyBlackMan.com.