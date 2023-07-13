You are here: Home BM / African Americans: People of Soul Are Still Being Snookered by the Republican and Democratic Parties.

African Americans: People of Soul Are Still Being Snookered by the Republican and Democratic Parties.

(ThyBlackMan.com) Since 1863, the supposedly absolution of slavery…on into this 21st century…there has been one constant, Black America’s protracted begging, moaning and groaning for equality, looking for its salvation through either the Democratic or Republican political parties. Though there has been some progress, these pleas for the most part, are met with condescension and contempt, routinely placated with tokenism or optical illusions. To be unequivocally clear…slavery was never abolished…it was transformed.

When a Black person declares him or herself a conservative they are knowingly or unknowingly politically predisposed to conserving, preserving America’s ruling class traditions of the past i.e. hypocrisy, deception, oppression and racism toward African-Americans.

During days of slavery a Meritorious Manumission Act of 1710, was enacted in Virginia, a law that served to control the mentality of enslaved Africans. His personality and behavior were shaped exclusively by the unique form of American slavery. If any black person saved a white person’s life or protected their property, invented something from which a white person could generate money, or squealed on someone involved in a black slavery revolt, he would secure his own freedom. This tradition is still prevalent today whereas any black person who is Eurocentric in his/her thinking and willing to preserve white dominance can find themselves promoted to privileged positions within the white hierarchy.

The Republican Party is the party of white supremacist and sycophant African-Americans such as Larry Elder, Rev. Jesse Lee Peterson, Clarence Thomas, Ben Carson, Sheriff Clarke, Sen. Tim Scott and others who all exemplify naivety…takes the man’s word…as the unquestionable truth. They’ll emphatically proclaim that the plight of Black America is its own doing, by producing so-called statistics with no attempts to try and explore the validity and/or cause of what are often manipulated or biased half-truth statistics.

These so-called Black conservatives…who are always sniffing the man’s behind… have been brainwashed into placing the blame for drug related crimes, fatherless homes, unwed teen-age parents, welfare, poverty, black on black crime, etc. at the doorsteps of the black community; when the reality is that the black community has been locked into a NO WIN situation leading to its current quagmire.

All the wealth and power in this country have been dispensed over 400 years systemically into the hands of the white society. African-Americans don’t own a significant amount of anything to be able to control their lives; America’s majority control almost 100% of the income, wealth, power, the resources, privileges and all levels of government—making it impossible to compete. Whatever happened to the promised 40 acres and a mule?

This deplorable negative depictions of African-Americans subjects them to seeing only the fraudulent worst in themselves, is designed to corrupt their sense of racial black unity and cohesion, molding the character of self-hatred, engender self-doubt, self-loathing, and distrust among the group; and insinuate that Blacks admire, respect, and trust only Whites.

It also drills the message that Black America is powerless, of lesser moral, and intelligence, that they need whites to govern over their lives thus detaching African-Americans from their sense of power and reality. Usage of manipulative misinformation affects the self-perceptions of targeted groups, in this case African-Americans being the group victimized. So-called black conservatives serve as useful tools in helping to perpetuate these misperceptions and half-truths.

To add insult to injury during the 1980s under the Reagan administration, the black community was flooded with cocaine and firearms by the CIA. Millions of lives were adversely affected, and the lingering effects are prevalent to this very day. Yet Republicans have the unmitigated gall to look at the black community in utter contempt and place the blame solely on their shoulders for any drug abuses, while black conservatives meekly and obediently…go along with the charades.

Reagan’s administration had other strategies in place as well such as:

1) Never speak ill of black folks in public.

2) Only speak the negative when you know where you are and who you are with.

3) ALWAYS put your personal self-interest before justice for black folks.

However, the alternative isn’t any better, many African-Americans are tired of being taken for granted, and are looking for other options to the failed policies of Democrats. The Republicans’ message to them is resonating; failing to realize that behind closed doors, insofar, as African-Americans are concerned the two-party system becomes a one-party system as their ideology towards Black America are one and the same.

Black/African-Americans monumental mistake is placing its fate and destiny into the hands of political parties…Democrats and Republicans…as opposed to circling the wagons and taking control of its own fate and destiny. Unless, it is eventually done, both political parties are going to continue to use African-Americans and play us like a fiddle. Some would argue that African-Americans need to demand economic reciprocity for their support and that it should be verbalized consistently and resolutely communicating that it is our absolute expectations. Such rationale is paramount to trying to mix water and oil together—it just doesn’t work. African-Americans only salvation is economic independence anything less they can expect to always be treated in an exploitative, subordinated and marginalized manner to assume otherwise will always prove to be an exercise in futility.

Ultimately black people salvation lies in group power not in the good will of other people, not in the love of other people, not in laws on the books. It’s been 155 years since 1863 and you would think Black America would see the handwriting on the wall by now…we are not going to [force] anyone to accept us as their equal.

The American system is fundamentally corrupt and doesn’t function to accept nor treat Black/African-Americans as equals…never have, never will…unless we become economically independent, which ironically the American institutionalized systemic, out of fear, will always try to sabotage any such efforts while simultaneously putting African-Americans down as being a burden on the government. There’s nothing the oppressor fears more than UNITY among the oppressed. Tulsa, Oklahoma 1921, serves as an example.

Racism is essentially an economical problem, rationalization for maintaining economic, political, social dominance, military and other kinds of control over a people…not an “attitude” problem. We are naive enough to think that if white people see us as people like them they would have a change of attitude and come to love us…failing to understand…the true nature and purpose of racism is an unyielding commitment towards the preservation of White dominance and control.

