Book Review: Cooking With Snoop Dogg.

(ThyBlackMan.com) Snoop Dogg is an established Hip Hop legend that clearly transcends the music. He has a recognizable presence, style, and voice. Snoop loves many things, and cooking is on the list. Snoop Dogg’s “From Crook to Cook” is a combination of his love for food, music, family, and life. He covers all three dining periods with his favorite recipes, and some that are from his family. This is a very fun cookbook, especially if you are a Snoop Dogg fan. He makes it very easy to follow him in the kitchen.

“I’ve been whippin’ up some eggs since I was a youngster – in fact, I use to work the breakfast shift at McDonald’s as a kid. The supervisor would call me Young Eggs cause I could crack the eggshell with one hand – you better as somebody!”

There are wonderful antidotes throughout the cookbook that give insight on Snoop Dogg at different points of his life. I love his adoration for breakfast. He talks about his childhood memories of that mean, and the breakfast traditions in his family now. His wife is a wonderful part of the breakfast stories.

“This one right here reminds me of visiting the family down in Mississippi. When I sit down with my folks there, you can bet there’s some catfish on the dinner table and some hushpuppies on the side.”

Snoop Dogg is heavy synonymous with California, but his family extends to different parts of the country, and his has connected with different states and countries. We would see this in various recipes that have origins in different places. Snoops’ roots in Mississippi come shining through in his cookbook. Furthermore, he spent some time in Louisiana and that is reflected in the gumbo and po-boy recipes. Granted as a native New Orleanian I just want to have a chat about the gumbo, and rectify the bread choice for the po-boy. Granted I understand using various kinds of rolls if that’s all you have, but for recipe’s sake the po-boy uses a specific kind of French bread. It’s an observation from local. The story of how he ended up trying lobster thermidor can make one want to travel to Australia as he spoke so highly of it, but in the meantime I’d settle for trying his recipe.

“When I’m not busy as Coach Snoop I like to chill in one of my entertainment rooms – reclined on the couch and ready to enjoy some great football. Too really set things off, you know I need the perfect snacks for the Snooperbowl viewing party.”

This cookbook covers: breakfast, lunch, dinner, dessert, drinks and party food. There is something for everyone, and of course it is explain in classic Snoop Dogg fashion. I’ve tried quite a few of the recipes and they are easy to work with and vary in complexity. I also found the drink recipes to be a lot of fun, and a great way to jazz up a dinner party. This is definitely a fun addition to your kitchen collection.

“From Crook to Cook” by Snoop Dogg can be found at your local bookstore, Amazon, and anywhere books are sold.

