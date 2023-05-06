Gun Control: Guns Are NOT The Problem.
(ThyBlackMan.com) Recently in Georgia where I am, there was an active shooter incident where a 24 year-old African-American male allegedly shot five women at Northside Hospital. I have been in that hospital and downtown in that area frequently. A man hunt ensued and within eight hours they say he had been captured. There are some very strange things surrounding this incident, but that is an article for another time maybe. Still, the next day the mayor of Atlanta issued a letter. In the letter he boldly and inaccurately declared “it’s the guns”. The mayor’s comments are just as wayward and wrong as his ineffective public safety plan. He does not understand public safety, and the previous mayor didn’t either. Believe me, I know that for sure.
A Hispanic man is asked by his neighbors to stop shooting his gun because it is scaring the children. He allegedly goes next door and kills five of his neighbors. Then this “big bad murderer” does not even get 25 miles away from his house, and he is found hiding in a closet. Another strange anomaly.
In the area of the active shooter phenomenon I have done over seven years of research, I have special knowledge and special training that allows me to speak authoritatively on this issue. I have even conducted crime analysis and made recommendations to regulatory agencies. So I need to make a few points that even a Democrat trying to take your guns could understand.
First of all, guns do not kill people. Citizens are killed by people who should not have guns. People who have mental problems. People who are unstable. People who are far too angry to have possession of a weapon. People who are programmed, hostile, desperate, or maybe even just evil. The guns are no more the cause than the automobile is the reason a man gets drunk. Don’t blame the tool used, blame the user.
Second of all, anything potentially lethal in the hands of the wrong person can hurt or kill innocent people. Since that is true, should we ban cars because people have driven them through crowds, run over people, used them irresponsibly by drag racing on the highway and running from the police? Should we take away the cars so irresponsible intoxicated people cannot get them and drive drunk?
In East Point Georgia, several years ago, two bad cops tasered a man to death while he was laying on the ground. Should society take away the tasers from all police officers because of what these two bad cop degenerates did?
My point is this. When someone buys a gun legally, he has a right to do so. The Second Amendment gives us that right in order to protect ourselves. The presumption is that the purchaser will use the fire arm responsibly and lawfully. And yes over 99% of America does just that. I don’t suggest a lawful gun owner give up his or her guns due to active shooters anymore than I suggest you give up your car due to DUI drivers who have killed people.
Third of all, no major city in the United States, has enough police officers to protect all citizens at all times. That is unrealistic. That is not their primary function. And restricting you from protecting yourself when they cannot do it is setting you up to lose as a sitting duck. Fortunately, Georgia has the Constitutional Carry gun law signed by Governor Brian Kemp. This law allows anyone who could carry a gun legally to carry one either concealed or exposed without having to get a permit. While people try to make you believe this law was a bad thing, and that it would cause me any more shootings, that has not happened in Georgia. Governor Kemp correctly stated that you get your right to bear arms from the Second Amendment of the United States Constitution, not from the state. You and I both know very well, if the constitutional rights of citizens are taken away, who will come out on the short end.
Before the Constitutional Carry law was passed in Georgia, Governor Kemp made an even bolder step in the right direction. He signed into law the right for students on college campuses to carry firearms. I remember debating this issue with a senator who was going around saying that such a law would make everything worse. The senator said students would start brandishing guns and showing off, and there would be shootings everywhere on college campuses. That did not happen in Georgia either and I told everybody it wouldn’t.
THIS SHOULD NOT BE A POLITICAL ISSUE
I am neither a Democrat, nor a Republican. I vote for the most qualified person who represents the value system and ideals that I believe are best for me, my family, my community and those around me. But I have to say I can find no way to vote for individuals who take away the right for me to protect myself and my family. Why would any sane person support that happening? Especially when some of those very same politicians carry guns themselves and when they know that the police are not bodyguards. They also know there are mass shortages of police officers in the field everywhere you turn.
