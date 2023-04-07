You are here: Home BM / Christians: Are You an Enemy of God?

Christians: Are You an Enemy of God?

The LORD says to my Lord: “Sit at my right hand, until I make your enemies your footstool.” Psalms 110:1

The devil is the first image generally considered as it concerns an enemy of God. The Bible presents him as the accuser of the brethren and an opposer to God’s will. From the very beginning in the Garden of Eden, satan has been employed in frustrating the plans of God. After his failed uprising against the Most High, he succeeds only to convince the third of the heavenly host to believe his particular delusion of grandeur, and they thereby fall with him. Since then, the devil has incited rebellion against God in every generation of humankind by encouraging humanity to participate in sin. Indeed, the “lord of the flies,”-Beelzebub, is an enemy of God and His purposes, but he’s not the only one. I find it’s easy to play the blame game and charge all things wrong at the devil’s feet; though he does deserve blame when you look throughout history, he usually has a partner in his devilment, mankind.

That men oppose themselves and each other is of no consequence because, from the beginning of time, brother fought against brother, tribe against tribe, and nation against nation. However, humanity opposing God is of great importance and bears eternal implications. That man has often been an antagonist to God shouldn’t be too difficult to prove, for throughout Scripture, we see nations and peoples who were opponents of God’s will and His ways. Was not Pharaoh an enemy of God who sought to deny Israel’s freedom from Egyptian slavery? Were not the Philistines in constant combat with Israel as they established their kingdom according to the word of the Lord? What a menace Balaam was, seeking ways to curse and corrupt God’s holy nation and peculiar people! Sadly, even the nation of Israel set itself against God by taking on the practices and lifestyles of the surrounding countries or intermingled with them through marriage. And let’s not forget Judas, the betrayer of our Lord, who veiled his malicious intent with a friendly greeting. Yes, men and women can be God’s enemies because an enemy of God simply defies God’s will for themselves or others.

This is why God is “angry with the wicked every day” because by being wicked and choosing to serve their own interest, they belligerently withstand the will of God for their life, which is to live in holy harmony with God and men. “Follow peace with all men, and holiness, without with no man shall see the Lord. “ Hebrews 12:4 Holiness produces peace with God and consequently your neighbors because it is precisely that attribute that places you in accordance with God’s will and character. Sin disrupts this concord and makes men out to be selfish tyrants, rebelling against and seeking to rule their own lives. Well, did C. S. Lewis say, “Fallen man is not simply an imperfect creature who needs improvement: he is a rebel who must lay down his arms.” This is why the atonement of Christ is so necessary. Sin makes one disagreeable to God, but Christ’s sacrificial death reconciles sinful man with a holy God by delivering sinners from the stronghold of petty selfishness.

However, I find another category of “enemies” listed in Scripture. This group isn’t akin to the Nebuchadnezzars, Sennacheribs, or Jezzebels of history who opposed God outright. No, these are “believers” (I use this term loosely), believers in Jesus Christ, attendees of Church services, and close acquaintances with religious jargon. They “believe” in the fruits and gifts of the Spirit, mission work, and evangelistic service; however, there’s one problem, their carnal mind. The Apostle Paul, in the 8th chapter of Romans, after making his case for the necessity of Spirit-filled living, offers this caveat and warning that being carnally minded is not only death but produces enmity or hostility. This is a person, once enlightened, choosing to wear shades. Carnal-mindedness cause you to obscure God’s will for your life of your own volition and thereby live beneath your privilege. It is the resurrection of “old Adam,” that natural instinct to please oneself that should stay buried in the grave. A Christian choosing to live according to their own will reduces himself to becoming an enemy of God’s will.

So, dear Christian, be careful and search yourself; afterward, ask the Lord to search your heart to discover any waywardness. Because it would be sad to consider yourself a friend of God because you don’t convey the blatant prideful opposition sinners, do, yet discover you’re an enemy because you’d rather rely on your own understanding than God’s truth. This behavior thwarts God’s intended purpose for your life. Are you God’s enemy? If so, the good news is that provision has been made for you for reconciliation. Lay down your arms, surrender, submit to the Lord, and let His will govern and guide your life.

