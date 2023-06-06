You are here: Home BM / Republican Mike Pence and the Bedfellows.

Republican Mike Pence and the Bedfellows.

(ThyBlackMan.com) I will preface this article with one fact. The DOJ dropped the investigation into former Vice President Mike Pence’s possession of classified documents. I’ll let you marinate on that as I begin. It isn’t a surprise in Republican circles that Mike Pence threw his hat into the ring to run for President of the United States, after all it is the next logical step in his political career path. Pence, however, isn’t likely going to get very far even with the help of his Democratic colleagues. He is a man of principal. High moral standards. A code of honor in which isn’t seen among politicians since the days of Lincoln – also known as Honest Abe. But is Pence really a principled and moral man? Sure, he won’t meet with another woman outside the presence of his wife, I think no man would if they have a known weakness for women shrouded with the excuse of not putting himself in position for being #MeTooed. But can a politician be as seemingly straight as Pence? Of course not! This is why he will make the PERFECT President.

Pence running against Trump isn’t out of some idea that he really wants to challenge the man because he feels he can do a better job. No. This is out of spite to Trump for doing a very good job! Trump gave Pence the limelight when he needed to, not because Pence was doing something extraordinary as Vice President to deserve national attention. Being put in charge of the Coronavirus Task Force was his “Knight in shining armor” moment as VP and we all can see how that went. Trump was right back in the cameras a few weeks later. While his leadership may be remarkable in some areas, his imprudence and indecisiveness on many issues is where he appears weak to the lurking wolves, this is why there are many Democrats who LOVE him. They know if they dangle the bible in front of him and say turn the other cheek, he will fold to their demands. If he’s elected President – that is a big IF – who would be his VP? My choice in the matter would be Governor Ron DeSantis. The second option is Former Governor Chris Christie. DeSantis and Christie have a love/hate relationship with Trump. Whoever Pence’s pick will be – won’t be his pick – will need to be part of the establishment politics of Washington.

Well, what about Nikki Haley, Tim Scott, and Vivek Ramaswamy, or Larry Elder? Nikki will have a role in the cabinet as Secretary of State. Sen. Tim Scott may be well suited to head the HUD or even Treasury. These are all bedfellows within the Republican party establishment circles. Vivek Ramaswamy and Larry Elder won’t be considered for anything. They are Trump allies. Their messaging is much aligned with Trump and if there is any inkling of a resemblance of Trump permeating in the Pence campaign/cabinet it will be sought out and exterminated with brute force.

The old saying that the GOP and the Democrats are two wings of the same bird is very true. But in order to take that bird off its course you need to pluck the feathers, clip their wings, and clip their nails. My preferred method is Alka-Seltzer and get the nonsense over with. But, we can’t be doing that, we need the bird. We just need the bird grounded into reality and to where they can listen to the people and not their own egos soaring in the sky of illusions at our expense.

For Pence, should he see it through to the end and clinch the nomination, the one person in the current field who he needs at his side to keep the wolves off his back would be Trump or Elder. DeSantis would be a possible option, but I am afraid he has too much respect for his elders to really go after them as they may need. I stopped mentioning Chris Christie because he doesn’t hold the sway needed with either side let alone within the party to really make an impact needed. Pence is the ace in the hole that both the Republicans and Democrats are hoping will clinch the nomination. You know why? See my opening.

Staff Writer; Randy Purham

This brother is a Former US Congressional Candidate for the House of Representatives for the state of Alaska At-Large. He is the CEO of Purham & Associates, LLC and Host of Purham & Associates Show on TECNTV.com.