Why is it that when the Democrats push to take away your guns using scare tactics does not manifest the tragedies as they say, they never go back and admit that? They just go on with the same rhetoric and propaganda they have been using to make you afraid of a piece of plastic and metal, as if it has a mind of its own and can jump up and shoot people on its own. They also seem to want to ignore that when a person buys the gun legally and uses it lawfully people are safer. They also want to ignore that more rules and laws will not stop a criminal from getting a gun illegally because the criminal does not go through the legal channels.
I have also noticed that these people who want to scare you and then take away your guns do not have any solution of how you should protect yourself if you are attacked, or even in a home invasion. Are they going to come and protect you? Are they going to guarantee that the police get there in time and engage the situation? No. I also noticed that many of these people who seem to speak against guns actually carry or own guns themselves. In Georgia, as a Firearms instructor, I have even seen many of them at the gun range. And I could call names, but I won’t – this time. Can you say “political hypocrisy”?
IF A SHOOTER HAS A GUN AND YOU DON’T, GUESS WHO WILL LOSE!
Let’s just be realistic here. Let me ask you a question. If a man or woman walks in a school to shoot up the place, but the principal, the ROTC instructor and the school resource officer are all armed, how much damage do you think the shooter will get away with doing? They may not be able to stop him at every turn, but the mere fact of him knowing there are other firearms present is a deterrent. And if they engage him, there is a far less chance of him doing maximal damage.
At least 99% of all the incidents classified as active shooter cases by the FBI have one thing in common. One awful thing. All the people could do was run and hide and pray, and hope or die. If nobody is armed, nobody can fire back at the active shooter. Why do I have to constantly explain how that is a bad thing to people?
A disarmed population is a population of sitting ducks. Criminals know that. Police officers know that. And while politicians should know that, either they do and they don’t care, or they are so blinded by their politics and other agendas that they still don’t care if you are left unprotected. My thought is that it is a lot of both.
Let me say this again using real numbers from the FBI Heat Map over the last 2 decades. Take note. Out of over 300 active shooter incidents in the United States since the year 2000, 99% of them have one thing in common. None of the people who were shot seemed to have a fire on that could’ve been used to protect themselves and save lives. And almost all of the cases, none of the people fired back at the Shooter.
One thing is certain, and all these cases, if people have been armed, the shooter would not likely have killed as many people and would have been stopped a lot sooner. We even saw and know of cases now where the police came or they were already present, and they did not go in and engage the suspect while he was in there killing people. What are you expected to do? Just sit there, hope and pray and high and die as many of these people did?
I don’t go anywhere unarmed. That does not mean that every armed person could stop an active shooter from killing a bunch of people. Though with my specialized training, I probably could. Still, for the average citizen, you have a better chance of surviving if you are armed when there is an active shooter in the building coming at you than you do if you have nothing. That should be common sense, but apparently those who want to take your guns want to ignore that too.
So the next time someone tries to tell you how bad guns are ask them a few of these questions. Ask if they have ever seen a gun jump up and shoot anybody by itself? Are the police guaranteed to be there to protect you all the time, any time, every time? If the police cannot get there to protect you, is it wrong to protect yourself? Isn’t it our responsibility first and foremost to protect ourselves and our families? Why is it right to restrict the vast majority of law-abiding citizens from protecting themselves and their families just because a tiny portion of the population consists of deviant murderers?
Here’s another dose of reality. I have been to the gun shows all over. Most of them are owned, operated and staffed by the Caucasian community. And while African-Americans are being tricked into disarming themselves by trading in guns for PlayStations and Visa gift cards, you need to know that the Caucasian community is buying up every gun it can get its hands on. And trunks full of ammunition. The pro-active thinkers are practicing, preparing and prepared.
In conclusion, guns are not toys, so we don’t need toy guns out there. A strong case can even be made for why the general public does not need assault weapons, though I personally own … and I am a very competent, stable-minded, lawful and responsible firearms owner. But arguments against assault weapons do not change the Second Amendment. And as long as it is in place, every state, politician and “Christian” should support and/or obey it because it is part of the law of the land.
