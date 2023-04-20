Money / You are here: Home Business / How to Protect Your Skin in the Sun.

How to Protect Your Skin in the Sun.

(ThyBlackMan.com) On the heels of summer, everyone is searching for answers on how to protect their skin in the sun. To wear or not to wear sunscreen? Should I be wearing a hat? What’s the correct protocol for bathing in the sun? These questions amongst so many more skincare doubts are the biggest deterrents to summertime fun. Everyone wants their skin to stay healthy, glowing, and wrinkle-free and with the following tips you’ll soon be on your way to a carefree and healthy summer of fun in the sun.

Moisturizer

Moisturizers are no secret to the beauty industry. Their importance in maintaining a glowing complexion has been a pillar for women and men for generations. Moisturizers not only help prep a person’s face and body for a flawless makeup finish, but using daily moisturizer in the summer can help protect your skin in the sun. Using lotions gives your skin the moisture it needs to keep hydrated against the sun’s strong rays and reduce the chance of wrinkles. Even when going barefaced in the winter, moisturizing your face is still a must to protect against sun and wind.

With hundreds of thousands of different lotions and oils on the market, choosing a high quality moisturizer is so important. There are great brands at lower costs but sometimes they end up drying your skin out even more in the long run. Instead, it’s worth investing in a brand of lotion that has stood the test of time and maybe costs a few extra dollars. These types of products are usually found behind beauty counters or in high end makeup shops and online stores. And don’t be too quick to fall for an instagram or facebook ad for the first moisturizer you see. Search the brand and read through several reviews before making a decision. The sun can do alot of gnarly things to your skin but putting aside some money towards a high-quality moisturizer is a great defense. Your skin will thank you.

C60

Speaking of high quality products that are worth it, C60 products happen to be among the best. C60, or Carbon 60, is a potent and powerful antioxidant and even more than that it’s a defense system against free radicals that destroy health. Most antioxidants work to neutralize free radicals, but C60 is so effective it can continue taking out free radicals as opposed to just being able to neutralize them one at a time. C60 products are a powerhouse of tools to protect your skin from the heat and UV rays of the sun. With skin products that are easily rolled onto the skin and only made with the highest quality organic ingredients, shopping for C60 products is a perfect step to protect your skin in the sun.

Sunscreen

In recent years sunscreen has gotten a bad rap and some don’t know what to think about it anymore. Is it safe and effective? Or does it have negative effects on our skin? The answer isn’t so clear cut but searching for high-end, high-quality, and studied sunscreens is the way to go. Sunscreen is effective in preventing sunburns that age skin very quickly and stopping itching and pain. Look for sunscreen products that are sustainable, organic, and use only the finest of ingredients. If there are too many unknown ingredients in a list on the back of the bottle, with names that you can’t begin to pronounce, it may be time to look for a different brand. Protecting your skin in the sun doesn’t have to be complicated and the same goes for using sunscreen. Do your research, find what works best for your skin type, budget, and long term skin goals.

Sunscreen is particularly effective in protecting children’s skin in the sun whether they are out on the beach for the day or just playing at the park, sunscreen helps keep nasty burns at bay. Children are especially sensitive to pain and it’s important to protect their skin and take special care to make sure they stay comfortable in the heat of the sun and elements of the seasons. Natural and organic children’s sunscreens are a great choice for parents who want to apply sunscreen with caution. Don’t let the negative hype about sunscreen scare you away completely.

Light Layers

The last thing you, or your kids, want to do is wear more clothes and feel more hot in the heat of the sun. Most of the time less IS more but when it comes to protecting your skin in the sun, adding a light layer may help protect your skin from the sun’s harmful effects. Light layers are the key to preventing overheating in the summer sun. Use materials like cotton and linen to allow the skin to breathe and enjoy a slight breeze. This easy and often overlooked mode of protection against harmful rays, is a very effective way of preventing sunburns. Many people worry about unsightly tan lines when adding layers, but it’s better than dealing with a sunburn later on in the evening.

It’s Simple

The “how-to’s” of protecting your skin in the sun isn’t rocket science. It just takes some resourcefulness, research, and preparedness. Invest in high-quality products, use common sense to protect your skin, and stay moisturized. The sun is a beautiful thing, it’s healthy for us, and it’s the best part about summer, so let’s take the necessary steps to enjoy it happily and safely.

