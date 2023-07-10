You are here: Home BM / Gun Control: Violence with Guns Ain’t a MAGA GOP Problem.

Gun Control: Violence with Guns Ain’t a MAGA GOP Problem.

(ThyBlackMan.com) If there is one thing that is certain, whenever the progressive socialist left blames and accuses others, they are only projecting who they truly are. How amazing that now we have the leftists trying to tie Americans of Asian heritage to white supremacy over the SCOTUS decision on affirmative action. Those who know history know that the Democrat party has always been the party of racism, white supremacy, and bigotry. They are just very good at, with the aid of a complicit media, casting that dark specter upon others. And now they are seeking to use this same tactic in shifting blame for violence with firearms.

Last week on Independence Day, a deranged cross-dressing biological black male, I will not use their name, decided to gun down innocent people in Philadelphia. It was comical to witness the leftist media avoid, at all costs, describing the shooter since it did not meet their narrative litmus test. How insidious it was that they even tried to attribute the recent shooting at the Allen Texas mall to white supremacy … the shooter was Hispanic. Or how about the shooter in Nashville, Tennessee, who gunned down six, including three nine-year-old children? Yep, they were quick to move away from that shooter, not to mention the delay in the release of her manifesto … yes, I said her, a biological female suffering from the mental condition of gender dysphoria.

We could go into the shootings in Baltimore, the incessant violence in Chicago, or any urban population center. However, the issue is never about the shooter, who, in the case of the recent Philadelphia shooter, did not have a permit to own firearms. The leftists always pivot back to the tool used by these evil persons and how that must be controlled. Leftists constantly tip their hands in that they do not wish to solve this issue. They only want legal, law-abiding gun owners punished. Criminals do not abide by laws. Not a single one of my weapons has ever walked out of the gun closet, loaded itself, and embarked upon a shooting rampage.

It was quite “special” to watch the Philadelphia DA, Larry Krasner, follow suit with the Baltimore Mayor, Brandon Scott, in blaming violence with firearms on “Red States.” This follows along with the incompetent assertion by Hillary Clinton of a “Red State” gun violence issue. Yes, the left is trying to assert that red states are more dangerous and the root cause of murders. Do not forget that former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot consistently blamed Indiana for the shootings in Windy City.

Perhaps it is time to dust off the report that was done last year, November 4, 2022, by the Heritage Foundation titled “Blue City Murder Problem” by Charles D. Stinson, Zack Smith, and Kevin D. Dayaratna, Ph.D. It is a very concise, to-the-point study of nineteen pages that debunks this leftist insanity, no, lie. The key takeaways are, “The left’s claim that America has a red state murder problem is misleading and deflects from progressive soft-on-crime policies. New analysis of crime data shows that high-crime counties are governed largely by Democrats, driving up crime rates in otherwise red states.” The final recommended solution has nothing to do with “gun control” measures, which are already rather stringent in these leftist jurisdictions. The researchers conclude, “Lowering America’s rising crime rates requires that localities repudiate their pro-criminal, anti-victim policies that contribute to lawlessness in blue counties [cities].”

I do give the left credit; they continue to push this false narrative, as their accomplices in the media will allow them. However, it is time we are armed with facts to refute their absurdity.

The Heritage Report listed the top 30 cities with the highest homicide rates as of June 2022. In that list, the top 21 cities had Democrat Mayors. Only three of the top 30 did not have Democratic Mayors at the time of the analysis; Lexington, KY (#22, Rep), Jacksonville, FL (#23, Rep), and Las Vegas, NV (#27, Ind). In total, as of June 2022, there were 2,554 homicides in these 30 cities. But what is quite revealing is that 14 of the 30 cities listed have District Attorneys who were backed by George Soros. These 14 cities represented 1,752 of the homicides of the total list of 2,554 (top 30 homicide cities). That represents 68% of the total homicides in the list of 30 cities.

Therefore, the worst of the worst are the Soros-backed County DA jurisdictions. I actually live in one of those Counties, Dallas, where the City is number 19 on the list of 30, and the Soros-backed DA is John Creuzot.

These are facts. This reminds me of the famous quote attributed to New York liberal Senator Daniel Patrick Moynihan, “You are entitled to your own opinions, but not your own facts.” If we were to carve out blue cities, we would see a very impactful drop in violent crimes in America. The funny thing is that these same leftists want to disarm law-abiding Americans while they enact these pro-criminal policies, as well as allow the illegal entry of millions of people into our communities.

Back in April 1775, England tried to impose gun control on the Sons of Liberty in Massachusetts. It did not end up well then … and it will not now. And when you talk about white supremacy, well, it was the Democrat party that refused gun rights to Blacks, recently freed slaves, and founded our Country’s first domestic terrorist organization, the Ku Klux Klan, to enforce that policy. Heck, it was Democrats who denied Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. a gun permit. That’s a fact, not an opinion.

Violence with guns, semi-automatic handguns or rifles, is not a MAGA Republican problem … It is a blue city and county problem that is not solved by disarmament. It is solved by ridding ourselves of progressive socialists in city and county elected positions and restoring the rule of law. Then we can have the blessings of liberty and, indeed, Live Free and safe.

Written by Allen West