Every gun owner should be responsible, competent, and using the weapon, they own, store it properly and safely and caring it in a manner that is completely defensive. If you have a bad temper, and you are prone to anger, you might want to carry something else to protect yourself. Guns should never be used to bully people nor as a scare or intimidation tactic. But we also cannot deny that they serve a purpose in the right hands. You need to know the laws of your city and state, as well as the laws and guidelines of any area where you take that weapon. And you need to go to the range to become as competent in the proper use and maintenance of your weapon as possible. Safe storage away from kids? A must without question.
So you see, there’s a lot that can be done to make our communities even safer. But that does not involve taking away guns, it involves a nationwide campaign of training and education to push gun owner responsibility and safety. Finally, think about why you never read about historical shoot outs between the Jews and the Nazis. Hitler was successful in disarming the Jewish population and you know the rest of the story.
A FANTASTIC piece!! Very well organized and written. Not they typical meaningless cliche’ gibberish.
Speaking bluntly,,, I only wished there was a guarantee of a fair trial after the use of deadly force. I feel we no longer have anything close to a justice system. It has been replaced with a “legal” system.
Thanks for speaking common sense. I have two basic points to make in response:
1. Suppose we start with the idea that the 2nd Amendment isn’t going to be repealed or significantly altered anytime soon, and that we need to find ways other than focusing on “the guns” or twisting the 2nd Amendment’s plain wording until it squeals, in order to address gun violence. What could we do instead — which doesn’t result in Constitutional violations — to have a meaningful impact on the violence that no right-thinking person wants? I have three suggestions:
a. End the Drug War. Totally. Just end it, leaving the production and sale of drugs to the free market and crushing the black market, releasing those convicted of non-violent drug crimes and expunging their criminal records of such crimes. The Drug War is unconstitutional. Ending it is not only constitutional, but seems to be required by a proper understanding of the Constitution.
b. Abandon aggressive “wars of choice” in foreign countries. We shouldn’t be sending our standing military forces, much less our National Guard, to interfere with or participate in foreign conflicts, unless the US or its territories (including embassies and consulates) are under attack or credibly threatened. As none of the wars we have fought since WWII have been properly declared by Congress, they have all been unconstitutional, and, as we have seen, the means used to prosecute them (e.g., Guantanamo and its alternative legal code) have often, in addition been anti-constitutional and flout our own normal laws. Abandoning and avoiding such wars is eminently constitutional and should be our policy.
c. Restructure the public education system so that it is less likely to produce mass-shooters and other criminals on the one and, while giving such bad actors vastly fewer “target rich environments” on the other. Back when we had less gun violence overall, and far fewer and frequent mass shootings (especially at schools), at a time when schools seemed to be producing a decent value for society, had someone decreed that repeal of the 2nd Amendment must and henceforth would be the cost of the public school system as it existed then, how many would have agreed with that deal, do you think? I don’t think backers of the plan would have attracted anything close to majority support, because the value of the right to defend oneself, dependents, and community would be judged by most to be superior to the privilege of a government-provided, “free” education. But today, it almost seems as if “guns or safe schools” is the proposition on the table, at least as far as the anti-gun forces are concerned. Eliminating or forcefully restricting or reducing guns is unconstitutional. In many States, eliminating or significantly restricting or reducing public education is also unconstitutional. But, schooling can be provided in decentralized ways that don’t collect huge crowds of kids in pressure-cooker environments that twist some into being violently antisocial, while providing the latter type of people easy targets when they snap and act out. This would be completely constitutional even under the State constitutions that most enshrine education as a “right.”
There are many other things that we could do, but those three strike me as having the most potential to substantially reduce gun-violence without requiring any infringement of the 2nd Amendment. Whatever we do, we should pay close attention to the effects, to determine how much reduction of violence (especially involving guns) actually happens, then move on to other approaches if we find that further reduction is necessary.
