Devout Christians: Jesus Knows.

(ThyBlackMan.com) Having Jesus in you as a born-again believer has more benefits, blessings and favor than you can imagine. It is part of the close intimate relationship that Father God desires to have with each of us. Hebrews 13:5 God has said, “Never will I leave you; never will I forsake you.”

There is something that you don’t know or have forgotten about that relationship. Jesus living in you knows all about your pain, sorrow, hurt, abuse, heartache, loss, love along with the troubles, trials and problems that you are going through. He knows and He hurts when you hurt. He suffers with you through all that you are going and have gone through.



Jesus hurts and suffers when you do and He also rejoices and celebrates with you in time of joy and happiness. It is what the unsaved do not have in them, Jesus. Jesus in you feels what you are going through. He knows more about the pain and suffering that you are experiencing than anyone else does. Jesus knows more about it than even you do! And He knows how to fix it.

1 Corinthians 10:13 “And God is faithful; he will not let you be tempted beyond what you can bear. But when you are tempted he will also provide a way out so that you can endure it.” Jesus watches over you day and night. But He won’t do what you do not allow Him to do. He will never force Himself into your life. So why do you tie His hands every time He tries to help you?

It is like a person who falls overboard from a boat and cannot swim. They are yelling for help as they flail in the water. You jump in to rescue them but as you try to grab them they hit, claw and scratch you trying to grab you. You tell them to relax and let you save them but they struggle all the more. You’re trying to rescue them but they’re about to drag you down with them in their panic. And they’re wondering why aren’t you saving them? That’s how we often treat God when we cry out to Him for help but in our struggle we miss His rescue attempt.

Just like the drowning person, there has to be a willingness of cooperation that allows the rescuer to do their job. If the drowning person doesn’t cooperate then they may not be saved. Jesus wants to save you from your troubles, cares, sickness, disease, financial woes and tribulations but it comes with conditions. His help is conditional!

How often have you tried to help someone who didn’t want your help. You can see their problem and know what it will take to bring them out of it but they aren’t willing to do it and you can’t do it for them. Then there are those that if you do manage to bring them out of their problems what you find out later is that all your effort only ENABLED them to get worse not better.

Jesus in you not only wants to help you but to bring you through it and put you over. But His help is conditional for you must want His help and be willing to do whatever He asks of you. You must surrender your life over to Him and give Jesus TOTAL access to ALL areas of your life. You cannot tie His hands and then wonder why He isn’t helping you. Jesus will always help you according to His will and ways. For you to know what His will and ways are you must spend time with Him daily and in His Word to find out. The Word of God contains all the answers to all the problems that you could ever have if you are willing to read it and allow God to speak to you through it. That is where you will find out what kind of cooperation He requires of you to allow Him to rescue you.

When you surrender EVERYTHING over to Jesus means that you trust in Him to take care of them His way. You must leave them at His feet and not pick them up anymore. It’s not that you must forget about them but that you don’t need to tell Jesus how to answer your prayers by “fixing” them your way. He will always do what’s best for you when He answers your prayers. 2 Corinthians 5:7 “For we walk by faith, not by sight.” Faith and trust in God’s ability to take care of your problems and troubles His way. Jesus cares and loves you more than you’ll ever know. How awesome it is to serve such a powerful and loving God. Thank you Lord!

