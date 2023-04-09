You are here: Home BM / Devout Christians: Our Faith Sustains US Through Good Times and Bad.

(ThyBlackMan.com) As humans we tend to think that we need to figure everything out on our own by over thinking situations, giving in to concerns that we have no control over, and finding excuses as to why we cannot accomplish goals we have set for ourselves in fear of the outcome. In doing this we need to rely on the basis of faith. It is our faith in God and the faith that He is in control and will provide what will help us overcome all of the aforementioned issues and more.

Ecclesiastes 11:4-6 KJV declares:

“He who observes the wind will not sow, and he who regards the clouds will not reap. As you do not know what is the way of the wind, or how the bones grow in the womb of her who is with child, so you do not know the works of God who makes everything. In the morning sow your seed, and in the evening do not withhold your hand; for you do not know which will prosper, either this or that, or whether both alike will be good.”

When one analytically examines these verses from the Bible you can see the same premise mentioned previously, that is; we do not know or understand everything that God has in store for each of us. Are we supposed to take issue with God’s will? Are we supposed to know the plans that He has for us? When we ask ourselves these questions we are really questioning Gods authority to lead and guide us down the right path.

When Moses led the people out of Egypt to the Promised Land he questioned God and disobeyed him. Since Moses did this God would not allow him to go into the Promised Land once they were ready to pass on. We do not live under the same law as Moses did as we are now under grace because of the work on the cross when Christ died for us. If we had all of the answers within our lives and we had all the plans revealed to us then the real question is… where would God fit into our way of life? Where would the opportunity be for our faith in Him? If we had all the answers we wouldn’t need God, we wouldn’t have the faith in Heaven and eternal life.

It is important to us as Christians to continue our walk not questioning God, not slacking in doing because we do not know what the outcome will be, we walk by faith, not by sight knowing that whatever the reason, whatever the outcome it is all for God’s glory as a part of a greater master plan. We are God’s children and we need Him and He doesn’t lack in providing. Some people get ahead of their blessings by saying “I’ll do this when God does that, or if God blesses me to live to a ripe old age; I’ll consider salvation”. How ridiculous! God will perform his will with or without you! You may as well be a willing, obedient and accommodating participant; for your own peace of mind.

Finding the glory of God all around us and our lives each day is what our focus should be, to glorify Him in all we do, even in the midst of chaos and ostensible confusion; we need to find the small blessings He places within our grasp. Overcome pride and let God do His will, take the leaps of faith and watch the answers unfold, good or bad, it will glorify God. If it is bad, it is because God has a greater plan for you and will lead you down the correct path eventually, if it is good you know it is His undeniable will for your successful life. Seeking discernment, understanding and God’s love will provide you with everything you need. Don’t let the wind keep you from sowing and the clouds keep you from reaping, allowing fear, laziness, or doubt in only pushes God out.

Many people do not realize God has already equipped them to win even with the odds overwhelmingly stacked against them! You can be victorious with the hand you hold; today. The late Rev. R. W. Schambach used to end his radio broad cast with a line that resonates in this writers Spirit: “Neighbor, you don’t have any trouble; all you need is faith in God!” Keep God in the vanguard of your life on a daily basis and let your faith guide your steps. Commit to memory Ecclesiastes 11:4-6 of the Living Bible Edition: “He who waits for perfect conditions never gets anything done”.