2. You said more than once that the Constitution “gave” rights to people. But I’m sure you know that it didn’t, and that, at best, that document only recognized already-existing rights and pledged the government to recognize, protect, and not violate them (not to mention the unenumerated rights retained by the people). The document begins “We the People,” and was carefully written to grant the government powers and authority in such a way as to respect and protect the people’s pre-existing, inherent rights. “We the People” didn’t give ourselves rights in the Constitution. We started out with the rights and authorized the government to help us secure them. Whenever the government fails to do this, it is acting unconstitutionally, and needs to be brought to heel. Only “We the People” can enforce the Constitution. So in reading it, we have to adopt the proper attitude — that the people are the bosses, not the public servants. To the extent that we let the servants take over and even come to fear and unquestioningly obey them, the US experiment in self-government is finished and failed. Let’s not be responsible for that.
What an outstanding article. Finally, someone writes an article based on facts and not emotions. I live in Alaska, guns are a way of life, it’s just a tool. Any tool is deadly in the wrong hands.
I saw a meme which stated guns aren’t the problem but raising your child with no control, no conscious and no common sense is.
After thinking about this, his started back in the participation trophy era, everyone is a winner. Well guess what, you can do everything right and still lose. It’s called life. But parents want to be their kids friend instead of being a parent and stick them in front of a TV with a video game instead of having a conversation. Now when things go wrong you blame an object because it sure isn’t your little angels fault and it sure as hell isn’t your own self either.
I’m constantly amazed at the stupidity of the human race.
What an excellent article, Good Job!
Thank you for the article. School shootings occur where the law is the absolute strictest—in a gun-free zone. A gun-free zone is a written invitation for a mass shooting. There is no immediate threat for the criminal, and the damage is done long before the police arrive. My primary motive for owning guns is to shoot at a range, at paper targets. I find that relaxing and clears my mind. I prefer not to dwell on having to shoot someone. When I was about six, my father gave me my first gun lesson. He had me prop up a 2×4 against a dead tree. He then used his shotgun and cut that board in half, then told me to go put it back together. I told him that was not possible. He said, “That’s right. Any damage a gun does, you can’t undo.” That lesson followed me through life.
I couldn’t agree with you more, thanks for telling it like it is.
Finally, a voice of reason! Good job Sir!
In my humble opinion, there has never been an active shooter event, that the close presence of a trained, armed, responsible and willing John or Jane Q. Public couldn’t have stopped before it started. A society that is known to be predominately armed, gives pause to opportunistic offenders. Their presence makes society safer.
training and insurance just like driving a car mandate jail time for criminals caught with a gun no plea bargain no bail send them right to jail
The problem with this article is that nobody is trying to take everybody’s guns away. That’s a false narrative. The idea is to make sure guns are secured/locked up when not in use, that red flag laws be adopted and endorsed, and that background checks be mandated for every gun sale. These regulations would help keep guns out of the hands of people who shouldn’t have access to them.
Sorry, but there are a WHOLE LOT of people wanting to ban our AR15s. And after they accomplish that, they will move on to something else.
Inanimate objects can not be blamed for the actions of people. That’s the bottom line.
have ever saw what a ar15 can do to a human body ? I have why do you feel the need to kill a deer with 30 rounds of ammo are you that bad of a shot . We have to many Rambo .amateur.How about the 17 year old kid who killed 2 peple and dissabled 1 person
There is no problem with this article. The author is 100% correct. The falsity lies in claiming “nobody is trying to take everybody’s guns away.” From Robert O’Rourke boldy proclaiming, at a Democratic presidential candidate’s debate that “hell, yeah we’re gonna take your AR-15s,” to this recent article, https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/opinion/why-nearly-all-of-america-s-400-million-guns-have-got-to-go/ar-AA1ahkCx?rc=1&ocid=winp1taskbar&cvid=b79f506b319043bcc563e9aef2953987&ei=6 and on to AOC and a host of other elected state and federal officeholders all coming straight out saying they want to take everyone’s guns.
FROM THE AUTHOR:
Thank you to those of you who recognize the truth and acknowledge it. For the cowards who would rather keep you unarmed and helpless when they know the police cannot always arrive in time, they need to know that I will debate them in any platform, on any stage or zoom at any time.
