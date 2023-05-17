Money / You are here: Home Business / Which Type of Gate is Best for Your Property?

Which Type of Gate is Best for Your Property?

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) Security gates are the main way that businesses and property owners restrict access to their properties and facilities. Choosing the right gate requires a lot of consideration, but most choices are based on the value of what is being protected and the type of facility or property. There are several gate options to pick from, so we will look at a few so you can choose the one that is best for your needs.

Swing Gates

Swing gates are a very versatile option, so they are used in residential and commercial properties. They are an excellent option if you want a smaller opening like you would in a gated community or residential driveway. They are built to be very durable so they can withstand heavy use like they would be required to in commercial settings.

Swing gates can be constructed using different materials, including aluminum, steel, and wood, which makes it easier to choose a model that fits your budget and preferences perfectly. They are also relatively easy to install and maintain and take up less space than other gate types.

Sliding Gates

A slide gate is a perfect option for securing large openings, so you will typically see them used in industrial sites and parking lots. They operate by sliding across a v-tract or inverted v-track. Some sliding gates use rollers in place of a track.

V-track sliding gates are the most popular option, and the gate slides along a track shaped like a V. Inverted V-track sliding gates are similar, but they use an inverted track instead. They are an excellent option for areas with a lot of snow and debris because their tracks cannot be obstructed like the V tracks. Instead of running along a track, cantilever sliding gates use rollers and are perfect for sloped or uneven terrain.

The main advantage of sliding gates is that they are quiet and can be opened quickly. They can also be automated, a popular option for businesses that do not want to hire someone to manage them. If you think a sliding gate is right for your business, you can click here to read more about commercial sliding gates, choose the right one, and hire a team of professionals to install it.

Vertical Lift Gates

These gates open vertically instead of horizontally like swing and slide gates. They can be as wide as needed, so they are typically used in commercial properties and parking lots with wide openings. Because they are built to withstand heavy use and harsh conditions, vertical lift gates are a very durable option. They also come with locking mechanisms and heavy-duty construction, making them very secure. Compared to both types of gates, vertical lift gates require less maintenance. They can also be automated or combined with access control technology for even more security.

Every gate you consider for your residential or commercial property has pros and cons you should think about. You should also consider cost, level of security, durability, and utility to ensure you get one that serves your needs perfectly.

Staff Writer; Terry Jones