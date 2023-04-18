You are here: Home BM / Is Racism Holding Black People Back?

Is Racism Holding Black People Back?

(ThyBlackMan.com) We’re almost a quarter into the 21st century and racism is still a heated topic in America. A major contributing factor to the flames of racism is just the history of this country. Throughout primary and secondary school, there was a bit of American exceptionalism taught when it came to history.

Fortunately, the school district I finished in was predominantly Black and Black history—although in a simplified fashion—was a priority. My high school in particular—Parker High—was Birmingham’s first high school for Black students and my history teacher each year also worked with the Civil Rights Museum. In short, so our history was a focus in history classes.

Knowing our people’s history in this country is a crucial in discussing how and if racism really impacts us today.

“Every Colored Group Gets It in America”

An older Black guy said these words to me when I was on a field trip/class participation event at the Civil Rights Museum in high school. He was also a Birmingham native and making the visit that most Black Birminghamians make to the museum at some point in their life.

As with most things told to me in my youth, I recalled it when the news gets a grim when it comes to race relations in the county. Mexican-Americans and Mexicans coming to the country had their issues in this country with immigration and the backlash towards in the wake of 9/11. During the early 20th century, the Mexican-American community in Texas were in fear following the Porvenir Massacre at the hands of the Texas Rangers.

Of course, the Rangers response was due to raids in the area by outlaws from south of the border. Arab-Americans were subjected to racism in the way of intimidation, slurs, and violence following 9/11, Japanese-Americans were put into internment camps during WWII, folks of Asian descent saw discrimination during COVID. Native Americans? Oof.

We don’t even need to start on Black people in the country especially if you’re here on ThyBlackMan. Racism and discrimination are significant parts of America’s DNA to the point that Irish and Italians were getting sh** on in the early years of this country simply because they weren’t the right kind of white. Seriously, there was a point when many couldn’t even join the Klan because “Ehh…Catholic? Double oof.” Jewish people still deal with discrimination as well.

When you’re aware of the legacy of hate you can’t divorce from America’s greatest moments and attributes. To do so is disingenuous at the minimum and erasure at worst. It’s just part of the air we breathe in America and some folks breathe that in and get the health benefits while others should probably be in on some sort of class action suit for the detrimental effects of it.

Is Racism Holding Black People Back?

This is a question that can’t be answered in a simple “Yes” or “No” fashion. Now, to the color-blind-just-to-not-deal-with-it crowd “Things have changed!” Racism isn’t a big deal in America and they might either have a couple of Black friends or they’re the token, one of those Black friends. It’s not a thing to them.

A part of that is environment and who they deal with regularly. Microtransgressions roll off their back if they’re Black or they don’t even know they experienced one or are engaged in them. The rest of us are aware of it and deal with them in our own ways depending on the circumstances. Did it happen in public while just out and about? Did it have to do with a trash neighbor? Maybe it happened in the workplace.

Is it holding us back is the focus. Each decade sees progress but it’s slow progress. It’s not like things got better for Black folks in the U.S at a rapid pace. At every point of progress, there was some tooth-pulling involved. Voting? Not without literacy tests or a poll tax or even more ridiculous: the jelly bean test.

Joining the military—because who doesn’t want to fight wars and risk dying outside of your home state or home country for whatever reason that doesn’t involve you directly? Also, doesn’t being discriminated against before you leave for training, during training, and after you return from war sound like a blast and a half? “Ehh, the increase numbers would be nice, it would probably encourage other Black people to join in the war effort, and they have a unique sense of patriotism but f**k the coloreds.”

It goes on and on, folks. The goal was always visible at different points in history but the traps, resistance, and other preventative measures were always in place. However, progress is being made. A golf clap for that but definitely not a standing ovation.

I wouldn’t say racism is just absolutely holding us back—at least not in the sense as it was before. That’s just because the government had to step in and say “If you can’t treat these taxpaying and law-abiding Americans fairly and equally, we’ll just do it for you. You and your state’s rights and can just die mad about it.”

However, racism continues to be an Alaga Syrup-thick problem that hinders Black progress—in addition to jeopardizing life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.

Staff Writer; James Swift, Jr.

Gaming since 1989 and headbanging since 1999, James enjoys comics, RPGs, wrestling, and all things old school and retro. Check out his writing here AfroGamers and The Black Rock and Heavy Metal. You can also find him on Twitter at; metalswift and soon on Kick where he will stream mobile titles.

One can also contact this brother at; JSwift@ThyBlackMan.com.