I apologize for the typographical errors. We ran a spellcheck three times through the article. And then apparently my software changed words based on what it thought was correct. Artificial intelligence, the good and the bad.
I’m glad you brought up the grammar problem Trevo, it’s irksome and somewhat tedious trying to read over endless errors, but we survive!
Running spellcheck three times on that? This is a sure sign that you need to locate and download a more reliable checker!
The article, THIS is the stuff that should be made a law mandated therapy force-fed into liberal brains everywhere… even though most of them only have two or three brain cells inside their skulls!
Contrary to Sarah, above, THERE IS AN AGENDA and result desired by the Marxist, Bolshevik, commie elite; their future dystopian Udopia (Utopia) will not be secure until every potential slave is disarmed! The LIBERAL CATTLE are their imbecilic tools used to achieve that goal via the political tactics we commonly see them employ! They are far too Emo stupid to grasp their role as herd animals destined to the slaughter!
People need to get over their fantasies that these elites, the scum who ‘run the show’ could care one rats ass for anyone’s well-being and safety!
One last point of correction; “Governor Kemp correctly stated that you get your right to bear arms from the Second Amendment of the United States Constitution…” ……WRONG, WRONG, WRONG!
Every alive human being derives their (Birth)Rights from their Creator, God…… whether or not the individual believes in God or not, it’s a FACT, deal with it!!!
Most of them have NO braincells inside their head. and all the SHEEPLE that continue to vote in these politicians and deficient of a brain either. We already have 30K of gun laws that are on the record, and these shooters and other criminals still don’t follow them, so adding more laws won’t do any good. We, as a society, need to demand more accountability of the mentally ill and the law enforcers (and the judges that are supposed to keep bad people off the street). If the mental health department notified law enforcement of the patients who were more predisposed to violence or a psychotic break, then the ATF could do a better job when the shops call in a request to purchase a firearm (I know this wouldn’t stop all the bad buys, but it would put a huge dent)
The ThyBlackman article on ‘Guns are not the problem’ was very well presented by an informed, trained and educated writer. Refreshing to read such articles! thank you, jbs
I have been saying this same exact same thing for years and of course the politicians are not listening because they don’t want to hear the truth and they know it. They just want us unarmed and unprotected so they can “protect us” with their crazy no common sense laws like defund the police and have less crime. Who ever came up with that is seriously in need of help. Thanks to democrat policies in certain cities crime is OUT OF CONTROL because they don’t want to punish the criminals but they don’t have any problem punishing the citizens do they. Pinocchio Biden and all of his cohorts have got to go before it is to late and it may already be to late..
Intelligent and thoughtful article written by someone who understand the issues.
In fairness, I own several guns. I recently had a friend ask why so many? He’s a carpenter, so I asked him why he had so many screwdrivers. He replied, “well you always need the right one for a particular job.”
Bingo. I have shotguns for duck hunting. Bolt action rifles for deer hunting. For home defense? I want a .45 handgun or maybe a Taurus judge with buck shot so as not to over penetrate and harm a friendly if I have to discharge it in the house. Even my horribly dangerous Ar15 “assault rifle” is great for hog hunting or taking out coyotes on my property. In total, I probably have 20-30 different types of guns. I can safely say, none of those guns have ever killed anyone.
A few facts. The number of times I have brandished a handgun in public: 0
The number of times I have pointed a weapon at a human being: 0
The number of times I have shot at anyone: 0
The percent of time I WOULD fire at an armed person attempting to do harm to my loved ones: 100%
Guns must be kept secured in a gun safe unless they are being legally carried. I also place a gun in my nightstand drawer each night, but it goes back in the safe until the next evening. Myself, my spouse and both of my children are trained to use them and all of us possess concealed carry permits. I pray for the safety of my family every day, and I’m fairly confident that their preparation to use a weapon in self defense backs up those prayers.
Thank you for your article. It was wonderful to read an HONEST, WELL THOUGHT OUT SENSIBLE response to the drivel the anti-gun people and the liberal media espouse on a daily basis. The left refuses to see that if guns are outlawed, only criminals will have guns. Then where would this country be?